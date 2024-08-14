THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER - A Surprising Alliance Is Forged In Final Season 2 Trailer

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER - A Surprising Alliance Is Forged In Final Season 2 Trailer

Prime Video has released an action-packed finale trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ahead of the season 2 premiere later this month...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 14, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: Via SFF Gazette

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will return for its second season later this month, and Prime Video has now released an action-packed final trailer highlighting the conflict that erupts throughout Middle-earth in the aftermath of Sauron's return in the season 1 finale.

Of course, we now know that the Dark Lord had been hiding in plain sight as Halbrand all along, and season 2 will focus on the "Giver of Girts" - who has now taken his Elven Annatar form in an effort to hide out in Eregion - befriending Celebrimbor and aiding him in the making of the Nine (for mortal men doomed to die) and Seven Rings (for the Dwarf Lords in their halls of stone) of power.

The trailer also reveals that Galadriel will form an uneasy alliance with Adar, the "Uruk" who led a band of Orcs in season 1 before being captured. Does this mean that some Orcs will be fighting against Sauron? 

If we had to guess based on some of the other shots in this trailer, the alliance will be short-lived, and Adar will ultimately betray Galadriel and become Sauron's servant (possibly even one of the Nazgul).

Check out the new teaser below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

"Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all.. each other."

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) replaces Joseph Mawle as Adar, with Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) joining the ensemble in key roles.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 returns to Prime Video on August 29.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: RINGS OF POWER Unleashes Epic New SDCC Trailer Where No One Is Safe
Related:

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: RINGS OF POWER Unleashes Epic New SDCC Trailer Where No One Is Safe
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM Anime Gets A New Image
Recommended For You:

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM Anime Gets A New Image
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Fares
Fares - 8/14/2024, 12:10 PM
Could be fun
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/14/2024, 12:15 PM
Not gonna get into another big debate about this show, but I really liked S1 and this also looks very good imo.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/14/2024, 12:15 PM
First season had a decent trailer, then ended up quite bad besides the visuals. Don’t know if they can course correct this one, after that viewership fall off and the intense fan backlash.

Why is it that House of the Dragon is the only good fantasy show going? There were even some shaky parts of Season 2 (that Damon storyline dragged a lot), it’s still miles better than this, The Witcher, or Wheel of Time.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/14/2024, 12:26 PM
(excessive negativity)
User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 8/14/2024, 12:45 PM
Season 1 was "meh" for me. This looks like the same. I can't explain why, but to me this series feels like big budget fan fiction.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2024, 12:46 PM
This looks fun man , excited to check it out!!.

I found S1 enjoyable but it definitely seems like it was the prelude in a way to this season where the story really kicks into gear.

Also , Adar hates Sauron due to his treatment of him and his “children”in the Orcs so I don’t see him joining him in any capacity…

However I wouldn’t be surprised if the latter kills him and takes control of his army.
Ravenous
Ravenous - 8/14/2024, 12:56 PM
After the blue balling from House of the Dragon, this looks like it'll give me my Battle fix.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder