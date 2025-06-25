THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Trailer Teaser Reveals The Thing's Rocky Beard (And It Is Glorious)

Another trailer teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is here, this time revealing that The Thing will rock a mighty impressive beard in the Marvel Studios reboot. Are we getting a time jump?

By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2025 07:06 AM EST
The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer arrives later today, and another teaser has just landed on social media. This one sees the Human Torch encouraging The Thing to say "It's Clobberin' Time," with little success.

However, as Johnny flies Ben to the ground below, we see that The Thing is rocking (pun intended) a beard. It's not made of hair, but actual rock, harkening back to a version of the character seen in Jonathan Hickman's Fantastic Four #605. That run heavily inspired filmmaker Matt Shakman's take on Marvel's First Family. 

Why does The Thing have a beard? This points to us getting a time jump, perhaps after the team travels into outer space to confront Galactus after the Silver Surfer visits Earth. If so, it seems safe to assume they spend months there, suggesting there's a big chunk of the movie we haven't seen. 

We'll probably see more of that in the full trailer when it finally arrives; hopefully, the few teasers we've had over the past 18 hours haven't spoiled all the biggest surprises. 

"I’m doing a lot of motion capture on ['Fantastic Four']," Ebon Moss-Bachrach said last year. "So for maximum-data facial capture, I have to be clean-shaven."

"They got so many amazing animators working on it, literally hundreds of people working on it," he continued. "We’ve been shooting for about six weeks, and I haven’t been able to see anything yet, I don’t know exactly what the lead time is. I’m very excited to see something."

Asked about his co-stars, Bachrach added, "You got Joseph Quinn, you got Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal. I mean this is a great-looking crowd. [They have] beautiful hearts, just a pleasure working with these guys. I miss them already."

Watch this new teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the player below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

TheyDont
TheyDont - 6/25/2025, 7:42 AM
Hodor!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/25/2025, 7:57 AM
User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/25/2025, 8:07 AM
Just release the damn trailer already.

We've now had 3-4 teasers already since yesterday.

And while at it, spoil Galactus to those who actively avoided all trailers, but will randomly see him in a thumbnail lol.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/25/2025, 8:18 AM
Beard looks like crap
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/25/2025, 8:19 AM
@dragon316 - has thing ever had beard in comics besides that one mini series where he’s immortal ?
PopBye
PopBye - 6/25/2025, 8:46 AM
@dragon316 - nah
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/25/2025, 8:41 AM
Dear lord 😩
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/25/2025, 8:46 AM
Better get some good Reed action in this!!
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/25/2025, 8:52 AM
I'm [frick]ing lost.

Why the [frick] is it saying trailer is [frick]ing online now?

For [frick]s Sake
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2025, 8:59 AM
Lol, I like Johnny continually teasing Ben it seems into saying “it’s clobberin time” so hopefully it has a nice payoff.

Also dig the rock beard!!.

User Comment Image

It’s already seemed evident that we will get some sort of time skip in the film given we have seen Sue go through pregnancy in the footage already.
AgentSmith
AgentSmith - 6/25/2025, 9:01 AM
Help me out here. I don't usually have much to say as I realize this is all for entertainment. I'm not looking for actual realism nor 100% sold that it has to be exactly like in the books. But, even at high speeds, how could Johnny physically hold The Thing while flying. I mean, being made of solid rock has to have some type of weight to it and Johnny doesn't have super strength??? Even with momentum - UNLESS, he is guiding The Things freefall. Now that makes more sense. Guess we will find out!
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/25/2025, 9:13 AM
Trailer is getting a downvote from me when it drops for the 3 days of jerking me around. Just release the trailer.
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 6/25/2025, 10:23 AM
Human Torch guy gives me Great Value Freddy Prinze Jr in a blonde wig vibes.

