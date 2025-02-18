GREEN LANTERN Director Martin Campbell Reflects On Biggest Regrets With Failed 2011 DC Movie

GREEN LANTERN Director Martin Campbell Reflects On Biggest Regrets With Failed 2011 DC Movie

Talking about his new movie, Cleaner, filmmaker Martin Campbell shares some of his regrets about 2011's Green Lantern, including not enlisting Ryan Reynolds to work on the movie's screenplay. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 18, 2025 05:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Green Lantern
Source: ComicBook.com

When the news broke that Goldeneye and Casino Royale director Martin Campbell would helm Green Lantern, it inspired great confidence in the DC Comics adaptation. Unfortunately, the 2011 movie was a disaster. 

Very little about it worked; the special effects were subpar, the story was all over the place, and most agreed that Ryan Reynolds was miscast as the heroic Hal Jordan. 

Doing the rounds to promote his new movie Cleaner starring Daisy Ridley, Campbell admitted that he wishes Reynolds had got involved with Green Lantern's screenplay (the actor has since helped write each of the Deadpool movies, though was only credited for the second and third instalments).

"Look, Ryan’s terrific," the filmmaker told ComicBook.com. "We actually had a very good time making the movie. It was a tough one to make, and he and Blake Lively were great to work with. He’s always such a witty guy, you know ... I wish he’d written the script! I think he would have done a great job."

As for what he'd change about Green Lantern, Campbell regrets not figuring out a way to more effectively connect villains Parallax and Hector Hammond. 

"After all, Parallax was really a cloud with a face on it, right?" he started. "You sort of somehow want that character to be related to the villain of the piece, you know. They should all interconnect somehow, and it didn’t in the script, but all the characters are very present in the comics - Sinestro, Kilowog, all the ... But, at the end of the day, it failed, which I was very sad about, but there you go. That’s life."

In 2021, Campbell was a little less positive about his Green Lantern experience. Asked what the worst fight he'd ever been in was during a Reddit AMA, he responded, "With the Warner executives, over Green Lantern." 

He also dismissed the notion of ever making the leap to the MCU. "I'd love to work in comedy! I think I'd do a good job. Marvel? Forget it. I f***ed it up once, never again."

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Mark Strong, Angela Bassett, and Tim Robbins, Green Lantern was released to largely negative reviews in 2011. With a reported $200 million budget, it grossed only $237.2 million worldwide and was one of the biggest box office flops ever at the time. 

Hal Jordan has been on the shelf ever since but will return, played by Kyle Chandler, in DC Studios' upcoming Lanterns TV series on HBO.

MAD MEN Star Jon Hamm Reflects On Pitching Role To Marvel And Confirms He Turned Down GREEN LANTERN
Related:

MAD MEN Star Jon Hamm Reflects On Pitching Role To Marvel And Confirms He Turned Down GREEN LANTERN
SUPERMAN: Nathan Fillion On Why He's Perfectly Suited To Play GREEN LANTERN Guy Gardner
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: Nathan Fillion On Why He's Perfectly Suited To Play GREEN LANTERN Guy Gardner

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/18/2025, 5:14 AM
Still better than josstice league 😅😅
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/18/2025, 5:14 AM
By the time I saw it, it was better than I expected. I still hated it, but Reynolds could've, and has, done worse. Strong was Sinestro brought to life, and makes a watch worth it. Sarsgaard was good also, but didn't have much to work with. GTFO with cloud villains
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/18/2025, 5:17 AM
@ProfessorWhy - also, domino masks are always stupid.... somehow this production found the worst possible iteration
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/18/2025, 5:20 AM
I think his biggest regret should be not respecting the material.

I remember him talking about how he was slumming it making a stupid cartoon movie at the time. Even now he doesn't seem to realize that Parallax WAS connected to his main hero. And no Martin you silly little man, it is not a Marvel movie either.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/18/2025, 5:29 AM
WB still hasn't learned much from this movie's failure, despite being given 15 years to do so.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/18/2025, 6:21 AM
@TheJok3r -

Neither has Disney.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 2/18/2025, 5:39 AM
User Comment Image

Ooh, a nanofist. I haven't seen that since I hate-watched Green Lantern in 2011
https://youtube.com/shorts/DdPD_pR185M?si=LpZlM_ZCOM4MXbUV

The references to this movie are more fun than the movie itself.
elgaz
elgaz - 2/18/2025, 5:48 AM
I didn't hate the film, but it had a lot of issues. Overreliance on CGi being one of them, and I just thought Hector Hammond wasn't utilised well. Sarsgaard spent most of the film looking like a moustached weirdo with Daddy issues in a kind of emo trance, then when he went full villain he just did lots of roaring into thin air. Never really felt intimidating at all and as per the article, his link to Parallax was flakey at best.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/18/2025, 6:00 AM
I haven’t seen GL in a bit but I feel like both Hector & Parallax were connected fine in the final film where the former essentially became a servant to the latter after being infected by him so that wasn’t the issue….

I do think Hector’s characterization & performance was perhaps too over the top & campy though for the tone of the film which I blame on Campbell & Sarsgaard (who is a good actor) aswell as the movie just being overstuffed.

I definitely don’t think it’s as bad as some (and Ryan Reynolds) say it is though since it genuinely has some nice moments of humor & drama and I do think the cast does well for the most part.

User Comment Image
Thing94
Thing94 - 2/18/2025, 6:04 AM
Movie staaaaanks
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 2/18/2025, 6:15 AM
I liked suit design but not cgi
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/18/2025, 6:23 AM
If Ryan had more say so in the script he would've made Hal into a quippy, trickster-esque Proto-Deadpool type character. Also the Oa scenes weren't that bad to me. Also Mark Strong as Sinestro was a good choice. The ingredients were there they just hired the wrong people to work in the kitchen.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/18/2025, 6:24 AM
I haven't watched it in years.

But it does have some good aspects.

Sinestro. No autocorrect, not minestrone.

The Green Lantern Corps on the alien planet.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder