Marvel Television Executive Hopes To Bring GHOST RIDER To TV...But Not The Johnny Blaze Version!

Marvel Studios has been sitting on the rights to Ghost Rider for years now but allowed Marvel Television to use the Robbie Reyes version in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a brief spell.

Over the past year or two, however, rumours have persisted that Johnny Blaze is being lined up to make his MCU debut.

Initially, we heard that might happen in a "Marvel Studios Special Presentation," but with Disney shifting its focus away from Disney+ in a bid to increase theatrical profits, those plans might have fallen by the wayside (explaining a rumour from earlier this year which claimed Marvel Studios wants an A-List actor for the role).

Talking to Collider about the launch of Agatha All Along, Marvel Television boss and Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, was asked which one character he'd like to bring to TV.

"I would wanna do the Danny Ketch era of Ghost Rider," he confirmed. "I think there are a lot of people who would be here for some Ghost Rider."

This obviously isn't confirmation that a Ghost Rider project is in the works for Disney+ but it is interesting that Winderbaum is eager to use the Danny Ketch version of the Spirit of Vengeance on screen.

Danny Ketch became the second Ghost Rider, debuting in 1990's Ghost Rider #1. After discovering a mystical motorcycle, Danny transforms into Ghost Rider whenever innocent blood is spilled.

Unlike the original Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze, Ketch wields the Penance Stare, a powerful ability that forces wrongdoers to feel the pain they've caused others. As Ghost Rider, he battles supernatural threats and fights to protect the innocent and, despite Johnny's popularity, Danny played a huge role in renewing interest in the character during the 90s.

It's worth noting that Barbie star Ryan Gosling has previously expressed interest in a superhero movie role and, more specifically, the Spirit of Vengeance. Asked about that last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider...Gosling’s unbelievable. Ryan is amazing. I'd love to find a place for him in the MCU."

The actor has suggested he's turned down many superhero roles, saying, "It doesn’t matter. I wasn’t right for it. But I would love to do it." Clearly, he's waiting for the right character, but will Ghost Rider be it?

For the time being, we'll have to wait and see.