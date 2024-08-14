THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER - A Surprising Alliance Is Forged In Final Season 2 Trailer

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will return for its second season later this month, and Prime Video has now released an action-packed final trailer highlighting the conflict that erupts throughout Middle-earth in the aftermath of Sauron's return in the season 1 finale.

Of course, we now know that the Dark Lord had been hiding in plain sight as Halbrand all along, and season 2 will focus on the "Giver of Girts" - who has now taken his Elven Annatar form in an effort to hide out in Eregion - befriending Celebrimbor and aiding him in the making of the Nine (for mortal men doomed to die) and Seven Rings (for the Dwarf Lords in their halls of stone) of power.

The trailer also reveals that Galadriel will form an uneasy alliance with Adar, the "Uruk" who led a band of Orcs in season 1 before being captured. Does this mean that some Orcs will be fighting against Sauron?

If we had to guess based on some of the other shots in this trailer, the alliance will be short-lived, and Adar will ultimately betray Galadriel and become Sauron's servant (possibly even one of the Nazgul).

Check out the new teaser below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

"Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all.. each other."

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) replaces Joseph Mawle as Adar, with Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) joining the ensemble in key roles.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 returns to Prime Video on August 29.