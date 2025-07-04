THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TV Spot Reveals New Look At Galactus; Tie-In Comic Reveals The Team's Origin

A new TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released, and it reveals perhaps our best look yet at Ralph Ineson's Galactus.

In the video, the camera pans up enough for us to see a little of the Devourer of Worlds' face before later showing his entire massive frame walking through New York. We also see the bearded Thing, and the promo does a, dare we say, fantastic job of hyping this movie up as an epic adventure.

We also have a first look at Fantastic Four: First Steps #1, the upcoming comic book tie-in to the movie, written by Matt Fraction and illustrated by Mark Buckingham.

The idea is that this comic also exists in the world of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and that it's being released on the team's fourth anniversary to celebrate their many achievements. For real-world fans, it's a chance to see the team's official MCU origin story.

We get a glimpse of that in the preview below as Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny return from space with fantastic new powers. Similar to her comic book counterpart in recent years, Sue is a doctor, and it seems this version of the foursome was bombarded by cosmic rays, just like what we first saw on the page decades ago.

The preview ends with the Invisible Woman alerting the team to an incident in New York, and we'd bet on that being the Mole Man's attack if the comic's cover is anything to go by.

You can see that, along with The Fantastic Four: First Steps' latest TV spot, below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.