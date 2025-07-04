THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TV Spot Reveals New Look At Galactus; Tie-In Comic Reveals The Team's Origin

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TV Spot Reveals New Look At Galactus; Tie-In Comic Reveals The Team's Origin

A new TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps shows Galactus walking through New York, while a preview of the upcoming tie-in comic reveals the comic-accurate origin story of Marvel's First Family...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 04, 2025 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

A new TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released, and it reveals perhaps our best look yet at Ralph Ineson's Galactus.

In the video, the camera pans up enough for us to see a little of the Devourer of Worlds' face before later showing his entire massive frame walking through New York. We also see the bearded Thing, and the promo does a, dare we say, fantastic job of hyping this movie up as an epic adventure.

We also have a first look at Fantastic Four: First Steps #1, the upcoming comic book tie-in to the movie, written by Matt Fraction and illustrated by Mark Buckingham. 

The idea is that this comic also exists in the world of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and that it's being released on the team's fourth anniversary to celebrate their many achievements. For real-world fans, it's a chance to see the team's official MCU origin story.

We get a glimpse of that in the preview below as Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny return from space with fantastic new powers. Similar to her comic book counterpart in recent years, Sue is a doctor, and it seems this version of the foursome was bombarded by cosmic rays, just like what we first saw on the page decades ago.

The preview ends with the Invisible Woman alerting the team to an incident in New York, and we'd bet on that being the Mole Man's attack if the comic's cover is anything to go by

You can see that, along with The Fantastic Four: First Steps' latest TV spot, below.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

MadThanos
MadThanos - 7/4/2025, 6:20 AM
This movie will flop overseas.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/4/2025, 6:27 AM
@MadThanos - Time will tell but don't see why IF it is good and we simply don't know either way for sure yet. There is nothing about the film that screams overly US centric to me as a Brit, the one's I most expected to be weaker compared to the domestic market in regard to A list comic characters is Superman and Captain America not something like F4 but...
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/4/2025, 6:21 AM
I've just finished JLA: year one and want to read some F4. What are the best runs?
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 7/4/2025, 6:35 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - Start with a 5k at a slow and steady pace you’ll feel comfortable with.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/4/2025, 6:39 AM
@Killuminatic - you sack of wine!
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/4/2025, 6:41 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo’s run is why the FF is my favourite superhero team. I’d also recommend Ryan North’s current series and Jonathan Hickman did a great job, too, even if it’s becomes pretty complex at times.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/4/2025, 6:50 AM
@JoshWilding - thanks
IvanBadsky
IvanBadsky - 7/4/2025, 6:31 AM
any comicbook enthusiast can explain how tf the fanstastic four managed to defeat galactus, an godlike cosmic entity? just a summary in 2 sentences?
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 7/4/2025, 6:36 AM
@IvanBadsky - They entered through his anus, and tore that shit up.
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 7/4/2025, 6:48 AM
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/4/2025, 6:36 AM
5 minutes on this movie, tops.

Im guessing he will just be an observer or something and all the 3rd act shenanigans will be the team trying to fix a blackhole or something and not a fight with galactus
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 7/4/2025, 6:38 AM
@vectorsigma - No. Per the leaks: the twist is, he’ll be a lover to each one of them whom arrived in a more human form, but they don’t remember, and it will end up being a sex scene.

