THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumor Reveals The "Personal" Link Between The Team And Galactus - SPOILERS

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumor Reveals The &quot;Personal&quot; Link Between The Team And Galactus - SPOILERS

After a new synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps revealed that there will be a "personal" connection between Marvel's First Family and Galactus, a new rumour claims to clear things up a little...

By JoshWilding - Nov 16, 2024 11:11 AM EST
Yesterday, Marvel Studios released a new synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps which ended with, "And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The mention of this battle getting "personal" has sent speculation into overdrive, and some clarification may have come our way today courtesy of scooper @MyTimeToShineH

The prolific leaker claims, "It's personal because Galactus is after Franklin Richards. He tells them to bring the boy to him or he'll destroy the Earth." Why does he want Franklin? That hasn't not been revealed but the comic books do hold some clues. 

Based on what we know about The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios is pulling inspiration from Earth X, a comic that saw the female Shalla-Bal become Silver Surfer, by further exploring the connection between Frankin and the world-eating baddie. 

In that reality, the incredibly powerful young mutant agreed to let the High Evolutionary transform him into the new Galactus to restore balance to the universe (and protect it from the Celestials) after his father turned the original version into a star. He lost his memories but, given his heroic past and guidance from the two Silver Surfers, only consumed planets which would eventually give birth to a Celestial. 

While we don't anticipate an exact adaptation, Marvel Studios has already borrowed the female Surfer and the future Franklin may pose a threat to Galactus seeing as this Variant of the villain reportedly travels between realities

If Galactus is a future Franklin - or even a Variant - then there could be any number of reasons why the Devourer of Worlds wants Marvel's First Family to bring their youngest member to him. We expect this movie to have wider consequences for the Mutlvierse Saga so it may tie into that as well (especially if Franklin has the power to create new realities).

This isn't the first time the rumour has cropped up and you can read our full breakdown of the Galactus/Franklin connection by clicking here.

In related news, Galactus actor Ralph Ineson has clarified a recent social media post which seemed to suggest he'd wrapped work on the highly anticipated MCU movie. 

Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/16/2024, 11:18 AM

Just another rumor.

But I could really dig this if it were true.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/16/2024, 11:25 AM
@DocSpock - it is a better motivation than simply "I'm hungry, I'm gonna eat this planet".

Still, I'm kinda hoping his motivation for devouring planets is because they hold Celestial eggs to keep the Celestial population in check.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/16/2024, 11:24 AM
Ah yes, a scooper only reveals such information after the premise is revealed. Should've revealed it before for internet credits
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/16/2024, 11:26 AM
I heard a rumor mcmurdo uses alts
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/16/2024, 11:47 AM
Convoluted plot incoming. I really hope they get this right.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 11/16/2024, 12:22 PM
@McMurdo - Too late! Shalla-Bal will be the original Silver Surfer for this version. They already dropped the ball. 🫤
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/16/2024, 12:31 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - She's the Silver Surfer in their universe. Universe 616 will get Norrin Radd. This was confirmed long ago during casting announcements.
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/16/2024, 11:48 AM
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/16/2024, 11:55 AM
@marvel72 - I touched a nerve I see?
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/16/2024, 11:58 AM
@TehJoker - No but I just thought I'd let you know the rules and your days could be numbered.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/16/2024, 12:01 PM
@marvel72 - Nah I did a touch a nerve, otherwise you wouldn't be running to the mods. Grow a spine. So much for pretending you don't care loser.

And if you didin't even [frick]ing reply to me.
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/16/2024, 12:12 PM
@TehJoker - How am I running to the mods? I haven't tagged anyone or reported your comment.
I haven't even blocked you or any other user.

I am talking to you but I don't know why.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/16/2024, 12:15 PM
@marvel72 - Lmao you just admitted it was for me. [frick]ing pathetic, you were too cowardly to tag me though? What kind of snowflake are you? Like genuinly were you that hurt.

Either block or grow the [frick], you [frick]ing wuss.

You talking to me because my words go to you. And they are true. Spend your remainder of your days on this [frick]ing website, you leech.
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/16/2024, 12:30 PM
@TehJoker - No I forgot to tag you when I posted what I copied and paste but you got the message, nothing cowardly about that genuine mistake.

I hardly post these days because of work, however I'm not missing an opportunity like this,its comedy gold, you like to think or believe that you are better than everyone else in here but let's be honest, you are a little bit more intelligent than pond scum.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/16/2024, 12:32 PM
@TehJoker - Didn't you endorse me and promote reporting of comments of people inciting flame wars? And someone did it and you now have a problem with it? Seek help.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/16/2024, 12:33 PM
@marvel72 -

"I didin't tag anyone because im not triggered"
"I meant to tag you, I just suck at it"

This is [frick]ing embarrasing. Holy [frick].

You can't pretend you're having a laugh buddy when you ran to the mods because someone said a mean word to you. I am better than you by default. Honesrly though everyone is better than you. Its not hard.

I repeat myself. Block, or grow a [frick]ing spine.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 11/16/2024, 12:08 PM
F&ck Franklin!
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 11/16/2024, 12:19 PM
Other than the painfully obvious "gender pandering" purpose; there was absolutely, positively no logical excuse to introduce Shalla-Bal as the original Silver Surfer. And referencing the (relatively speaking) obscure EARTH-X one-shot series still does not make it justifiable IMO. If they wanted to make her a herald later on, go for it! But, all they had to do was stick to the landing, not do anything stupid and keep Norrin as the original herald we see on the screen. But they couldn't even do that. SMH 🤨
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/16/2024, 12:30 PM
Damn. This [frick]ing thing keeps increasing its likelihood of going off the rails...

