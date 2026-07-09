Loki And Avengers: Doomsday Writer Michael Waldron Is Now Working On Marvel Television's Nova

Loki And Avengers: Doomsday Writer Michael Waldron Is Now Working On Marvel Television's Nova

Marvel Television's long-delayed Nova TV series just got an exciting update, as it appears Michael Waldron (Loki, Chad Powers) is now working on bringing Richard Rider to Disney+.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2026 05:07 AM EST

Last year, we learned that Marvel Studios had shelved TV shows revolving around NovaStrange Academy, and Terror, Inc. The biggest shocker was Richard Rider's long-awaited MCU debut being put on "pause," especially as he was finally on the cusp of getting his due in live-action. 

Marvel Studios has reportedly decided to pivot away from making movie-adjacent series, choosing instead to focus on multi-season shows like Daredevil: Born Again and Wonder Man.

It seems the hope is that by keeping Avengers-level characters in theaters, moviegoers will be more inclined to buy tickets to see them (Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* were both negatively affected by featuring characters who had led streaming shows).

Now, Nova is once again picking up speed. Sabir Pirzada (Ms. Marvel) was originally tapped as showrunner, with Ed Bernero (Criminal Minds) later taking over. It seems things have changed again, as Michael Waldron's official WGA page confirms he's penning a Nova TV series for Marvel Television.

Waldron is one of the Rick and Morty writers Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gravitated towards during the Multiverse Saga. He tapped several creatives from the Adult Swim series to take charge of projects such as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, albeit with mixed results.

In Waldron's case, he was Head Writer on Loki Season 1 and later penned Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. From there, he was tasked with working on Avengers: Secret Wars and later took over writing duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty from Jeff Loveness after the Ant-Man threequel bombed. He's since contributed to the Avengers: Doomsday screenplay. 

Putting him in charge of Nova suggests Feige has plenty of faith in Waldron, though we've known that for a while, seeing as he tapped the Loki scribe to work on his unmade Star Wars movie. Hopefully, this means we're getting an official Nova announcement at Comic-Con this month. 

It was previously reported that Nova will revolve around Rider rebuilding the Nova Corps after Thanos' attack on Xandar. However, it's then that Annihilus and his Annihilation Wave invade. Glenn Close and John C. Reilly were being eyed to return as their Guardians of the Galaxy characters, while Sam Alexander was also expected to appear.

How much of that will make it into Waldron's version remains to be seen. We have, however, heard recently that the idea is for Nova to lead a team of intergalactic heroes in the series.

Stay tuned for updates on Nova as we have them.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 4 Possibility Addressed By Three Franchise Veterans
Related:

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 4 Possibility Addressed By Three Franchise Veterans
AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Controversy Had A Bigger Impact On Chris Pratt Than You Might Expect
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Controversy Had A Bigger Impact On Chris Pratt Than You Might Expect

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder