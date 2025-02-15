THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Gets A Fantastic New IMAX Countdown Promo In Theaters

A new The Fantastic Four: First Steps-themed IMAX promo is currently playing before Captain America: Brave New World in select theaters and you can check out a leaked version of the promo right here...

By JoshWilding - Feb 15, 2025 07:02 AM EST
The first teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrived earlier this month and, if you go and watch Captain America: Brave New World on IMAX screens this weekend, chances are you'll see a special FF-themed countdown.

This is a clever piece of marketing featuring some fun 1960s-style imagery of the team. We also see the iconic "4" logo and a new title treatment for Marvel Studios' long-awaited reboot featuring Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing. 

The fact IMAX is pushing The Fantastic Four: First Steps also confirms that Marvel's First Family will push Superman off the giant-sized screens when it arrives in theaters two weeks after James Gunn's first DCU movie.

"Humbling," Pedro Pascal recently said when he was asked how it feels to be Mister Fantastic. "And the suit was very fitting for all of us and had a little bit of a retro Go-go boy kind of vibe to it [Laughs]. I think we pull it off. It feels amazing. It's really special. We had an amazing time and we're so excited [the trailer] is finally out there." 

The next trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps will likely arrive alongside Thunderbolts* this May. We expect Marvel Studios to pull out all the stops promoting what could be one of the Multiverse Saga's most important movies so expect a few new reveals before then. 

Check out this new IMAX promo for The Fantastic Four: First Steps below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

FANT4STIC Star Miles Teller On FIRST STEPS: I Don't Wish Anybody To Be Part Of A Bomb...
BisonScarBlood
BisonScarBlood - 2/15/2025, 7:15 AM
User Comment Image
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 2/15/2025, 7:50 AM
@BisonScarBlood - This is China's version of the F4. How and why is China making a way better version of the first family than Marvel?!?!?!?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/15/2025, 7:21 AM
That’s pretty cool!!.

Also I have to say , I’m liking that main theme by Michael Giacchino more aswell…

It’s got a good mix of wonderment , adventure & epicness to it.

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/15/2025, 7:21 AM
I need to see Galactus on the biggest screen possible.

I'll see it on a genuine IMAX screen first and then a multiplex IMAX three more times and then on regular screens after that.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 2/15/2025, 7:25 AM
I wish this was dropping after Endgame and ushering in a new era of MCU.

However, I'd bet my left nut it will be Too Little, Too Late and the damage is already done.

The MCU got ate up with cancer and everything that isn't blatant fan service (no matter how fun that might be, it's a placebo) struggles to be average.

User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/15/2025, 7:52 AM
@Batmangina - agree. it's a husk of a franchise, rotting in the sun.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 2/15/2025, 7:32 AM
This feels like make or break for the MCU. A lot of sh*t to sweep up.
Spike101
Spike101 - 2/15/2025, 7:45 AM
I think this is building up to yet another disappointment unfortunately. The cast aside from Vanessa Kirby just don’t fit the characters, no fault of their own I might add. The costumes are not comic accurate despite what anyone might say. And the Thing’s voice is awful as are the CGI clothes he’s wearing. The decision to go with a female surfer when all fans wanted was usual take on the character was daft rather than to play safe. The car is not comic accurate. Need I go on? The only points so far are our first look at Galactus, the Flame On moment and the brief look at Sue’s powers.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/15/2025, 7:51 AM
@Spike101 - Disney doesn't hire competent writers anymore and then they cast directors who are way out of their league. I don't think this is fixable. Same as Star Wars. Broken beyond repair.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/15/2025, 7:49 AM
After this latest entry in the MCU, the FF may flop. If Thunderbolts is anything like this Falcon movie, FF will flop. The audience deserves more, and they may be finally be waking up to it.
"You need to do better Disney!"

