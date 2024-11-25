WICKED Director Jon M. Chu Talks THE WIZARD OF OZ Connections And [SPOILER] And [SPOILER]'s Surprise Cameos

WICKED Director Jon M. Chu Talks THE WIZARD OF OZ Connections And [SPOILER] And [SPOILER]'s Surprise Cameos

Wicked is shaping up to be one of the biggest movies of the year, and filmmaker Jon M. Chu has now broken down the musical's connection to The Wizard of Oz and those two fantastic cameos. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 25, 2024 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Variety (via SFFGazette.com)

Wicked arrived in theaters this weekend and looks set to continue breaking box office records heading into Thanksgiving. It's already had the biggest global and domestic opening for a movie based on a Broadway show and many believe an Oscar is in Ariana Grande's future.

The stage show is a phenomenon, of course, so this level of success was to be expected. Wicked, the first half of a two-parter, pays homage to that with cameos from Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel.

They played Glinda and Elphaba on Broadway and, according to director Jon M. Chu, finding them a memorable role in the movie was a must.

"They weren’t just going to come to do whatever," the filmmaker tells Variety (via SFFGazette.com). "Our inner circle thought of all sorts of things to present to them. Does Kristin play Glinda’s mom? Are they one of the people who says 'The Wizard will see you now'? It always felt underwhelming."

"We had to give them something big. We had this section in 'Wizomania' that needed backstory that we didn’t need in the show: What is the Grimmerie? And an understanding of how the Wizard came to Oz. I was like, ‘What if we do this section as a play? It was supposed to be an amusement park ride like 'It’s a Small World,' which was a fun concept. But if it’s a show, then it’s sort of meta."

"Idina and Kristin play the two most famous actors in Oz. They get to be glamorous and people get to applaud them," Chu continues. "Stephen Schwartz immediately knew what to do and added Idina’s Elphaba war cry and interplay of pushing each other out of the way. It’s fun playing off the lore of two mega stars in the show."

Trailers for Wicked haven't shied away from showing The Wizard of Oz's Dorothy, Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion, and the movie opens with them walking down the Yellow Brock Road after the Wicked Witch of the West is killed. 

The hope and expectation is that we'll see much more of them in Wicked: Part Two, something that's been confirmed by shots of them meeting The Wizard in the trailers mentioned above (those scenes weren't in this first instalment).

Chu broke down why he included that nod to The Wizard of Oz in the movie and whether Dorothy will be a full-blown character in the sequel. 

"'The Wizard of Oz' is potentially a dream. It’s a world where there are no real stakes. Knowing that Elphaba and Glinda live in a world of real stakes, we had to reestablish with the audience that this was real. So we dropped everyone into the crime scene, maybe the most famous crime scene ever in cinema and literature, of the iconic hat in the puddle."

"We see the full landscape of Oz. It’s this living, breathing place with real cultures, so we immediately establish this is not a dream world. Seeing those four characters also triggers something in your mind; you connect those characters with this place. And we will revisit those characters in movie two."

"In the show, Dorothy is around. They have to intersect, and you can only tease it so much. I won’t say whether she’s a character, necessarily, in movie two. There’s a part of me that wants everyone’s Dorothy to be the whatever Dorothy they want. And yet, there is interaction and some crossover. So I’ll leave that up to 'Part Two.'"

However, with MGM in charge of The Wizard of Oz's rights, there were some things Wicked - a Universal production - was unable to make use of in this big screen adaptation. 

"We had boundaries of what we could reference or not. We never use the ruby slippers. Nessa has on crystal slippers as in the Frank L. Baum book, Gregory Maguire book and the show," Chu explains. "I don’t think the phrase 'yellow brick road' is copywritten, but definitely the shape of the road is. We couldn’t do the spiral. We had to do a circle that continues to show it’s not where the road ends."

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

They're joined by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favoured sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The movie is now playing in theaters, while Wicked: Part Two follows on November 21, 2025. 

WICKED Casts A Spell On Cinemagoers With $165M Global Opening; GLADIATOR II Set For $60M Domestic Debut
Related:

WICKED Casts A Spell On Cinemagoers With $165M Global Opening; GLADIATOR II Set For $60M Domestic Debut
HIGHLANDER Will See MAN OF STEEL Star Henry Cavill Play A Warrior With 500 Years Of Martial Arts Training
Recommended For You:

HIGHLANDER Will See MAN OF STEEL Star Henry Cavill Play A Warrior With 500 Years Of Martial Arts Training

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/25/2024, 2:11 PM
Jonathan Majors was a vey welcomed cameo..after do muh negativity..thaks Wiked noe bring Sir Pablo Lyle for the squeakel
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/25/2024, 2:21 PM
@Malatrollva - You need a second joke.
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 11/25/2024, 2:29 PM
Saw this yesterday with my wife and damn, so good! We watched the live musical at the Pantages theater and this was as good or better. Everyone is so damn talented in it. I don’t usually like musicals either but for some reason Wicked is one of the exceptions. The only gripe for many people is the time length . It does feel a little long but makes perfect use of the time. Creates a connection between the two women. Also gives a good amount of world building.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder