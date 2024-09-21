Marvel Television Executive Hopes To Bring GHOST RIDER To TV...But Not The Johnny Blaze Version!

Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum has been asked which character he'd most like to bring to screen and, while he named Ghost Rider as being on the top of his list, it's not the Johnny Blaze version...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 21, 2024 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Ghost Rider
Source: Collider

Marvel Studios has been sitting on the rights to Ghost Rider for years now but allowed Marvel Television to use the Robbie Reyes version in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a brief spell.

Over the past year or two, however, rumours have persisted that Johnny Blaze is being lined up to make his MCU debut.

Initially, we heard that might happen in a "Marvel Studios Special Presentation," but with Disney shifting its focus away from Disney+ in a bid to increase theatrical profits, those plans might have fallen by the wayside (explaining a rumour from earlier this year which claimed Marvel Studios wants an A-List actor for the role). 

Talking to Collider about the launch of Agatha All Along, Marvel Television boss and Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, was asked which one character he'd like to bring to TV. 

"I would wanna do the Danny Ketch era of Ghost Rider," he confirmed. "I think there are a lot of people who would be here for some Ghost Rider."

This obviously isn't confirmation that a Ghost Rider project is in the works for Disney+ but it is interesting that Winderbaum is eager to use the Danny Ketch version of the Spirit of Vengeance on screen. 

Danny Ketch became the second Ghost Rider, debuting in 1990's Ghost Rider #1. After discovering a mystical motorcycle, Danny transforms into Ghost Rider whenever innocent blood is spilled.

Unlike the original Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze, Ketch wields the Penance Stare, a powerful ability that forces wrongdoers to feel the pain they've caused others. As Ghost Rider, he battles supernatural threats and fights to protect the innocent and, despite Johnny's popularity, Danny played a huge role in renewing interest in the character during the 90s.

It's worth noting that Barbie star Ryan Gosling has previously expressed interest in a superhero movie role and, more specifically, the Spirit of Vengeance. Asked about that last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider...Gosling’s unbelievable. Ryan is amazing. I'd love to find a place for him in the MCU."

The actor has suggested he's turned down many superhero roles, saying, "It doesn’t matter. I wasn’t right for it. But I would love to do it." Clearly, he's waiting for the right character, but will Ghost Rider be it?

For the time being, we'll have to wait and see. 

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Now Planning A GHOST RIDER Movie And They Want To Cast An A-List Actor
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 9/21/2024, 7:50 AM
Should rename Danny Ketch to Danny Tabasco.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/21/2024, 7:52 AM
@PartyKiller -

Sir, we already have a Dan Tabasco.


User Comment Image
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 9/21/2024, 8:03 AM
@DrReedRichards - Rufio! Rufio! Ru! Fi! Ohhh.....
xfan320
xfan320 - 9/21/2024, 7:51 AM
Ryan Gosling would be a fun Ghost Rider.

Team him up with Nic Cage and do a passing of the "torch" sorta film
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/21/2024, 8:00 AM
@xfan320 - this 👆🏽
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/21/2024, 7:51 AM
Right on time with the new Danny Omnibus release!

User Comment Image

I know what I'm getting my lil' bro this Christmas.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/21/2024, 7:51 AM
I mean after watching The Fall Guy, Gosling strikes me as being perfect for Blaze but Ketch wouldn't be a bad fit either.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/21/2024, 7:57 AM
@ModHaterSLADE -

Cage as Carter, Keanu as Blaze, Gosling as Danny, Boutella as Alejandra, and Gabe Luna as Robbie.

You're welcome, Mrs Finn.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/21/2024, 7:54 AM
Johnny blaze Danny ketch I like both have no problem what version it is
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/21/2024, 8:05 AM
*Palpatine* Do it!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/21/2024, 8:06 AM
Place Ghost Rider a Dr. Strange cameo! Bring him in on some cool random'ness, utilize amazing special effects, and leave the audience wanting more!


User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/21/2024, 8:15 AM
I mean , we have had Robbie & Johnny both on screen so why not have Danny be given a shot at the limelight too?.

It could be a new way to explore the characters and it’s mythos…

Hell , you could even have Johnny show up as a previous Ghost Rider and act as a mentor to him (you could even explore them being revealed to be brothers and that the Spirit of Vengeance was a curse put upon their family as in the comics).

It could make it all feel a bit too Supernatural-esque but honestly I’m cool with that more or less being the tone & feel of a Ghost Rider show.

Anyway , Jonathan Bailey for Danny Ketch!!.

User Comment Image

