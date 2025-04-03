HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 2 Officially Announced At CinemaCon; Sets Summer 2027 Release Date

Following an exceedingly positive reception for its live-action How To Train Your Dragon remake at CinemaCon, Universal Pictures brought out the main cast during its afternoon presentation to officially announce a sequel: How To Train Your Dragon 2.

The sequel will hit theaters June 11, 2027 - with director/writer Dean DeBlois and young stars Mason Thames ("Hiccup") and Nice Parker ("Astrid") all set to return.

The now-confirmed follow-up will adapt the animated sequel of the same name, which was met with widespread critical acclaim upon its release in 2014, and ultimately grossed over $621.5 million globally.

Before we get to that one, the first live-action adaptation opens in theaters June 13, and critics have been absolutely buzzing ever since its worldwide premiere at CinemaCon, so hopes are extremely high for the film's prospects this Summer.

The film stars the aforementioned Mason Thames (The Black Phone; Walker; For All Mankind) and Nico Parker (The Last of Us; Dumbo; The Third Day), with a supporting cast consisting of Gerard Butler (300; Olympus Has Fallen; Plane), Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead; Hot Fuzz; Paul), Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople; Deadpool 2; Godzilla vs. Kong), Gabriel Howell (Bodies; The Outlaws; The Lazarus Project), Bronwyn James (Harlots; Outlaws; The Dig), Harry Trevaldwyn (Ten Percent; The Bubble; Billi) Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club; The Fall of the House of Usher; Sceneries), Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick; Shaun of the Dead; Guardians of the Galaxy), and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones; Outlander; The Northman).

Check out the logo for the sequel below: