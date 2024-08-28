THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Video Reveals First Look At The Thing...And He's Entirely Practical!

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Video Reveals First Look At The Thing...And He's Entirely Practical!

A new photo from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps has found its way online and features a first look at Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Thing...with the biggest surprise being that he's practical, not VFX!

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 28, 2024 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

In 2005's Fantastic Four and its sequel, 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, actor Michael Chiklis donned a practical costume to bring The Thing to life on screen. 

It worked for the time, but in Josh Trank's 2015 reboot, Jamie Bell's take on the character was realised with visual effects (outside of the so-so design, he looked great). Now, we have a first look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Ever-Lovin' Blue-Eyed Thing!

Shockingly, he too appears to be practical; as of now, we don't know whether there's an actor - presumably Ebon Moss-Bachrach - in the suit or whether this is simply a stand-in meant to serve as a reference for actors and visual effects artists. Based on the few seconds of footage we have, it does look like someone's in there. 

This being a stand-in perhaps makes the most sense, though a practical Thing (whose face, for example, is enhanced with VFX) could suit the Marvel Studios reboot's 1960s aesthetic.

Still, it's worth remembering what Moss-Bachrach said earlier this year. "In the past, I think they’ve done a suit. Michael Chiklis wore a suit that apparently was really uncomfortable, and it’s kind of...we’re past that," the actor explained while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "It’s a little kind of cosplay, kind of amateur that kind of stuff now with the technology we have."

Asked about his preparation, the Andor star added, "I'm playing Ben Grimm, who becomes The Thing – who is a man encased in rock. [laughs] I've just been looking at rocks. What am I doing? I don't know, I've been reading a lot of comics. It's kinda nice. They gave me this kind of Marvel Unlimited thing so I can just go on my iPad and to any comic book that Marvel's ever released. That feels kinda cool."

Take a closer look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Thing in the X post below.

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Video Offers Closer Look At Statue Celebrating Marvel's First Family
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Video Offers Closer Look At Statue Celebrating Marvel's First Family
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Video Shows Alternate Reality New York As Set Construction Continues
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Video Shows Alternate Reality New York As Set Construction Continues
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 8/28/2024, 3:17 PM
Neat

Probably some CGI touch ups + CGI for his action scenes

Costume is cool too
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 8/28/2024, 3:21 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - gotta be. Him talking has to be cgi. I don’t think practical effects could pull that off even with a big budget like this
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 8/28/2024, 3:24 PM
@WruceBayne - yeah not without him looking like a muppet
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/28/2024, 3:18 PM
User Comment Image
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/28/2024, 3:18 PM
Credit to @fanmar16 for breaking this story! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/28/2024, 3:18 PM
That's great! at least the mix of the two (VFX and practical_ will give better results. I've got more faith in this one as it isn't tied to the contstraints of the 616! can really be it's own thing. Please be good.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/28/2024, 3:18 PM
Still adjusting to those suits, but that is the best live action version of The Thing we have gotten!
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/28/2024, 3:19 PM
User Comment Image
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/28/2024, 3:19 PM
Also, looks really good!
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/28/2024, 3:20 PM
Okay I gotta admit...that looks amazing !! Spot on design, I think it’s just a stand in but if the final design looks like that, great choice !
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/28/2024, 3:21 PM
Mix of CGI and practical, like Iron Man.

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/28/2024, 3:22 PM
>>>>>>>>>>>>>

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 8/28/2024, 3:50 PM
@SuperCat - He always looked like styrofoam to me, but man did that depiction look better in retrospect after Fant4stic came out!
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/28/2024, 4:19 PM
@mountainman - totally agree!
Fogs
Fogs - 8/28/2024, 3:22 PM
Heyyyy that actually looks very good!
CoHost
CoHost - 8/28/2024, 3:22 PM
If I ever looked like that, I'd jump off the nearest bridge.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 8/28/2024, 3:46 PM
@CoHost - you'd survive that though
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 8/28/2024, 4:06 PM
@CoHost - thus is the internal conflict of the Thing.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 8/28/2024, 3:23 PM
I bet it’s just a lighting reference for the VFX team later like the Sonic Stand Ins
Fares
Fares - 8/28/2024, 3:26 PM
Could be used for reference and replaced later with an entirely CGI model for all we know.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 8/28/2024, 3:35 PM
@Fares - It's a different puppet when it's for those purposes. This one's gotta be retouched on pos-production but mainly this is it.
Fares
Fares - 8/28/2024, 4:02 PM
@braunermegda - I don't know. Iron Man and Ultron both had similar suits on set before they were completely replaced. The Thing, just like Ultron will have an emoting face, so in a scene like this you'll probably be replacing his entire head because that looks like a static mask, not the actor's face with prosthetics on. You probably won't have to do that for the entire body since it's clothed, but I don't know what they'll do with him when he's half naked.
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/28/2024, 3:27 PM
I definitely thought they'd go motion capture suit, like The Hulk.

A mixture of practical and CGI is a pleasant surprise.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 8/28/2024, 3:30 PM
Well damn, that looks pretty bad ass.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 8/28/2024, 3:33 PM
I never expected it to be that comic accurate. So [frick]ing awesome.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/28/2024, 3:34 PM
Damn he looks like he leapt off the page and panels
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 8/28/2024, 3:35 PM
Jack Kirby would be incredibly proud of this design. Even if he ends up being created by VFX in the final film, the look is perfect.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/28/2024, 3:36 PM
Hot damn! They're finally doing the Thing justice with the design. Wonder if he'll bust out the ole trench coat as well.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/28/2024, 3:57 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - That trench coat comment just makes me long for some of the iconic smaller comic moments I want to see adapted. And up high on that list is an eventual poker game between The Thing, Wolverine, and others. Would love for Ben and Logan to rock those cigars, but feel Disney wouldn’t allow it. The game itself would be cool. Would remind me of that Age of Ultron party where they were all just hanging and riffing on each other. We don’t get those kinds of moments in the movies these days it seems.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/28/2024, 4:33 PM
@mountainman - Yeah, I was gonna say cigars in my previous comment but Disney will probably tone that down for FF who are supposed to be more family friendly. I definitely agree that Thing and his iconic Poker games need to happen.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/28/2024, 3:38 PM
Now that's a Grimm
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 8/28/2024, 3:39 PM
Looks great. Even if it is just a stand in, it’s a clear indication of how he will look and I think it’s phenomenal. I hope they make him a little bigger digitally. Looks great with the suit on.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 8/28/2024, 3:44 PM
Yep, the definitive version of The Thing is right there. Only took 20 years.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/28/2024, 3:45 PM
[frick] YEAH! THIS IS THE BEST CHOICE SO FAR
Also Terrifer 3 looks awesome
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 8/28/2024, 3:47 PM
He looks fantastic! He's just big enough for him to be practical. But it's obviously going to be touched up with CGI. But then again, sometimes productions will have practical stand-ins. Sonic 2 had that for Team Sonic.
dracula
dracula - 8/28/2024, 3:51 PM
Guessing they will enhance it with cgi

For now Michael Chiklis looked better
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/28/2024, 3:53 PM
The Thing will be taking those 'First Steps' in some BIG white Booties.

User Comment Image
PC04
PC04 - 8/28/2024, 3:54 PM
how cool! I love the facial structure.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 8/28/2024, 3:55 PM
Looks good. Movie looks bad
valmic
valmic - 8/28/2024, 3:56 PM
Yes, goo the Where the Wild Things are route! Thats what a new TMNT movie needs to do aswell.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder