The Human Torch Battles A Sexy Alien In THE FANTASTIC FOUR TV Spot; New 4K Trailer Screenshots And Stills Land

A new TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps includes more incredible footage from the MCU reboot, including the Silver Surfer swooping into action. We also have 4K trailer screenshots and stills!

By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2025 02:06 PM EST
The final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released earlier today (you can watch it here if you missed it). Now, we have a new 30-second TV spot featuring even more never-before-seen footage from the Marvel Studios reboot. 

There are some stunning shots of the Silver Surfer racing into action, while Johnny Storm seems mighty interested in the "sexy alien" who serves as Galactus' Herald. 

With a month remaining until The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters, there are still plenty of marketing opportunities left for Marvel Studios. We'd bet on character posters, featurettes, and plenty more TV spots following in the coming weeks, so you'll want to keep checking back here for those the moment they drop.

The movie's production designer, Kasra Farahani, recently discussed her approach to creating The Fantastic Four's Fantasticar. "The lines are beautiful and slick, based on mid-'60s American concept cars that were actually referencing European cars, so they have an elegance."

"And yet there are these undeniably '50s-looking retrofuture elements like the turbine intakes at the front and back of the car, and the bubble dome," he continued. "Even a lot of the interface controls inside are very much based on more of a '50s look."

In the meantime, you can watch this fun new sneak peek in the player below. 

We also have some 4K screenshots from the movie's final trailer, along with eight officially released stills. Marvel Studios has crafted a visually stunning world with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it's one that fans are understandably excited to explore as July 25 nears.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

