THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumor Reveals The "Personal" Link Between The Team And Galactus - SPOILERS

Yesterday, Marvel Studios released a new synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps which ended with, "And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The mention of this battle getting "personal" has sent speculation into overdrive, and some clarification may have come our way today courtesy of scooper @MyTimeToShineH.

The prolific leaker claims, "It's personal because Galactus is after Franklin Richards. He tells them to bring the boy to him or he'll destroy the Earth." Why does he want Franklin? That hasn't not been revealed but the comic books do hold some clues.

Based on what we know about The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios is pulling inspiration from Earth X, a comic that saw the female Shalla-Bal become Silver Surfer, by further exploring the connection between Frankin and the world-eating baddie.

In that reality, the incredibly powerful young mutant agreed to let the High Evolutionary transform him into the new Galactus to restore balance to the universe (and protect it from the Celestials) after his father turned the original version into a star. He lost his memories but, given his heroic past and guidance from the two Silver Surfers, only consumed planets which would eventually give birth to a Celestial.

While we don't anticipate an exact adaptation, Marvel Studios has already borrowed the female Surfer and the future Franklin may pose a threat to Galactus seeing as this Variant of the villain reportedly travels between realities.

If Galactus is a future Franklin - or even a Variant - then there could be any number of reasons why the Devourer of Worlds wants Marvel's First Family to bring their youngest member to him. We expect this movie to have wider consequences for the Mutlvierse Saga so it may tie into that as well (especially if Franklin has the power to create new realities).

This isn't the first time the rumour has cropped up and you can read our full breakdown of the Galactus/Franklin connection by clicking here.

In related news, Galactus actor Ralph Ineson has clarified a recent social media post which seemed to suggest he'd wrapped work on the highly anticipated MCU movie.

Ok so, I need to choose my words more carefully when talking about Marvel. My lovely Carhartt sweatshirt was a gift from Matt the director. The movie has not wrapped yet and I have another day to do. I need a grown up to do this stuff for me now don’t I?… — Ralph Ineson (@ralphineson) November 15, 2024

Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.