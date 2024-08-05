THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Videos Offer New Look At 1960s New York And Yancy St. Construction

Work continues on The Fantastic Four: First Steps and two newly released set videos show the construction of the team's Excelsior launchpad, New York's Times Square, and possibly even the home of Ben Grimm, Yancy St.

These are massive sets, but likely a necessity given the reboot's unique aesthetic. Set on an alternate Earth, the movie takes place during the 1960s, albeit with a retro-futuristic style (no doubt thanks to how Marvel's First Family have changed their reality).

You'll notice that shipping containers have created a wall around the set and those will be to stop photographers or fans from catching any of the action. There will also be measures to stop drones like the one used to shoot these videos from hovering above.

However, if and when The Fantastic Four: First Steps does shoot on location, it's then we'll likely get a first look at Marvel Studios' take on the iconic superhero team.

When Deadpool & Wolverine was shooting in the UK, we got an early look at The Void and even the entirety of Logan's battle with Sabretooth.

"This film] is more than just the visual aesthetics, the '60s to me is all about optimism," director Matt Shakman said at Comic-Con last month. "It’s about looking to the stars and dreaming about traveling into space. It’s about how with the right heart and the right mind, you can do anything — which is what the Fantastic Four is all about."

"One of the things we decided early on was not to do an origin story," the filmmaker added. "One of the ways we're making it our own thing is we're not telling the story of them going up and being changed, and starting our story [there]."

"There's a lot of well-known narrative that leads into that moment, right? And then you're making up your new story starting basically at the end of the first act, and we thought, 'Well, let's just start this thing off on a completely new foot. So we are beginning after that.'"

Check out this new look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the players below.





Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.