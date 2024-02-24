HARRY POTTER Reboot Set For 2026 Debut; SUCCESSION's Francesca Gardiner Reportedly On Board As Showrunner

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has revealed that the small-screen Harry Potter reboot is currently set for a 2026 debut on the MAX streaming service...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 24, 2024 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Following persistent rumors, we got confirmation of Warner Bros. Discovery's plans to revisit the Harry Potter franchise back in 2022 when Davis Zaslav took over as head of the studio, and the WBD CEO has now shared an update on the project's status.

During Friday's Q4 earnings call, Zaslav revealed that the first instalment of the reboot series is set to hit the MAX streaming service at some point in 2026.

As previously reported, controversial Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling will be involved with the series "so she can ensure it remains loyal to her original material.” The writer is not expected to be appointed as showrunner, but it sounds like she will have at least some creative input.

Zaslav mentioned that he flew to London a few weeks ago with HBO and Max content boss Casey Bloys and Channing Dungey, chairperson of Warner Bros. Television, to meet with Rowling about the show.

“We spent some real time with J.K. and her team,” Zaslav said on the call. “Both sides are just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead. We can’t wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max.”

Rowling has become a highly divisive figure over the past few years due to her views on gender, which many perceive to be anti-trans.

“Activists in my mentions are trying to organize yet another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter TV show," Rowling Tweeted shortly after the project was announced. "As forewarned is forearmed, I’ve taken the precaution of laying in a large stock of champagne,”

No casting for the series has been announced, but we do know that the actors from the big-screen franchise will most likely not be involved. Daniel Radcliffe, who played the Boy Who Lived in the eight Warner Bros. movies, has said he’s “definitely not seeking it out in any way."

Last we heard, Succession scribe Francesca Gardiner was in talks to board the show as a writer, with Martha Hillier, Kathleen Jordan, Tom Moran and Michael Lesslie also said to be in contention. On the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast, co-host John Rocha said he'd heard that Gardiner has now been hired as showrunner.

"Harry Potter is a film series based on the eponymous novels by British author J. K. Rowling. The series is produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and consists of eight fantasy films, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001) and culminating with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011). A spin-off prequel series started with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), marking the beginning of the Wizarding World shared media franchise.

dracula - 2/24/2024, 11:42 AM
Benedict Cumberbatch for Snape

probably unknowns for the students
Evansly - 2/24/2024, 11:45 AM
I'm apprehensive about it. Growing up reading the books as they came out was certainly a blast. The movies definitely had their misses but did a great job overall. Except the one that is dark for most of the movie, it was good but I couldn't see shit.
EskimoJ - 2/24/2024, 11:45 AM
Good on her for truly being pro-women.

Plus, she's got that [frick] you money and still stands on business. 😁
Saga - 2/24/2024, 12:07 PM
@EskimoJ - no matter how hard they cry the sjw Will never bring her down, love her
FlopWatchers5 - 2/24/2024, 11:46 AM
extremely proud of Zaslav and his handling of WB. he knows when to cut a flop, and maximize profits.
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2024, 11:48 AM
I still find doing this odd since the original films are still relatively fresh in people’s minds but it’s happening so i hope it turns out well.

This franchise is close to my heart and needs a win imo…

I didn’t dislike the Fantastic Beasts franchise as much as some (though I wasn’t a big fan either) but between that & the controversies around J.K , I want this series that I grew up with and have a deep love for to have its former glory restored!!.



If Ms Gardiner is indeed the showrunner , I wish her the best of luck…

She also wrote for & worked on HBO’s “His Dark Materials (which I haven’t seen but heard good things about) so that experience could help her here since that occupies a same genre space as HP.
Saga - 2/24/2024, 11:52 AM
No excuse this time, Jared Harris as Dumbledore and Benedict Cumberbatch as Voldemort!!
CerealKiller1 - 2/24/2024, 12:44 PM
@Saga - Damn, never considered Jared Harris taking up his Fathers role….that’s a good shout!
DarthAlgar - 2/24/2024, 11:53 AM
I'm glad J.K Rowling has a major hand on this. That's reassuring.

Also, this will be 15 years after The Deathly Hallows, so it seems appropriate.
bkmeijer1 - 2/24/2024, 11:58 AM
Wonder if S1 will be set in 2026 as well then, and S2 in 27, S3 in 28, etc. With seven books, I'm guessing they're gonna do a book adaptation a year so they cast can age appropriately.
AmazingFILMporg - 2/24/2024, 12:01 PM
Anything past this year announced by WB should be taken with a grain of salt. WB is about to be sold so there is no guarantee the new owners will like her direction 💁
FlopWatchers5 - 2/24/2024, 12:05 PM
report of the week as Harry Potter! #fancasting

Henry Cavill as Voldemort! #fancasting

Morgan Freeman as Dumbledore #fancasting

Michael Cera as Ron Weasley! #fancasting

TheJester187 - 2/24/2024, 12:17 PM
Trash! Waste of time and money. Never cared for this shit. Syfy plays all these enough already. Long as bs movies. Do nothin for me. Watching some lol ass kids.
clornelas - 2/24/2024, 12:26 PM
Fun fact: by the time season 7 rolls around, the original trio will be almost perfect age for the epilogue.
Shinzo - 2/24/2024, 12:29 PM
Just a matter of time.

The only question is who is going to be race replaced as a nonwhite person and who is going to be LGBTQP?

