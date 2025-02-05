THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumors Reveal Spoilery Details About Galactus, Reed's Multiverse Plans, More

Following The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer debut, we have some big rumours about Galactus, Silver Surfer, Reed Richards' search for another universe, and much more! You can find more details here.

By JoshWilding - Feb 05, 2025 12:02 PM EST
Source: The Cosmic Circus

The first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released yesterday and it's clear now that Superman will have some serious superhero competition when July rolls around (and both Marvel and DC will have to contend with Jurassic World Rebirth).

The sneak peek raised some big questions about what to expect from the MCU debut of Marvel's First Family, including what Reed Richards is doing investigating a gateway to another reality. 

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez (in a Q&A session which took place before the trailer's release), "There’s this thing they mention in the movie called the 5th dimension... [I'm] not sure if the Council of Reeds will appear in this film, but I know Reed is searching for something similar or trying to make contact with other universes in the movie."

In the comics, the Fifth Dimension was designated Earth-6212, a futuristic reality discovered by the Fantastic Four which was inhabited by blue-skinned humanoids. We don't expect to see the latter, but perhaps the team somehow travelled from Earth-616 to this retro-futuristic New York and are now trapped there?

As for Galactus, Perez says that the villain is seeking Franklin Richards to help him rebuild his old universe.

That's something of a surprise for such a destructive force, but if the Eater of Worlds is also stranded in this reality, it raises some big questions. Among them is what's going on in the MCU - beyond Incursions - and how The Fantastic Four: First Steps ties into the wider Multiverse Saga. 

The insider adds, "[Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer will] be a conflicted antagonist. As is Galactus. But I don’t think we will be seeing her again after the film."

Finally, he recommends that to prepare for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars, fans should read, Fantastic Four: Life Story, the "Forever" arc, and anything from Jonathan Hickman's "Time Runs Out" and Secret Wars storylines. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 2/5/2025, 12:13 PM
“But I don’t think we will be seeing her again after the film."

Any way we can speed things up and have that happen right now?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/5/2025, 12:14 PM
Looks like Marvel Studios The Fantastic Four: First Steps has another Box Office hit on their hands.


User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/5/2025, 12:19 PM
@AllsGood - X factor gif not working?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/5/2025, 12:22 PM
@AllsNotGood -

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/5/2025, 12:51 PM
@AllsGood -

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/5/2025, 12:56 PM
@marvel72 -
User Comment Image
litobirdy
litobirdy - 2/5/2025, 12:24 PM
The insider adds, "[Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer will] be a conflicted antagonist. As is Galactus. But I don’t think we will be seeing her again after the film."
um spoiler much?
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/5/2025, 12:26 PM
Can't stop humming the tune 😅

Fantastic 4!!!!!!

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/5/2025, 12:29 PM
Well hopefully Galactus just doesn't eat their world and they can find a way to go back if they get transported to the main MCU Earth eventually.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 12:37 PM
Idk why people are so obsessed with the FF needing to be from the regular MCU that just so happened to be stranded in this retro futurist 60’s one?.

Perhaps that’s the case but I think it’s simpler to just have it be that they have just always be in this universe and then post SW , have them be integrated via soft reboot into the MCU like they have always been there.

User Comment Image

Reed being a scientist could just be naturally curious about other universes and then during a post credits scene , he figures out the thing he needs to crack the code which leads to Doomsday.

Also it also seems obvious to me that Surfer would be a conflicted since that tends to usually be their role in versions of Galactus coming to Earth and them as his herald so that isn’t news lol.
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 2/5/2025, 12:42 PM
The 5th dimension is were the watchers watch from in what if... season 3.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 12:45 PM
@TheIronDuck - oh , nice catch!!
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/5/2025, 12:48 PM
@TheIronDuck - isnt it their "home" world?
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 2/5/2025, 12:46 PM
I like the theory that Malkovich is actually a future Franklin Richards
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/5/2025, 12:53 PM
@LeBronStan - yeaahhh and he shows up to help them escape Galactus. Sends them to 616 to save them. I want Galactus to win, and destroy that planet and it gets left at that. Keeps him open and available for future use. So he is still out there in the multiverse somewhere..
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/5/2025, 12:51 PM
I still like the theory that they were in 616 originally. Secretively. We get a quick shot of Howard Stark and co sending them on a mission during the 60's. Investigate a force in space. "Something" happens and they end up getting sent through to another universe. During that travel is how/when their powers come. They are stuck on that earth and have been trying to get back to 616.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/5/2025, 12:56 PM
ooooooooo
Look up Strange Tales 103
5th dimension and Fantastic four. September 1962

View Recorder