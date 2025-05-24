THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - Marvel's First Family Bicker In New Clip From MCU Reboot

As part of a promotional campaign for the NBA Western Conference Finals, Marvel Studios has released a new clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 24, 2025 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios has shared a new teaser promo for The Fantastic Four: First Steps as part of a promotional campaign for the NBA Western Conference Finals.

The brief clip finds Reed Richards, Sue Storm and Johnny Storm making their way to the top of the Baxter Building, where Ben Grimm and H.E.R.B.I.E. are busy preparing dinner. Johnny is eager to catch the start of the game, and considers "flaming on" to fly ahead of his teammates.

There's speculation that a new trailer might be released during tonight's game, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Check out the clip below, and we'll be sure to update if we find out more.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

Kevin Feige has confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Spoilers follow.

We actually see the team arriving to the main 616 universe in Thunderbolts' post-credits scene.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

Forthas
Forthas - 5/24/2025, 3:04 PM
Is that in the film or a promo for the NBA?
StSteven
StSteven - 5/24/2025, 3:16 PM
@Forthas - I think that it's footage from the film that they're using as a promo for the game where they've rerecorded some of the lines to be about the game. If you watch carefully, some of the lines match their lip movement and some clearly don't (like the ones about basketball). So I'm guessing that the scene was originally about something else and then they had the actors record some new lines for the promo.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 5/24/2025, 3:07 PM
User Comment Image
RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/24/2025, 3:13 PM
I really hope this movie is good but Pedro is such a weird choice for Mr. Fantastic.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/24/2025, 3:15 PM
@RockReigns - You are in the majority
Fogs
Fogs - 5/24/2025, 3:18 PM
@RockReigns - Yeah. Your words are mine.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 5/24/2025, 3:59 PM
@RockReigns - He's blowing all the right people in Hollywood now. Really, he's playing their game, so he gets all the roles.

Pascal fatigue is very real.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/24/2025, 4:10 PM
@DarthAlgar - blówing is not easy
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/24/2025, 3:17 PM
Movie looks so good.

Hope it's better than the leaks make it sound.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/24/2025, 3:23 PM
damn what a bomb. it's not even sexy these days.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/24/2025, 3:27 PM
Im definitely in the minority but think this movie looks pretty bad.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/24/2025, 3:54 PM
@MarkCassidy - User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/24/2025, 3:32 PM
Vanessa Kirby is a baddie.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 5/24/2025, 4:00 PM
@SonOfAGif - Meh
LordMushu
LordMushu - 5/24/2025, 3:40 PM
I can’t see this clip :(
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/24/2025, 3:42 PM
There it is, Johnny's impulsive attitude that doesn't have time to waste in a elevator and prompting Vanessa Kirby's Susan to flex the big sister role.

I won't be here to see if there is a new trailer debuting tonight but I hope the next one isn't that far from us. Can't wait for July.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/24/2025, 3:43 PM
Biggest fear for Marvel is that Superman makes
800 Million+ while fantastic four crawls to 400 million

I believe after that, Kevin Feige will finally wake up from his Woke trance
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 5/24/2025, 3:54 PM
@WakandaTech - I think Superman is going to crush. Its the exact opposite of how I think about the FF. Superman is done without the hard core CBM fan in mind. It has normie appeal. Its bright, has a cute dog and as long as Gunn keeps the comedy balanced, it will smash.

FF needs to have the hard core in mind but ignores it. It does not have normie appeal and the property never has. This clip proves it. Quipy, beta Reed. Sue is in the middle because its her movie. Sue answers the not Silver Surfer because its her movie. Sue reasurres Reed in the trailer because its her movie. Johnny is more sensitive now because feminists.

Maybe I'm wrong but the last 4 out of 6 MCU movies financially failed so I dont think I am.

Also, gender swapped Silver Surfer. People are really underestimating what a mistake that was.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/24/2025, 4:00 PM
@WakandaTech - Wake up from being woke?

That's some inception shit right there.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/24/2025, 4:06 PM
@ObserverIO - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2025, 3:50 PM
Nice chemistry though I’m sure that clip is just made for marketing purposes then actually in the film…

Pedro’s Reed seems very subdued which does work for the character imo but I especially enjoy the dynamic between Kirby’s Sue & Quinn’s Johnny , they do feel like siblings!!.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 5/24/2025, 3:53 PM
Eh, I'm not sure... Obviously this is a promo for the NBA but I'm just not feeling this.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/24/2025, 4:04 PM
I still don’t get why they didn’t pitch Thing's voice down. Even if it’s just a tad lower or more…gravelly(cough cough).

We still haven’t heard him say “it’s clobberin time” yet but I can’t imagine that it hits the same using Ebon Moss-Bachrach‘a voice.

