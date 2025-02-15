THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Gets A Fantastic New IMAX Countdown Promo In Theaters

The first teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrived earlier this month and, if you go and watch Captain America: Brave New World on IMAX screens this weekend, chances are you'll see a special FF-themed countdown.

This is a clever piece of marketing featuring some fun 1960s-style imagery of the team. We also see the iconic "4" logo and a new title treatment for Marvel Studios' long-awaited reboot featuring Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing.

The fact IMAX is pushing The Fantastic Four: First Steps also confirms that Marvel's First Family will push Superman off the giant-sized screens when it arrives in theaters two weeks after James Gunn's first DCU movie.

"Humbling," Pedro Pascal recently said when he was asked how it feels to be Mister Fantastic. "And the suit was very fitting for all of us and had a little bit of a retro Go-go boy kind of vibe to it [Laughs]. I think we pull it off. It feels amazing. It's really special. We had an amazing time and we're so excited [the trailer] is finally out there."

The next trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps will likely arrive alongside Thunderbolts* this May. We expect Marvel Studios to pull out all the stops promoting what could be one of the Multiverse Saga's most important movies so expect a few new reveals before then.

Check out this new IMAX promo for The Fantastic Four: First Steps below.

Morning, folks. I’ll have Captain America: Brave New World review out later. But in the meantime, check out what I saw before my @IMAX showing of the film: the @IMAX countdown piece, only this time, ithemed to @MarvelStudios’ #TheFantasticFour First Steps, only in theaters July… pic.twitter.com/pwYBFaylPk — Gold Searcher (@searcher_gold) February 14, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.