HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 2 Officially Announced At CinemaCon; Sets Summer 2027 Release Date

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 2 Officially Announced At CinemaCon; Sets Summer 2027 Release Date

Following a rave reception this morning at the world premiere of the live-action How To Train Your Dragon remake, Universal Pictures have officially announced a sequel, set to arrive in theaters in 2027!

News
By RohanPatel - Apr 03, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy

Following an exceedingly positive reception for its live-action How To Train Your Dragon remake at CinemaCon, Universal Pictures brought out the main cast during its afternoon presentation to officially announce a sequel: How To Train Your Dragon 2

The sequel will hit theaters June 11, 2027 - with director/writer Dean DeBlois and young stars Mason Thames ("Hiccup") and Nice Parker ("Astrid") all set to return.

The now-confirmed follow-up will adapt the animated sequel of the same name, which was met with widespread critical acclaim upon its release in 2014, and ultimately grossed over $621.5 million globally.

Before we get to that one, the first live-action adaptation opens in theaters June 13, and critics have been absolutely buzzing ever since its worldwide premiere at CinemaCon, so hopes are extremely high for the film's prospects this Summer. 

The film stars the aforementioned Mason Thames (The Black Phone; Walker; For All Mankind) and Nico Parker (The Last of Us; Dumbo; The Third Day), with a supporting cast consisting of Gerard Butler (300; Olympus Has Fallen; Plane), Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead; Hot Fuzz; Paul), Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople; Deadpool 2; Godzilla vs. Kong), Gabriel Howell (Bodies; The Outlaws; The Lazarus Project), Bronwyn James (Harlots; Outlaws; The Dig), Harry Trevaldwyn (Ten Percent; The Bubble; Billi) Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club; The Fall of the House of Usher; Sceneries), Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick; Shaun of the Dead; Guardians of the Galaxy), and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones; Outlander; The Northman).

Check out the logo for the sequel below:

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation’s acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). How To Train Your Dragon is part of the Filmed For IMAX® Program, which offers filmmakers IMAX® technology to help them deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Live-Action Remake First Reactions Land Following CinemaCon Screening
Related:

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Live-Action Remake First Reactions Land Following CinemaCon Screening
WICKED: FOR GOOD - Elphaba And Glinda Face-Off On First Poster For Upcoming Sequel
Recommended For You:

WICKED: FOR GOOD - Elphaba And Glinda Face-Off On First Poster For Upcoming Sequel

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
LordMushu
LordMushu - 4/3/2025, 10:17 AM
Huh, they sure aren’t waiting I guess.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/3/2025, 10:44 AM
@LordMushu -

They have children to indoctrinate, to get to accept Astrid as not being a blonde White woman.

The commies are desperate.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/3/2025, 10:46 AM
@LordMushu -

They also want kids and halfwit adults to think the other gal is supposed to be 258 lbs.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/3/2025, 10:21 AM
must be damn good if they announced the 2nd already. personally, i LOVE the animated franchise but am hesitant about a live action version as i dont see it needed/necessary except to make money for the studio which is desperate.

@RohanPatel - have you seen the first one already? any reviews coming?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/3/2025, 10:48 AM
@MotherGooseUPus -

"must be damn good if they announced the 2nd already."

Because we've never seen bad sequels cranked out within two years before.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2025, 10:34 AM
Damn , I guess it’s full steam ahead for this live action take since they aren’t even waiting for reviews to drop which I guess shows confidence on their part…

Anyway , I wouldn’t be surprised if they try to get Cate Blanchett back to play Valka as they have with Gerard Butler for Stoick.

The interesting one will be the villain Drago Bludvist , they could always try to bring in Djimon Hounsou who voiced him in the movie but if not then I think Dave Bautista could work too.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 4/3/2025, 10:41 AM
I hope Cate Blanchett reprises her role as Valka.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/3/2025, 10:43 AM
@Repian -

They might get Mahershala Ali.

Who knows, it's Hollywood, baby!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/3/2025, 10:42 AM
More non canon, watered down, anti White crap to boycott and review and rate on IMDB.

Let me know when Astrid is a blonde, and the other gal doesn't weigh as much as Toothless.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder