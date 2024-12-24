THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Art Showcases The MCU's Mister Fantastic And Invisible Woman

Earlier this month, promo art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps leaked online (you can see it here if you missed it). Now, one talented artist has recreated it and the results are...well, for lack of a better word, fantastic.

Depicting Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic and Vanessa Kirby as the Invisible Woman, this fan art only gets us more excited for what promises to be a contender for 2025's best superhero movie.

Rumour has it the first trailer will drop during the Super Bowl in February. Marvel Studios has launched many of its movies during the Big Game, including Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Pascal was asked what drew him to The Fantastic Four: First Steps. "Mainly, because of the cast that I would be part of. Matt Shakman, the director, has been a lifelong friend of mine. And because of the influence of the world of Marvel, [it's] authored so much of popular entertainment."

The Reed Richards actor added, "And to be invited into that experience is something that I couldn't say no to. I love the comic and I love being in a family."

"It's quite surreal. I’m loving [Sue]. I love her so much," Kirby previously said of her MCU role. "I love her in the comics, I’m honored to play her. I love Ebon, Joe, and Pedro. We’re having a great time."

"He’s everything. I love him. We’re having such a good time," she added while praising her co-star and on-screen husband. "I can’t say enough amazing stuff about him."

Check out this new The Fantastic Four: First Steps fan art below and stay tuned for more on this one as we have it.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.