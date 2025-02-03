THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS First Official Poster Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer

The first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released online tomorrow, and Marvel Studios has now shared the first official theatrical poster in anticipation.

As one-sheets go, it's nothing special. The artwork doesn't feature any characters from the movie, only a launch button with the surnames of Marvel's First Family. We will most likely get a more revealing poster with the trailer.

Though Marvel hasn't debuted any official promos for the movie (aside from a few snippets in the teaser that was released earlier today), leaked previews of varying degrees of quality did the rounds online last year. Fans are hoping that tomorrow's sneak peek will be made up of all-new footage, but it's worth keeping in mind that the recently-released Daredevil: Born Again trailer was (a few shots aside) basically the same as the one that screened during at a couple of different events in 2024.

We'll have to wait and see what tomorrow brings, but for the time being, you can check out the poster below along with today's teaser.

PREPARE 4️⃣ LAUNCH



Launch coverage begins at 7AM ET | 4️⃣AM PT: https://t.co/3xYgURiqxK pic.twitter.com/1HVC8crecn — Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) February 3, 2025 The Future Foundation invites you to take your first steps into a fantastic new era.



Launch coverage begins at 7AM ET | 4️⃣AM PT: https://t.co/Wkr1OLbP1q pic.twitter.com/aHM7K6wt0H — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 3, 2025

The Fantastic Four reboot stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Galactus has been confirmed as the main villain, and the Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Julia Garner (Ozark, Wolf Man) will play Silver Surfer. Natasha Lyonne, John Malkovich and Paul Walter Houser are also on board in undisclosed roles.

We'd be very surprised if Houser wasn't playing Mole Man, and Lyonne recently hinted that she'll be voicing a CG character (if so, it'll most likely be H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot).

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.