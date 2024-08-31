THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Video Reveals Closer Look At Baxter Building's Excelsior Launch Pad

Following yesterday's new photos from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we finally have the video to go with it.

As well as showcasing the Baxter Building's now-completed Excelsior Launch Pad (blue logo and all), we see a group of extras reacting to the takeoff and landing of a vehicle likely to be added down the line with VFX.

After watching this footage, it's also clear that isn't Reed Richards and Sue Storm watching from afar despite what we were told yesterday. When it comes to the aforementioned vehicle, with these people standing on the Excelsior Launch Pad, it's almost certainly the Fantasticar.

The cast has reportedly been spotted in costume but aside from a leak showcasing The Thing, those images have yet to surface. With filming taking place at Pinewood Studios rather than out in the world, it seems photographers are limited with what they can share.

"I can tell you how excited I am, which is beyond!" Reed Richards actor Pedro Pascal said earlier this year. "There isn’t anything more exciting than being in a cast like that, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joe Quinn and our director Matt Shakman."

The Mandalorian star added, "To be invited to a family like that is unbelievable, and we all just want to do our best and share it with the world."

Watch the latest The Fantastic Four: First Steps set video below.

We also have a second video that asks whether Frankie Raye, a.k.a. Nova, has been spotted on the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

It's quite clearly just a background extra wearing a yellow hat so there's reaches and then there's...this! Still, you can check out the footage below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.