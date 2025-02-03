THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS First Official Poster Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer

Ahead of tomorrow's first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios has released the first official poster for the highly-anticipated reboot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 03, 2025 07:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released online tomorrow, and Marvel Studios has now shared the first official theatrical poster in anticipation.

As one-sheets go, it's nothing special. The artwork doesn't feature any characters from the movie, only a launch button with the surnames of Marvel's First Family. We will most likely get a more revealing poster with the trailer.

Though Marvel hasn't debuted any official promos for the movie (aside from a few snippets in the teaser that was released earlier today), leaked previews of varying degrees of quality did the rounds online last year. Fans are hoping that tomorrow's sneak peek will be made up of all-new footage, but it's worth keeping in mind that the recently-released Daredevil: Born Again trailer was (a few shots aside) basically the same as the one that screened during at a couple of different events in 2024.

We'll have to wait and see what tomorrow brings, but for the time being, you can check out the poster below along with today's teaser.

The Fantastic Four reboot stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Galactus has been confirmed as the main villain, and the Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Julia Garner (Ozark, Wolf Man) will play Silver Surfer. Natasha Lyonne, John Malkovich and Paul Walter Houser are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

We'd be very surprised if Houser wasn't playing Mole Man, and Lyonne recently hinted that she'll be voicing a CG character (if so, it'll most likely be H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot).

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 2/3/2025, 7:33 PM
Looks cool I guess
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/3/2025, 7:39 PM
Stock children laughing on teaser. You cant get any more creatively bankrupt.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/3/2025, 7:56 PM
@vectorsigma - Yeah you tell em Vector, I got your back
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 8:05 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

I do too.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/3/2025, 7:43 PM
The symbol gives some vintage vibe IMO.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/3/2025, 7:46 PM
Feels and looks like one of those lame ass pins I used to have on my backpack. Very underwhelming... hope the trailer delivers tomorrow... but.. the best MCU content in 2025 will be DD Born Again and it won't be close
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/3/2025, 7:46 PM
Marvel Phase 1: Lets keep Thanos a secret and reveal him in an epic way. Build the tension and make the story geeat.

Marvel Phase Mediocre: Show them Galactus right away. We dont need a good script, just show them all they want and they will gladly line up. Also, get Downey as Doom.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/3/2025, 7:46 PM
I like it! A simple, clean look. We'll get the dramatic Avengers posters with Richards and Peter Parker staring off into the distance, stacked upon other characters like the Endgame and Infinity War posters soon enough.

How far we've fallen as fans. People are complaining about....... CHILDREN'S LAUGHTER!!! Who gives a shit? We're not seeing the gotdayum movie for children's laughter. We want to see the Future Foundation (Marvel, if you're looking at this, you have three movies to make a joke about the Future Foundation, LOL) kick some comic book villain ass.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/3/2025, 7:54 PM
@JayLemle - it says much about the mindset towards creating the teaser. And it wasnt creative and enticing at all. Was even cringe. Shouldve stuck with the Giacchino theme only
AC1
AC1 - 2/3/2025, 8:03 PM
@vectorsigma - the stock children's laughter was clearly an intentional creative choice leaning into the 1960s retro vibe.
rychlec
rychlec - 2/3/2025, 7:50 PM
c'mon... this is great. The FF is finally home. It's during a rough patch but it's pretty cool that these characters can finally meet with their Marvel brethren. The movie could totally suck but I am an optimist even in these dark times. 4
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 8:04 PM
@rychlec -

Not all of their Marvel brethren.

Not enough going for it and too much going against it.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 2/3/2025, 8:00 PM
I like simple designs, but this just feels really undercooked.

That being said, high hopes for this one (even if I dont like pencil stache pedro as Reed), and really looking forward to the trailer tomorrow!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 8:01 PM
Reed, Susan, and Johnny were miscast.

A woman Silver Surfer instead of Norrin Radd - Hell no.

I'm saving my money for Superman and Jurassic Park 7.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/3/2025, 8:11 PM
This looks good! I think it will be the biggest superhero film of the year!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/3/2025, 8:13 PM
Simple, but I like the 60s nostalgia feel of it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/3/2025, 8:15 PM
Nice , I like the simplicity of it.

Also of course people are complaining about children laughing…

It indicates joy which they likely haven’t felt in ages.

