PROJECT HAIL MARY Star Ryan Gosling Breaks Silence On GHOST RIDER Rumors: "It's A Complication Situation"

Last year, rumours swirled that Marvel Studios planned to introduce the MCU's new Ghost Rider in Avengers: Doomsday. The character hasn't been seen in theaters since 2012's Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance in 2012, though Gabriel Luna played the Robbie Reyes version in 10 episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. across 2016 and 2017.

An Avengers franchise debut made sense, as the Russo Brothers frequently add major new characters to the MCU in their movies, whether it's The Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier or Spider-Man and Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War.

We never did find out whether this Ghost Rider would be a one-off Variant or the version of the character who takes centre stage in Midnight Sons and other supernatural projects post-Avengers: Secret Wars. However, Ryan Gosling has expressed interest in a possible superhero movie role and, more specifically, the Spirit of Vengeance, on a few occasions.

Marvel Studios has given the Project Hail Mary star his seal of approval, saying, "Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider...Gosling’s unbelievable. Ryan is amazing. I'd love to find a place for him in the MCU."

In a new interview with Josh Horowitz, the actor was asked whether he's being lined up to play the Spirit of Vengeance and broke his silence on the latest round of rumours. "I don't know what to say. We keep hope alive," Gosling teased. "Some discussions have been had. It's a complicated situation."

When Horowitz pointed out that Gosling's wife, Eva Mendez, starred in 2007's Ghost Rider opposite Nic Cage, the actor jokingly replied, "I'm just happy one of us got to do it."

Admitting that he wasn't a comic book reader as a kid, Gosling said that the reason he was drawn to Ghost Rider was "just a feeling."

Marvel Studios has held the rights to the Ghost Rider character since Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance crashed and burned for Sony Pictures in 2012. Kevin Feige allowed Marvel Television to use the Robbie Reyes version of the anti-hero in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a brief spell, and there was talk of a spin-off TV series.

That never came to fruition, partly because Marvel Studios later took full control of Marvel's output (leading to the Jeph Loeb-led production company being made defunct by Disney).

Earlier this year, it was reported that Ghost Rider would no longer make his MCU debut in Avengers: Doomsday. While it could still happen in Avengers: Secret Wars, it doesn't seem like Gosling is being lined up to make any immediate appearances as the fan-favourite character based on this latest update.

You can watch the full interview with the actor below.