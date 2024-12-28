New LABYRINTH Movie From NOSFERATU Director Robert Eggers Rumored To Be In The Works

New LABYRINTH Movie From NOSFERATU Director Robert Eggers Rumored To Be In The Works

We don't have anything official on this just yet, but a new rumor is claiming that Robert Eggers is developing a new Labyrinth movie for Sony Pictures and the Jim Henson Company...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 28, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Robert Eggers'... Labyrinth?

Back in 2020, we got word that Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson had signed on to helm a sequel to Jim Henson's fantasy classic for Sony-owned studio TriStar Pictures.

Updates have pretty much been non-existent since, and we're now hearing that another filmmaker is set to direct the project.

Whether the movie is still being developed as a direct sequel or a remake/reboot/reimagining is not clear, but Jeff Sneider is reporting that none other than Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Northman, Nosferatu) is set to write and direct a new Labyrinth film for Sony and the Jim Henson Company.

This may not seem like the type of project Eggers would be interested in, but the original Labyrinth does have some horror elements, and there's always a chance the studio has given him a bit of leeway to take the story in a slightly darker direction (honestly, the first movie is fairly dark as is).

The 1986 film starred Jennifer Connolly as a teenager named Sarah who enters a strange fantasy realm in an effort to rescue her little brother from Jareth the Goblin King, played by the late David Bowie. There, she meets some weird and wonderful creatures (Hoggle, Ludo and Sir Didymus) who help her on her quest to reach the King's castle.

Although it received something of a mixed reception upon its release, the movie has since gone on to achieve cult status, and we've seen various spinoff comics, books, and video games over the years. There's also an annual fan masquerade ball, which is considered one of the largest of its kind in the world.

Though we're taking this as a rumor for the time being (if it's accurate, expect the trades to weigh-in soon enough), how would you feel about Robert Eggers directing a new take on Labyrinth? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.

"Labyrinth is a 1986 musical fantasy film directed by Jim Henson with George Lucas as executive producer. Based on conceptual designs by Brian Froud, the film was written by Terry Jones, and many of its characters are played by puppets produced by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. The film stars Jennifer Connelly as 16-year-old Sarah and David Bowie as Jareth, the Goblin King. In Labyrinth, Sarah embarks on a quest to reach the center of an enormous, otherworldly maze to rescue her infant half-brother Toby, whom she wished away to Jareth."

Christopher Nolan's Next Film Will Be A Mythic Action Epic Adaptation Of Homer's THE ODYSSEY
Related:

Christopher Nolan's Next Film Will Be A "Mythic Action Epic" Adaptation Of Homer's THE ODYSSEY
WICKED: PART TWO Gets A New Title That Should Be Very Familiar To Fans Of The Broadway Show
Recommended For You:

WICKED: PART TWO Gets A New Title That Should Be Very Familiar To Fans Of The Broadway Show

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/28/2024, 10:53 AM
i just hope it doesn't have a Tone thats Compared To CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST AVENGER.
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/28/2024, 11:03 AM
@harryba11zack - hehehe
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/28/2024, 11:03 AM
I'll see anything this man does. Nosferatu is now my definitive Dracula/Nosferatu movie and I have no desire to watch the cheap imitations
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 12/28/2024, 11:35 AM
@bobevanz -
campblood
campblood - 12/28/2024, 11:13 AM
We had a sequel. It’s the manga I believe called “return to labyrinth”
mountainman
mountainman - 12/28/2024, 11:23 AM
This is the first piece of news about this project that sounds interesting.
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 12/28/2024, 11:33 AM
They should cast this girl to play Jennifers Connely´s daughter if this is going to be one of those sequels thats actually a remake in disguise
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/28/2024, 11:35 AM
Can't see him doing this,it's not his type of movie.
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/28/2024, 11:40 AM
Doesn’t need sequel no remake nothing David Bowie songs and puppeteers is what made it classic Hollywood will use cgi crap it they always do
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 12/28/2024, 11:45 AM
@dragon316 - And Post Malone as the new king probably

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder