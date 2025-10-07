UPDATE: HARRY POTTER Set Photos Reveal New Look At The Boy Wizard And Some Possible Story Spoilers

UPDATE: New photos from set show more of this scene from Harry Potter, with it now clear that Vernon Dursley buys a gun before taking Petunia, Dudley, and Harry to the Hut-on-the-Rock.

How he acquired it was always a bit of a plot hole in the book and movie (the former briefly mentioned that he'd bought it from a store, which is easier said than done in the UK). In this series, it seems Vernon gets it from the same local who rents him the remote cottage, and we know that Hagrid eventually makes short work of the Muggle weapon.

You can see more photos by following the link in the X post below. Despite what the article states, we believe that's a stand-in for Potter actor Dominic McLaughlin.

Harry Potter TV series moves filming to Cornwall as HBO producers go to extreme lengths to keep the plot a secret https://t.co/BLdF96VlU1 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 8, 2025

New photos from the set of HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series seem to reveal another significant moment from Season 1, an adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Cameras are currently rolling in Cornwall, England, with Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter) and Bel Powley (Petunia Dursley) both spotted in full '90s regalia.

This appears to be part of the build-up to Vernon Dursley taking his family to the Hut-on-the-Rock, where he believes they'll be able to escape the seemingly endless influx of letters from Hogwarts inviting young Harry to enter the Wizarding World.

However, as we pointed out on SFFGazette.com earlier today, it looks like the series could be expanding that part of the story with original material.

According to Redanian Intelligence, "filming kicked off at the Cadgwith Cove Inn before moving to the beach, where a dramatic scene in simulated rain was staged involving a car surrounded by fishing boats and extras in traditional Sou'westers."

"The scene reportedly featured Harry and possibly Bel Powley as Aunt Petunia being ordered out of the vehicle by a man wielding a gun."

While a mistake may have been made about what was being filmed, it's feasible that this is a new scene that's been added to HBO's interpretation of author J.K. Rowling's book series. Expanding on Harry's time with the Dursleys will definitely pay off in future seasons (they often fell by the wayside in the movies, particularly in later instalments).

In related news, Variety has learned that Warner Bros. will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone next year with "a global theatrical re-release of the original film, special edition products and retail promotions."

It's said that fans can expect a "newly designed 25th anniversary logo, which is meant to evoke the magical glow of a Patronus, will feature prominently across new and existing product lines and engaging retail activation." 25 years? Makes you feel old, right?

Check out these new Harry Potter set photos in the X posts below.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick.

The series will also feature Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.