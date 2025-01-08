IN THE LOST LANDS Trailer And Poster See Milla Jovovich And Dave Bautista Battling Demons

The first trailer and poster for Paul W.S. Anderson's In the Lost Lands have been released and it shows Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista battling demons in fully virtual environments. Check them out...

By JoshWilding - Jan 08, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

The first trailer and poster have been released (via SFFGazette.com) for filmmaker Paul W.S. Anderson's (Resident Evil, Monster Hunter) upcoming adaptation of In the Lost Lands.

That started life as a short story by Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin and this take will star Milla Jovovich (Hellboy) and Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) in what looks set to be an action-packed fantasy/sci-fi adventure. 

In the movie, "A Queen sends the powerful and feared sorceress Gray Alys to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands in search of a magical power, where the sorceress and her guide, the drifter Boyce, must outwit and outfight man and demon."

Paul W.S. Anderson co-wrote the script with Constantin Werner, while producers include Jeremy Bolt, Anderson, Jovovich, Bautista, and Jonathan Meisner through their production company Dream Bros Entertainment and Werner.

While this does look like just another Paul W.S. Anderson movie, Martin has been supportive of the project and shared the following on his blog last November:

"Paul W.S. Anderson, whose previous work includes Hunter Hunter, Event Horizon, and the Resident Evil series, directed the film. Anderson and Constantin Werner wrote the adaptation, based on my short story. 'In the Lost Lands' was one of my earliest fantasies, first published in 1982 in the anthology Amazons II."

"A long time ago, I had hoped to write a series of stories about Gray Alys and those bold enough to buy from her... but life and other stories intervened, and somehow I never got around to writing that second tale. But who knows? If the film does well enough, maybe I will finally write that sequel. In my copious spare time."

"Until then, do check out the movie.  It’s dark and twisted and atmospheric, and a lot of fun."

Something that makes In the Lost Lands unique is the fact it's reportedly the first movie to be shot entirely using virtual production. That means no physical sets and no on-location shooting. 

"I just did a movie [In the Lost Lands] that was entirely against a bluescreen," Anderson previously said. "We built some sets, but everything was shot in the studio...we spent a year building all of the backgrounds before we shot any of the foregrounds. Which meant that the director of photography knew exactly where the sun was gonna be."

"If we're doing an exterior, and the sun is kinda low to the horizon, and the sun in the virtual world is ten degrees above the horizon, he will stick his light ten degrees above the studio floor," he continued. "I think it's a different way of working, but I think visually it's very, very powerful. I think on a go-forward basis a lot of big studio movies will be embracing the same kind of methodology."

"What we did was we built all the backgrounds in Unreal, which is a videogaming engine...I do think it's a radical methodology. Because no one's made a movie like this before," Anderson noted. "I think it's a whole new way of working that's much more cost effective and ultimately delivers a better end-product than a lot of recent innovations like the Volume."

In the Lost Lands will be released in theaters on March 7, 2025. Check out the first trailer and poster below.

Ggt-KWXWXEAAs9w4-scaled-copy
Related:

Recommended For You:

JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 1/8/2025, 2:15 PM
I saw Milla and immediately went looking for Paul Anderson…

And there he was.

And it looks like Bautista is finding those roles that will make people take him seriously.

User Comment Image
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 1/8/2025, 2:20 PM
@JustAWaffle - doesnt get more serious than a Milla/Anderson turd
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 1/8/2025, 2:26 PM
@JustAWaffle - Blade Runner was a movie that made people take Bautista seriously
The1st
The1st - 1/8/2025, 2:31 PM
@JustAWaffle - Exactly. It's a running gag....those Gunn nepotism fanatics should appreciate the OGs.

That said....yeah, I'll watch it.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 1/8/2025, 2:20 PM
Oh man...Saw Milla and Bautista...This is going to be pure unadulterated doggy poo huh. Man...I hope I am wrong. Love me a nice surprise.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 2:35 PM
@BlackStar25 - I like Bautista but have always been ambivalent towards Mills for the most part.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 1/8/2025, 2:38 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Oh! I Love them both...But there is no denying that they both need better agents.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 2:42 PM
@BlackStar25 - moreso Mills then Bautista I feel but yeah…

I think in Bautista’s case that no matter how much he tries to show his chops, Hollywood just seems him like the big action hero

It’s part of the reason he lost weight & muscle mass was to be given the opportunity to play different roles
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/8/2025, 2:21 PM
Was hoping the movie would be edited by the same guy who did Re: Final Chapter and Monster hunter, bit of a bummer he ain't returning but will still give this a shot.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/8/2025, 2:22 PM
Every film this guy directs looks like it hasn’t left the early 2000s
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/8/2025, 2:22 PM
Looks visually quite cool, but the story, acting, and dialogue all seem very bland. Also that villainous woman in the red cloak looked pathetic. Hilariously non intimidating.

Side note: there are some ads on this site that are making it almost unusable.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/8/2025, 2:23 PM
I love Dave and always have. And always will.

I'll support him to the end.

However, this one looks dodgy.

And we all know how Milla's husband likes to make his wife look like she's the baddest bitch since slice bread but it started to wear off after Resident Evil 2.

Anyway, it's fine, I'll see it but I'll wait until it comes out on TV.

I love you, Dave. Not everything can be good.

For [frick]s sake
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 1/8/2025, 2:24 PM
Multipass
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 1/8/2025, 2:25 PM
@HagridsHole1 - lmfao
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 1/8/2025, 2:28 PM
@HagridsHole1 - WHOA! Kudos to you young man. That was a deep cut.
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 1/8/2025, 2:25 PM
Should have stuck with Drax.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/8/2025, 2:27 PM
I thought Bautista wanted to be taken seriously as an actor...

This isn't the way...but i will say I'm still rooting for him
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 1/8/2025, 2:30 PM
Didn’t Jeremy Renner and Gemma Anderson make this already?
S8R8M
S8R8M - 1/8/2025, 2:30 PM
How does Paul and Milla keep getting work? Jeeeez
The1st
The1st - 1/8/2025, 2:33 PM
@S8R8M - Every director or wannabe director/producer has their own production company, but they can't all be Ryan so this is what you get.
HegoD
HegoD - 1/8/2025, 2:30 PM
It was made in Poland
grif
grif - 1/8/2025, 2:32 PM
i hate the way this looks. reminds me of Mutant Chronicles from 2008.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 1/8/2025, 2:32 PM
I’m guessing this won’t be Anderson’s best film since Event Horizon.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/8/2025, 2:34 PM
i'll give it a watch, Paul W.S. Anderson is a director that does stuff with things.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 2:38 PM
User Comment Image

It does seem like a cool world and visually , it doesn’t look as low budget as I thought it would but the plot does seem generic..

Might check it out for curiosity’s sake but we’ll see.
tluciotti74
tluciotti74 - 1/8/2025, 2:39 PM
Not a theater visit, for me, but will definitely give it a watch on streaming. Reminded me of the vibes from Priest, and I love that movie
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/8/2025, 2:41 PM
Glad Bautista is getting more work as he's come along way since Smallville, but after how bad Paul W.S. Anderson shitted on the Resident Evil franchise it's hard to be remotely interested in this one🤷🏾‍♂️

