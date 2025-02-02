Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY Adds Elliot Page; Mia Goth Also Rumored For Role

Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY Adds Elliot Page; Mia Goth Also Rumored For Role

Elliot Page (The Umbrella Academy, Inception) has joined the already stacked cast of Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey. Mia Goth is also rumored to have signed on for a role...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 02, 2025 06:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy

The Dark Knight trilogy director Christopher Nolan has been assembling one of the most impressive casts we've seen in quite a while for his upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey, and Elliot Page (The Umbrella Academy) is the latest actor to join the ensemble.

Page, who previously worked with Nolan on Inception, joins Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie and John Leguizamo.

In addition, Daniel Richtman - who broke the news of Page's casting before the trades confirmed - is reporting that Mia Goth (Infinity Pool, MaXXXine) has also signed on for an undisclosed role.

We don't actually know who anyone is playing, but Damon and Holland are said to be the leads, which would suggest that the former will play Odysseus and the Spider-Man star his son, Telemachus.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

Homer's ancient Greek poem follows Odysseus and his crew on their journey home following the Trojan War, encountering all manner of threats along the way, including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe.

Will Nolan's take feature gods and monsters? We assume the filmmaker will want to helm a faithful adaptation, but there's always a chance he will decide to do a more grounded version of the story.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

Back in 2015, Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was in talks to play Odysseus in an adaptation from Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence, but the project never got off the ground.

The Odyssey is due for release in theaters on July 17, 2026. We had heard that filming was scheduled to begin last month, but nothing was ever officially announced, so there's a chance production has been delayed.

NOSFERATU Director Robert Eggers Confirmed To Helm LABYRINTH Sequel
Related:

NOSFERATU Director Robert Eggers Confirmed To Helm LABYRINTH Sequel
THE PUNISHER's Jon Bernthal And SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland Will Share The Screen Again...In THE ODYSSEY
Recommended For You:

THE PUNISHER's Jon Bernthal And SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland Will Share The Screen Again...In THE ODYSSEY

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/2/2025, 7:21 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Trump Will step up ...this shenanigans need to stop
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/2/2025, 6:42 PM
User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/2/2025, 7:32 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I'm not a cool Hepcat. So I have no idea what this meme means, where it originated from, and why his movement is so strange. But I see it here often.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/2/2025, 7:50 PM
@DarthOmega -
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/2/2025, 6:45 PM
Female to male tranny...just what you think of when ancient Greece comes to mind.

I know Nolan is just trying to reuse his vetted cast from previous films, but he has technically never worked with Elliot before, so no love lost if it doesn't happen.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 2/2/2025, 6:57 PM
@Pictilli - so you don't know a lot about ancient Greece do you?
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 2/2/2025, 7:01 PM
@Itwasme - The Greeks had words for the likes Ellen. It was "to insult the goddess".
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 2/2/2025, 7:25 PM
@Pictilli - ...User Comment Image
Itwasme
Itwasme - 2/2/2025, 7:26 PM
@LiquidSwords - no idea what you are talking about. Maybe you're thinking Galli? They were androgynous priests who worshipped goddesses.

You also have Apollo, stories of Promethius, Hermaphroditus (you know where the word hermaphrodite comes from), Tiresias, Artemis's trans companion and many many more. All revered. The gods often changed gender within their stories. Greek history is littered with these stories.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 2/2/2025, 7:37 PM
@Pictilli - depends on what you call trans. They had large amount of cross-dressing and cross dressers who were eunuch. It's not like they had the technology for the surgery at the time but men were regularly dressing and women and identifying as women. And many were even cutting off their own bits to do it. The Galli like I mentioned before did it.

LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 2/2/2025, 7:48 PM
@Itwasme - Leto, Aphrodite. I'm talking about it being unacceptable by Greek mythology, the works of Athenian comic poets, such as Aristophanes, vase illustrations, the laws of Athens and Sparta as seen in descriptions by various authors of antiquity, including Plutarch, of Spartan sexual mores.

Timarchus’ and Demosthenes’ unsuccessful legal suit, brought in Athens in 346-5 BC, against Aeschines, the counter-case successfully brought to conclusion by Aeschines against Timarchus.

The successfully prosecuted case against Timarchus indicates that in Athens, even unpaid homosexual conduct was sufficient to expose the practitioner to the risk of losing his civil rights.
DTor91
DTor91 - 2/2/2025, 7:51 PM
@Pictilli - Incel moron.
CoHost
CoHost - 2/2/2025, 6:45 PM
Oh, goodie...
McGee
McGee - 2/2/2025, 6:49 PM
Luka Dončić slept with Nico Harrison's wife
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 2/2/2025, 6:52 PM
@McGee - Should go join Ime Udoka with the Rockets.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/2/2025, 6:55 PM
@McGee -

You have been sorely missed little buddy. And I do mean sorely.
TheSentry100
TheSentry100 - 2/2/2025, 6:59 PM
@McGee - hahahahahaha
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/2/2025, 6:57 PM
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/2/2025, 6:59 PM

I can't wait for this movie.

Page is a very good addition. I like most of the roles she's played. I wonder if they will have her playing a dude or a woman. I don't really care though, because forgetting all the political nonsense, I think she is excellent.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/2/2025, 7:23 PM
@DocSpock - Fairly certain he said he only wants to play male roles now but with Greek stuff there is a whole load of, erm, grey area.

However, yes, never seen Page give a bad performance in a role so...
DTor91
DTor91 - 2/2/2025, 7:52 PM
@DocSpock - He*
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 2/2/2025, 7:00 PM
You mean Ellen, the child groomer.
DTor91
DTor91 - 2/2/2025, 7:53 PM
@LiquidSwords - Elliot. The rapist of a president on the other hand…
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/2/2025, 7:10 PM
User Comment Image
Thing94
Thing94 - 2/2/2025, 7:16 PM
User Comment Image
Nolanite
Nolanite - 2/2/2025, 7:27 PM
Slow news day it seems, especially after creating a whole article on whatever Elliot gender he/she decides to be every morning.

Nolanite out
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 2/2/2025, 7:28 PM
Just glad his operation was a success got tired of him asking.....

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/2/2025, 7:30 PM
It’s also been reported that Himesh Patel ,Bill Irwin (Tars from Interstellar) & Samantha Morton have also been cast in the film…

Not sure about Elliot Page’s role or Samantha Morton’s but I can see Himesh as one of Penelope’s suitors and Bill Irwin as Polyphemus the cyclops.

Anyway hell of a cast being assembled for this so far , can’t wait!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder