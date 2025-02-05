THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumors Reveal Spoilery Details About Galactus, Reed's Multiverse Plans, More

The first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released yesterday and it's clear now that Superman will have some serious superhero competition when July rolls around (and both Marvel and DC will have to contend with Jurassic World Rebirth).

The sneak peek raised some big questions about what to expect from the MCU debut of Marvel's First Family, including what Reed Richards is doing investigating a gateway to another reality.

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez (in a Q&A session which took place before the trailer's release), "There’s this thing they mention in the movie called the 5th dimension... [I'm] not sure if the Council of Reeds will appear in this film, but I know Reed is searching for something similar or trying to make contact with other universes in the movie."

In the comics, the Fifth Dimension was designated Earth-6212, a futuristic reality discovered by the Fantastic Four which was inhabited by blue-skinned humanoids. We don't expect to see the latter, but perhaps the team somehow travelled from Earth-616 to this retro-futuristic New York and are now trapped there?

As for Galactus, Perez says that the villain is seeking Franklin Richards to help him rebuild his old universe.

That's something of a surprise for such a destructive force, but if the Eater of Worlds is also stranded in this reality, it raises some big questions. Among them is what's going on in the MCU - beyond Incursions - and how The Fantastic Four: First Steps ties into the wider Multiverse Saga.

The insider adds, "[Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer will] be a conflicted antagonist. As is Galactus. But I don’t think we will be seeing her again after the film."

Finally, he recommends that to prepare for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars, fans should read, Fantastic Four: Life Story, the "Forever" arc, and anything from Jonathan Hickman's "Time Runs Out" and Secret Wars storylines.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.