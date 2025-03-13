DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Jon Bernthal Rocks Startling New Look On The Set Of Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY

Daredevil: Born Again star Jon Bernthal has been spotted on the set of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, and he's not looking a whole lot like Frank Castle right now. You can take a closer look here...

By JoshWilding - Mar 13, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Jon Bernthal is one of the greatest - and most underrated - actors working today. Best known for playing The Punisher among comic book fans, the Daredevil: Born Again star has delivered stellar performances in everything from The Bear to The Wolf of Wall Street and The Many Saints of Newark.

Now, he's geared up for Christopher Nolan's new movie The Odyssey. This retelling of the epic poem composed by Homer in the 8th Century also stars the MCU's Spider-Man, Tom Holland, and both actors have been spotted in costume today. 

While we believe the latter is playing Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, after some other recent images, there's no word on who Bernthal might be bringing to life in the fantasy epic. 

We're used to seeing Bernthal with a beard, but the bald head is new and he certainly wouldn't be mistaken for Frank Castle right now. Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is currently shooting but with the actor in Greece, he's either going to have a limited role or will more likely shoot his scenes later this year.

Berthal is also developing a Marvel Studios Special Presentation for The Punisher alongside filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green.

Back to The Odyssey, and few details have been revealed about what to expect from the movie. However, Matt Damon - who we know is playing Odysseus - has cheekily teased, "I literally have an odyssey in front of me" during recent interviews.

Check out these latest photos from the set of The Odyssey in the X posts below (via SFFGazette.com). 

The ancient Greek poem is one of the foundational texts of Western literature. It tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the Trojan War, exploring themes of heroism, loyalty, cunning and the struggle against divine will.

The tale includes iconic stories like Odysseus' encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and the witch-goddess Circe, culminating in a reunion with his wife Penelope.

None of that sounds like what we'd usually see from Nolan. However, considering the fact his career as a filmmaker has produced vastly different movies like The Dark Knight, Memento, Inception, and Oppenheimer, seeing his take on a sword and sandals fantasy epic is undeniably intriguing. 

The cast of The Odyssey also includes Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, and Jon Bernthal, with Mia Goth recently boarding the project in what could be a non-speaking role (speculation she might be playing a siren has run rampant online).

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," Universal Pictures revealed last December. "The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026." 

The Odyssey arrives in theaters on July 17, 2026.

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/13/2025, 11:37 AM
My god, that's so startling. I've never been so startled.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/13/2025, 11:46 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/13/2025, 11:38 AM
It's weird to see Nolan tackle a movie were no one is wearing a business suit.
tmp3
tmp3 - 3/13/2025, 11:50 AM
Rumors swirling that Safdie is playing Agamemnon and Lupita is playing his wife… sounds like Nolan’s adding elements from the Greek plays and the Trojan War on top of just The Odyssey. Cannot wait to see what he’s cooked up (and might have to finally take the dive into Aeschylus it seems lol)
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 3/13/2025, 11:50 AM
Tom Holland is getting ready to make a meal out of his handshake partner. 😂 😋 🕷️
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/13/2025, 11:54 AM
Damn , both Bernthal with his bald head and Holland look good…

I’m also liking the looks of the soldiers aswell!!.

Going by this , I could see Bernthal being Eurylochus who was Odysseus’s right hand man but we’ll see.

Anyway , looking forward to this!!.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 3/13/2025, 12:17 PM
He’s looked like that for all of the Accountant 2 marketing.

It’s not that crazy.

