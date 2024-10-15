THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photos Reveal Joseph Quinn's Suited Up As The MCU's Human Torch

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently filming at Durdle Door in Dorset, England, and Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm/Human Torch has been spotted in full costume.

Based on what little we see here, Johnny walks down the beach alone before moodily standing on the coast while watching the tide come in. It's hard to say where this is meant to be doubling for, though the Torch may have found his way to the UK. The iconic tourist location may also be doubling for an alien planet.

If we're lucky, the rest of Marvel's First Family will also be spotted suited up in the coming weeks. The only other member of the team spotted since shooting started is The Thing who, at the time, was being brought to life with a practical costume.

Many movies and TV shows have been shot at Durdle Door; among them are Doctor Who (it's where Jodie Whittaker's Doctor regenerated into David Tennant), The Sandman, and Wonka.

"I've been training for a little while now. We've got another few weeks, and I've got a wonderful trainer named Tim who's brilliant, and is making me do all the things I don't want to do," Quinn said earlier this year. "We're not going for anything too enormous, physically, he just needs to look the part, and slowly, slowly, we're getting there."

Quinn follows in the footsteps of Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer star Chris Evans (along with Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan who played the Torch in the 2015 reboot).

Asked about that, the actor said, "I haven't gotten in touch with them - maybe I should. It's important to claim these opportunities as your own. I think they both did incredible jobs, and I'm definitely aware of how much this role means to a lot of people, and how successful they were in portraying him."

"I think it's important to come at this with reverence for the people that have played it before, but an intention to make it one's own."

Check out these new The Fantastic Four: First Steps set photos below.

Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.