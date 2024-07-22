THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Reveals What The "Focus" Of Upcoming MCU Reboot Is

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Reveals What The &quot;Focus&quot; Of Upcoming MCU Reboot Is

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has talked more about The Fantastic Four reboot, confirming it has a very specific focus and that, by the time the cast was signed up, "90% of the work was done."

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 22, 2024 04:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
Source: CinemaBlend

The Fantastic Four begins shooting in the UK later this month, though whether we'll eventually get to see Marvel's First Family in set photos remains to be seen.

Still, the door is open to the cast showing up for Comic-Con this weekend, even if it's far too early for any footage. Marvel Studios is bound to do something to hype the reboot up in Hall H, anyway, and Kevin Feige just shared some new comments about the project with CinemaBlend.

"Matt Shakman is very, very good at utilizing visual effects," he started. "The most important thing for us...the stretching's gotta look cool, the rocky exterior of The Thing has got to look cool, the flames have got to look cool. [But] it's all about the characters. It's all about the family. It's all about [those] dynamics."

"So the minute we got that cast that we've announced signed up, 90 percent of the work was done," Feige added. "That is what the focus is of the movie."

Tim Story's Fantastic Four movies from the mid-2000s weren't great, but something they did get right was that family dynamic (whether it was Reed and Sue's love for each other or Johnny's constant pranks on Ben). The fact Marvel Studios is also focusing on that is very good news. 

In another recent interview, the executive confirmed that The Fantastic Four takes place in an alternate-reality 1960s and hinted at the team's importance to the wider MCU.

"Yes, yes, very much so. It is a period," he revealed. "There were a lot of smart people, who noticed that that cityscape didn't look exactly like the New York that we know, or that existed in the '60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I'll say."

"I'm extremely excited by it because I think [the Fantastic Four] are mainstays, are legendary pillars of the Marvel Universe that we've never gotten to play with or explore in a significant way outside of Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness and a few fun teases before, in the way that we're doing it in that film," Feige added. "So I'm extremely excited for that."

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four cast. Julia Garner has also joined the reboot as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Recent additions to the cast include Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles, along with Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four's screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

FANTASTIC FOUR Stars Jamie Bell And Kate Mara Talk Possible Return And Movie Existing In Not Very Good Canon
Related:

FANTASTIC FOUR Stars Jamie Bell And Kate Mara Talk Possible Return And Movie Existing In "Not Very Good Canon"
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Rumor Claims That Julia Garner's Silver Surfer May Only Make A Single MCU Appearance
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Rumor Claims That Julia Garner's Silver Surfer May Only Make A Single MCU Appearance
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
tb86
tb86 - 7/22/2024, 4:41 AM
Still not so sure about them not being natives to the MCU’s Sacred Timeline.
kider2
kider2 - 7/22/2024, 4:43 AM
I thought the "Focus" was making money like all for profit companies?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/22/2024, 4:53 AM
You're all about to get a front row seat to why Kamala Khan's actual power set was stolen from her.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/22/2024, 4:57 AM
@McMurdo - Mr Fantastic had it first but i still think if they cant adapt her powers properly they shouldnt’ve tried. The glowy purple lantern effect gives cw vibes
TMW1987ProudProWrestlingFan
TMW1987ProudProWrestlingFan - 7/22/2024, 4:57 AM
As much as I love Pascal, I still just can't get behind him as Reed, so I really hope he wins me over in the final product.

Kirby's gonna have to win me over as well as I was really hoping for Jodie Comer to be our new Sue.

I like Ebon & Quinn though so hopefully they have a good dynamic & chemistry together as Ben & Johnny.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/22/2024, 5:09 AM
The focus now is to be desperate
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/22/2024, 5:15 AM
@vectorsigma - You mean like trying to launch an entire cinematic universe by cramming every character and the bathroom sink into your first movie because your last cinematic universe was a total bust?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder