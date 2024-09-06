GOTG VOL. 3 Star Pom Klementieff Rumored To Be In Talks To Play Huntress In The DCU

Pom Klementieff, who played Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Vol. 3 as well as the Holiday Special, has previously admitted to having discussions with James Gunn about potentially joining the DCU, and we may now know which character she's in talks to play.

During San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con back in June, Klementieff was asked about potentially joining her GOTG director in the rebooted DC Universe, and if they had discussed any specific characters.

"Do you really think I'm going to answer this question? I just want to keep working with James, so we're going to keep trying to find ways to do that," she responded. "Yes, we've been talking about one specific character, but I can't talk about that right now."

According to MTTSH, that character is Helena Bertinelli, aka the Huntress - although the scooper does note that other roles have also been discussed.

Last year, a rumor did the rounds that DC Studios was developing a Korean-language movie featuring the Huntress as part of the DCU's "Chapter 2" slate, and we'd later hear that South Korean filmmaker and screenwriter Jung Byung-gil (Action Boys, The Villainess, Afterburn) was in talks to write and direct.

We haven't heard anything since, but it always seemed highly unlikely that Mary Elizabeth Winstead would reprise her Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) as Bertinelli, and Klementieff has Korean heritage (though we're not sure if she speaks the language).

DC Studios co-head James Gunn has yet to comment on the original rumor, but he is a big fan of Byung-gil's work, and shared the following to his Instagram account during a visit to Seoul while promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Oh wow https://t.co/8TbQrjYkIy pic.twitter.com/F3JiZsrB5B — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) November 23, 2023 As reported a few months ago, a Korean Huntress project is in early development for the DCU.



We can exclusively report that Jung Byung-Gil (‘The Villainess’) is in talks to write and direct the project. pic.twitter.com/4MowXWmDE4 — DCEUleaks (@rDCEUleaks) November 22, 2023

If you only know her from the GOTG movies, Klementieff might seem like an odd pick to play Huntress, but she is well-versed in more dramatic and action-heavy roles (see the latest Mission: Impossible movie and Spike Lee's Oldboy remake).

What do you make of this rumor? Would you like to see Klementieff suit-up as the Huntress in the DCU? Let us know in the comments section down below.