HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE Teaser Trailer Reveals Surprise 2026 Release Window

HBO Max launches in the UK tomorrow, and the streaming platform has released the first teaser trailer for the eight-episode Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

That's the official title of Season 1, and it's not being changed to Sorcerer's Stone in the U.S., which is what happened when the first movie was released there in 2001.

We also have a surprise launch window for the series; after months of hearing that Harry Potter wouldn't arrive on our screens until 2027, it's now been confirmed that the show's debut season will premiere this Christmas.

HBO boss Casey Bloys has confirmed that Harry Potter is unlikely to be a yearly release, but this sooner-than-expected debut bodes well for us not waiting as long as two years or more between seasons (which has been a big issue for fans of HBO's The Last of Us).

The teaser shows us a surprising amount of the Boy Wizard's world, starting with his life with the Dursleys, before we follow him and Hagrid to London. Later, Harry's arrival at Hogwarts is revealed, along with our first look at several key characters, including the Sorting Hat.

We also catch sight of Quidditch and various lessons, and while it doesn't look that different from the movies, this is Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone for a new generation of children.

"There is nothing special about Harry Potter - at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says," reads the show's synopsis. "On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past."

The series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick, and Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout.

Additional cast includes Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Louise Brealey as Rolanda Hooch, Bríd Brennan as Poppy Pomfrey, Leigh Gill as Griphook, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander

The series, based on J.K. Rowling’s beloved books, is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premieres on HBO Max this Christmas. Check out the trailer and stills below (via SFFGazette.com).