SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Tom Holland Dons A Very Different Suit In New THE ODYSSEY Set Photos

Shooting continues on The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan's first fantasy epic, The Odyssey, we have a new look at Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland on set as Telemachus.

The British actor is expected to play the son of Matt Damon's Odysseus and was spotted alongside The Walking Dead alum Samantha Morton. It was originally believed to be Anne Hathaway that Holland was shooting scenes with, though closer images suggest otherwise. The current belief is that Morton will play Eurycleia, Odysseus and his family's loyal servant.

Holland looks suitably regal here, though it's hard to piece where exactly in the story this scene is playing out (it spans many years, meaning there are a few different options).

Chances are Holland is getting close to wrapping up work on the movie as he's expected to shoot Spider-Man: Brand New Home in the coming months and will almost certainly have a role in Avengers: Doomsday.

However, we've previously heard that a stuntman will primarily be used for the latter, with Holland's lines added with ADR. So, expect to see plenty of Spider-Man wearing his mask in that movie (which is far from a bad thing).

Check out these new set photos from The Odyssey in the X posts below (via SFFGazette.com).

The ancient Greek poem this movie is based on is one of the foundational texts of Western literature. It tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the Trojan War, exploring themes of heroism, loyalty, cunning and the struggle against divine will.

The tale includes iconic stories like Odysseus's encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and the witch-goddess Circe, culminating in a reunion with his wife Penelope.

The cast of The Odyssey also includes Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, and Jon Bernthal, with Mia Goth recently boarding the project in what could be a non-speaking role (speculation she might be playing a siren has run rampant online).

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," Universal Pictures revealed last December. "The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

The Odyssey sails into theaters on July 17, 2026.