THE FANTASTIC FOUR SDCC Posters Reveal New Look At Marvel's First Family; Confirm Future Foundation Plans

Comic-Con is just weeks away and the first banners promoting the event have been spotted in San Diego. As you'll see below, Marvel Studios is teasing The Fantastic Four with some cool artwork featuring Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic and Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

A second banner showcases Sue Storm/Invisible Woman and Ben Grimm/The Thing, with the former depicted as being invisible and the latter's profile offering a better idea of how he'll look in the MCU. It's comic-accurate and a design closer to his earlier comic book appearances.

Also of note is that, beneath The Fantastic Four's logo, we see one for "The Future Foundation."

Speculation that the group would appear in the reboot started doing the rounds when Marvel Studios shared a piece of artwork by Ryan Meinerding featuring the Human Torch back in April.

The social media post included a link directing fans to a "Future Foundation" page granting visitors access to Fantastic Four comics alongside a caption which read, "Delegates, we're glad you could join us. To prepare for the upcoming meeting, you've been granted access to read these issues on Marvel Unlimited."

Now, we can likely confirm this team will be part of the upcoming MCU reboot.

In the comics, the Future Foundation was a think tank created by Jonathan Hickman and Steve Epting, debuting in Fantastic Four #579 in 2010. Formed by Reed Richards, the group's mission is to solve the world's most complex problems through innovative science and teamwork.

The Foundation's roster includes a mix of established superheroes, prodigious children, and reformed villains. Key members include Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Franklin and Valeria Richards (their children), Spider-Man, Dragon Man, and Alex Power. The team is known for its white and black costumes, symbolizing a new beginning and the pursuit of knowledge.

Check out this new artwork for The Fantastic Four in the X post below.

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four cast. Julia Garner has also joined the reboot as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Recent additions to the cast include Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles, along with Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four's screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.