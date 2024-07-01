THE FANTASTIC FOUR SDCC Posters Reveal New Look At Marvel's First Family; Confirm Future Foundation Plans

THE FANTASTIC FOUR SDCC Posters Reveal New Look At Marvel's First Family; Confirm Future Foundation Plans

Ahead of this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel's First Family has been spotted on new banners for the event along with apparent confirmation that the reboot will introduce the Future Foundation...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Comic-Con is just weeks away and the first banners promoting the event have been spotted in San Diego. As you'll see below, Marvel Studios is teasing The Fantastic Four with some cool artwork featuring Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic and Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

A second banner showcases Sue Storm/Invisible Woman and Ben Grimm/The Thing, with the former depicted as being invisible and the latter's profile offering a better idea of how he'll look in the MCU. It's comic-accurate and a design closer to his earlier comic book appearances.

Also of note is that, beneath The Fantastic Four's logo, we see one for "The Future Foundation." 

Speculation that the group would appear in the reboot started doing the rounds when Marvel Studios shared a piece of artwork by Ryan Meinerding featuring the Human Torch back in April.

The social media post included a link directing fans to a "Future Foundation" page granting visitors access to Fantastic Four comics alongside a caption which read, "Delegates, we're glad you could join us. To prepare for the upcoming meeting, you've been granted access to read these issues on Marvel Unlimited."

Now, we can likely confirm this team will be part of the upcoming MCU reboot. 

In the comics, the Future Foundation was a think tank created by Jonathan Hickman and Steve Epting, debuting in Fantastic Four #579 in 2010. Formed by Reed Richards, the group's mission is to solve the world's most complex problems through innovative science and teamwork.

The Foundation's roster includes a mix of established superheroes, prodigious children, and reformed villains. Key members include Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Franklin and Valeria Richards (their children), Spider-Man, Dragon Man, and Alex Power. The team is known for its white and black costumes, symbolizing a new beginning and the pursuit of knowledge.

Check out this new artwork for The Fantastic Four in the X post below.

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four cast. Julia Garner has also joined the reboot as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Recent additions to the cast include Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles, along with Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four's screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Joseph Quinn On Exploring Human Torch's Dynamic With The Thing And Movie's '60s Setting
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Joseph Quinn On Exploring Human Torch's Dynamic With The Thing And Movie's '60s Setting
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Kevin Feige Confirms Reboot Takes Place On A Parallel Earth; Reveals When Shooting Begins
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Kevin Feige Confirms Reboot Takes Place On A Parallel Earth; Reveals When Shooting Begins
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/1/2024, 12:12 PM
Wow. Really…. Minimalist
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/1/2024, 12:13 PM
User Comment Image
MikeyL
MikeyL - 7/1/2024, 12:14 PM
Is it really a new look when it’s minimalist art? It doesn’t really show anything
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/1/2024, 12:36 PM
@MikeyL - It's like when he said an edited concept art pic of Wolverine might be the first live action shot of him masked.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/1/2024, 12:14 PM
Thing design looks good from the first hint... got the brow
JonC
JonC - 7/1/2024, 12:20 PM
@ProfessorWhy - they have the ability to pull off something amazing and different with the CGI and i hope they do for Thing.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/1/2024, 12:28 PM
@JonC - they do...
The piercing blue eyes in the shadow of the brow, the grinding noise of his motion, and most important.... look like rocks not rubber
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/1/2024, 12:16 PM
Alright, I'm getting hyped, this will be the last FF article I visit because I know Josh and Crew (except for our boy Rohan) will post every single spoiler until the movie comes out
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/1/2024, 12:20 PM
Please, Kevin, let this movie not suck.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2024, 12:22 PM
Cool even though the artwork style doesn’t really show much lol.

It is cool that the Future Foundation might have a presence in this which makes sense given the apparent retro-futuristic vibe of their world in this…

I could see Reed having set it up as a philanthropic organization that was created to advance & better serve humanity.

Perhaps when they cross over to the MCU , they can then have it be a think tank that includes the geniuses of that world aswell.

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/1/2024, 12:23 PM
User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/1/2024, 12:30 PM
@SuperCat - Chiklis's Thing had the perfect look for right after the transformation, like the earliest FF issues
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/1/2024, 12:27 PM
SDCC Predictions

Trailers / Teasers

Agatha
Captain America Brave New World
Daredevil Born Again
Thunderbolts

Concept Art / Titles

Fantastic Four
Blade
Spiderman 4
Avengers 5
Wonder Man


Announcements

Nova
Moon Knight s2
Midnight Suns
X-Men
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 7/1/2024, 12:40 PM
@WakandaTech - God this would be a dream though.
campblood
campblood - 7/1/2024, 12:35 PM
I like the minimalist style
LSHF
LSHF - 7/1/2024, 12:38 PM
SuperCat's image of the Thing on the bridge made me wonder,

Can he even swim?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 7/1/2024, 12:42 PM
@GaruVonDoom
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/1/2024, 12:44 PM
Everything about this movie is perfect (yes even that).
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/1/2024, 12:44 PM
That it? Hahaha
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/1/2024, 12:45 PM
OT: Anyone spot that GoT Easter egg in ep 3 of HoD? 👀

Because it’s been confirmed they were what you thought they were if you did
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 7/1/2024, 12:45 PM
We've known about Future Foundation for over two months...

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

Sweet new character posters, though.
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 7/1/2024, 12:48 PM
That 60s art style is reminiscent of The Incredibles. Makes sense to channel that, as people have been saying Incredibles is the best F4 films ever made.
RaddRider
RaddRider - 7/1/2024, 12:55 PM
Please be good
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/1/2024, 1:27 PM
Shalla-Bal

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder