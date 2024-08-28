THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Video Reveals First Look At The Thing...And He's Entirely Practical!

In 2005's Fantastic Four and its sequel, 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, actor Michael Chiklis donned a practical costume to bring The Thing to life on screen.

It worked for the time, but in Josh Trank's 2015 reboot, Jamie Bell's take on the character was realised with visual effects (outside of the so-so design, he looked great). Now, we have a first look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Ever-Lovin' Blue-Eyed Thing!

Shockingly, he too appears to be practical; as of now, we don't know whether there's an actor - presumably Ebon Moss-Bachrach - in the suit or whether this is simply a stand-in meant to serve as a reference for actors and visual effects artists. Based on the few seconds of footage we have, it does look like someone's in there.

This being a stand-in perhaps makes the most sense, though a practical Thing (whose face, for example, is enhanced with VFX) could suit the Marvel Studios reboot's 1960s aesthetic.

Still, it's worth remembering what Moss-Bachrach said earlier this year. "In the past, I think they’ve done a suit. Michael Chiklis wore a suit that apparently was really uncomfortable, and it’s kind of...we’re past that," the actor explained while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "It’s a little kind of cosplay, kind of amateur that kind of stuff now with the technology we have."

Asked about his preparation, the Andor star added, "I'm playing Ben Grimm, who becomes The Thing – who is a man encased in rock. [laughs] I've just been looking at rocks. What am I doing? I don't know, I've been reading a lot of comics. It's kinda nice. They gave me this kind of Marvel Unlimited thing so I can just go on my iPad and to any comic book that Marvel's ever released. That feels kinda cool."

Take a closer look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Thing in the X post below.

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.