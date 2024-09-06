GOTG VOL. 3 Star Pom Klementieff Rumored To Be In Talks To Play Huntress In The DCU

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Pom Klementieff is rumored to have had discussions with James Gunn about jumping ship to the DCU as a new take on the Huntress...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 06, 2024 09:09 AM EST

Pom Klementieff, who played Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Vol. 3 as well as the Holiday Special, has previously admitted to having discussions with James Gunn about potentially joining the DCU, and we may now know which character she's in talks to play.

During San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con back in June, Klementieff was asked about potentially joining her GOTG director in the rebooted DC Universe, and if they had discussed any specific characters.

"Do you really think I'm going to answer this question? I just want to keep working with James, so we're going to keep trying to find ways to do that," she responded. "Yes, we've been talking about one specific character, but I can't talk about that right now."

According to MTTSH, that character is Helena Bertinelli, aka the Huntress - although the scooper does note that other roles have also been discussed.

Last year, a rumor did the rounds that DC Studios was developing a Korean-language movie featuring the Huntress as part of the DCU's "Chapter 2" slate, and we'd later hear that South Korean filmmaker and screenwriter Jung Byung-gil (Action Boys, The Villainess, Afterburn) was in talks to write and direct.

We haven't heard anything since, but it always seemed highly unlikely that Mary Elizabeth Winstead would reprise her Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) as Bertinelli, and Klementieff has Korean heritage (though we're not sure if she speaks the language).

DC Studios co-head James Gunn has yet to comment on the original rumor, but he is a big fan of Byung-gil's work, and shared the following to his Instagram account during a visit to Seoul while promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

If you only know her from the GOTG movies, Klementieff might seem like an odd pick to play Huntress, but she is well-versed in more dramatic and action-heavy roles (see the latest Mission: Impossible movie and Spike Lee's Oldboy remake).

What do you make of this rumor? Would you like to see Klementieff suit-up as the Huntress in the DCU? Let us know in the comments section down below.

soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/6/2024, 9:20 AM
Birds of Prey reboot with Barbara as Oracle.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/6/2024, 9:21 AM
User Comment Image
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 9/6/2024, 9:22 AM
I got something she can hunt for.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 9/6/2024, 9:23 AM
@SummersEssex - wait... that implies it's so small she'd have to hunt for it.

Crap.
Toecutter
Toecutter - 9/6/2024, 9:26 AM
@SummersEssex -

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/6/2024, 9:30 AM
@Toecutter - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 9/6/2024, 9:27 AM
I've been saying this for a while.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 9/6/2024, 9:30 AM
She was so annoying in GOTG, but pretty good in mission impossible so huntress may be more up her alley.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/6/2024, 9:34 AM
Exactly how much money is MTTSH paying this site to run with their guesses? Serious question.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/6/2024, 9:34 AM
she got b00b1es
User Comment Image
TheCantilope
TheCantilope - 9/6/2024, 9:36 AM
Is it possible for James Gunn hire actors that he hasn't worked with before? The favouritism in his casting is beyond ridiculous. There are other actors out there.
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 9/6/2024, 9:37 AM
@TheCantilope -I’m not a fan of this casting but filmmakers tend to do that. Hell, STUDIOS tend to do that.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 9/6/2024, 9:43 AM
@TheCantilope - You mean like most of the Superman cast?
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 9/6/2024, 9:36 AM
Okay normally I don’t really care about race switching, but Helena’s dad was a mafia guy, and they pretty notoriously don’t marry outside their race.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/6/2024, 9:43 AM
gorlami
@OmegaBlack13 - User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 9/6/2024, 9:47 AM
@OmegaBlack13 - Good point but have you not watched the Sopranos or The Batman? Marry? Can easily be his side chick or goo-mah.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/6/2024, 9:38 AM
Lady Shiva would be a better fit.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/6/2024, 9:38 AM
Wow another friend of Gunn...who would have guessed? At least he does not hire his family members that would just be over the line....

User Comment Image
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 9/6/2024, 9:43 AM
Willow or bust.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2024, 9:47 AM
Is it just me or did we already know she was in talks for this role (or atleast this was one of them)?.

If true then while she wouldn’t be my first choice , I do think Pom could pull off the character physically atleast given her character in Mission impossible…

Plus , it would be nice to see her play a completely different character in another comic universe after Mantis in the MCU.

Also in regards to Jung Byung Gil possibly doing this , that would be cool but I would rather he bring his style & sensibilities to the story of Helena Bertinelli rather then just make a Korean Language Huntress film…

The former sounds like a more exciting option to me but we’ll see.

User Comment Image
grif
grif - 9/6/2024, 9:48 AM
lol the guncu is going to be soo amazing
kazuma
kazuma - 9/6/2024, 9:50 AM
She's Italian, not Asian.

