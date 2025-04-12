SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Tom Holland Dons A Very Different Suit In New THE ODYSSEY Set Photos

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Tom Holland Dons A Very Different Suit In New THE ODYSSEY Set Photos

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland has been spotted on the set of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, and the actor looks suitably regal for his role as the son of Matt Damon’s Odysseus. Check them out!

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 12, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

Shooting continues on The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan's first fantasy epic, The Odyssey, we have a new look at Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland on set as Telemachus. 

The British actor is expected to play the son of Matt Damon's Odysseus and was spotted alongside The Walking Dead alum Samantha Morton. It was originally believed to be Anne Hathaway that Holland was shooting scenes with, though closer images suggest otherwise. The current belief is that Morton will play Eurycleia, Odysseus and his family's loyal servant.

Holland looks suitably regal here, though it's hard to piece where exactly in the story this scene is playing out (it spans many years, meaning there are a few different options). 

Chances are Holland is getting close to wrapping up work on the movie as he's expected to shoot Spider-Man: Brand New Home in the coming months and will almost certainly have a role in Avengers: Doomsday.

However, we've previously heard that a stuntman will primarily be used for the latter, with Holland's lines added with ADR. So, expect to see plenty of Spider-Man wearing his mask in that movie (which is far from a bad thing). 

Check out these new set photos from The Odyssey in the X posts below (via SFFGazette.com).

The ancient Greek poem this movie is based on is one of the foundational texts of Western literature. It tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the Trojan War, exploring themes of heroism, loyalty, cunning and the struggle against divine will.

The tale includes iconic stories like Odysseus's encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and the witch-goddess Circe, culminating in a reunion with his wife Penelope.

The cast of The Odyssey also includes Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, and Jon Bernthal, with Mia Goth recently boarding the project in what could be a non-speaking role (speculation she might be playing a siren has run rampant online).

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," Universal Pictures revealed last December. "The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026." 

The Odyssey sails into theaters on July 17, 2026.

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/12/2025, 3:31 PM
inb4 they go
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 4/12/2025, 3:33 PM
I'm a Maguire Spider-Man fan, but can understand the appeal of Holland's interpretation.

All that to say I do not understand the appeal for Holland outside of that role. I mean, is he really much of a draw?
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 4/12/2025, 4:15 PM
@DrDReturns - Not really, he kind of just comes off like a poor man's Michael J. Fox in my opinion.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 4/12/2025, 4:18 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - Multiple accounts?
I just received that same response from "DudeGuy" and then it got deleted.

Yeah, I can definitely see that. With less charisma.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/12/2025, 3:37 PM
That could be Samantha Morton but I feel it’s pretty plausible that it’s Anne Hathaway aswell..

Seems like they are filming a goodbye scene between Telemachus & Penelope as the former most likely goes to find his father Odysseus.

Anyway very excited, I do love how I can pick out Nolan in a crowd though since he’s gonna always be likely the only guy wearing a suit on set lol.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 4/12/2025, 3:53 PM
Thats a symbiote!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/12/2025, 4:07 PM

I can't wait for this. Nolan has given us so much movie greatness.

The thoughts of Anne Hathaway Catwoman still make me happy at night.

View Recorder