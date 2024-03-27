POOR THINGS Star Emma Stone Reteams With Yorgos Lanthimos For "Triptych Fable" KINDS OF KINDNESS

The first teaser trailer for Kinds of Kindness, the new movie from Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos, has been released and it puts Oscar winner Emma Stone front and centre. Check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Mar 27, 2024 04:03 PM EST
The first trailer has just dropped for Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness, his latest collaboration with The Amazing Spider-Man and Cruella star Emma Stone.

This doesn't look quite as mind-bending (or potentially controversial) as his last movie, but we can't help but be intrigued by what the director also behind movies like The Lobster and The Favourite has in store for us with this one. 

Very little has been revealed about Kinds of Kindness before now and this sneak peek doesn't exactly pull back the curtain on the plot. We do, however, have a brief synopsis for what's being described as a "triptych fable" by Searchlight Pictures.

"Kinds of Kindness [follows] a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader."

Kinds of Kindness wrapped production in October 2022 and, similar to Poor Things, has been held back until Lanthimos saw fit to release it.

Following the glowing response to that movie, it was a smart move as there are bound to be even more eyes on this one following Stone's "Best Actress" win at the Oscars. That was one of many awards she nabbed for her previous collaboration with the filmmaker. 

Lanthimos has said very little about the project, but in an interview with The Guardian last December, he revealed, "It’s all shot and we have started editing. It’s a contemporary film, set in the US - three different stories, with four or five actors who play one part in each story, so they all play three different parts."

"It was almost like making three films, really. But it’s great to be working again with Emma. It makes it so much easier to have someone there who trusts you so much, and who you trust so much."

Kinds of Kindness impressive cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer.

Watch the trailer for the movie below (via SFFGazette.com) ahead of its release in theaters on June 21.

KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 3/27/2024, 4:10 PM
Hell yeah, definitely checking this out!!.

2024 is such a damn good year for non CBM movies
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 3/27/2024, 4:25 PM
Sounds intriguing! I will definitely check this out. I haven't seen poor things yet, but it's on the list
tylerzero
tylerzero - 3/27/2024, 4:32 PM
But exactly what kinds of "kindness" are we talking about here?

CoHost
CoHost - 3/27/2024, 4:33 PM
Yorgos and Emma will soon star in their own Shark Tale.
tmp3
tmp3 - 3/27/2024, 4:49 PM
Really liked Poor Things, but I guess my hot take is that I’d probably rank it as dead last from all of Yorgos’ English features so far. Still really solid, just never felt quite as interesting thematically as his other stuff. Looking forward to this one too!

