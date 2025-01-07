NOVA: Everything You Need To Know About The Disney+ Series' Rumored Villain Annihilus

With rumours swirling that Annihilus will be the main villain in Marvel Television's Nova series, we're breaking down everything you need to know about the villain and his supposed upcoming MCU debut...

By JoshWilding - Jan 07, 2025 12:01 PM EST

When Marvel Studios regained the rights to the Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises, they acquired not only some great heroes but a long list of iconic villains (most of whom were never used by 20th Century Fox). 

In recent weeks, we've heard rumblings that Marvel Television's planned Nova TV series will pit Richard Rider against the villainous Annihilus. The comic book fans among you will likely realise the significance of that, but who is this classic Fantastic Four baddie and why is he going to be battling the Nova Corps?

In this feature, we're breaking down everything you need to know about Annihilus, from his origin story to the villain's powers and what his planned debut could mean for the MCU. 

5. Who Is Annihilus?

FT-4-Y0b-WUAAXp-OS

The Tyannans were originally the only intelligent life in the Negative Zone and, after they inadvertently released life spores on a barren volcanic planet, one of those mutated and became the villain known as Annihilus. 

Acquiring a Cosmic Control Rod that greatly extended his lifespan, Annihilus set out to destroy anything he deemed a threat to his existence. Obsessed with ruling the Negative Zone, he became quite the conqueror before crossing paths with the Fantastic Four (who used his Cosmic Control Rod to help Sue Storm during a difficult pregnancy).

A constant threat to Marvel's First Family, The Avengers, Thor, and more, Annihilus has been a recurring threat in the Marvel Universe but was arguably only a B or C List villain until the Annihilation event brought him into contact with several cosmic superheroes...
 

4. Annihilation

Annihilus-Earth-616-and-Richard-Rider-Earth-616-from-Annihilation-Vol-1-6-001-copy

Having never truly succeeded in taking over the Negative Zone, Annihilus lucked out when he encountered the Opposing Force, the Negative Zone's version of the Power Cosmic. He then invaded the Marvel Universe with his Annihilation Wave, an armada comprised of thousands of starships and an army with countless "bugs."

Planet after planet fell as Annihilus set out to acquire the Power Cosmic used by Galactus and his Heralds. His endgame? To destroy all life in both universes. 

Eventually, the likes of the Silver Surfer, Star-Lord, Drax, and Nova assembled to stop the villain. It was Richard Rider who saved the day, though, as he shoved his fist down Annihilus' throat and killed him by ripping out the creature's internal organs. 
 

3. His Powers (And Weakness)

All-New-All-Different-Avengers-Vol-1-11-Textless-copy

Annihilus was eventually reborn because, as it turns out, he's not easy to kill. As well as being a skilled fighter and highly intelligent, years of exposure to the Cosmic Control Rod has seen him dubbed a "Universal" threat by the Nova Corps. 

The villain has many of the expected powers, including superhuman strength, speed, and stamina. He can also fly and has occasionally been known to  "broadcast" fear into others with his mind. 

Of course, every baddie needs some weaknesses and, in case it wasn't obvious from his run-in with Nova, his mouth is a big one. So too is the villain's extreme paranoia and the fact he believes everyone is out to steal his Cosmic Control Rod. 
 

2. Killing The Human Torch

Jonathan-Storm-and-Annihilation-Wave-Earth-616-from-Fantastic-Four-Vol-1-587-0001-copy

Annihilus' greatest victory came when he breached the Baxter Building's portal to the Negative Zone and attempted to once again invade Earth with his army of bugs. Only the Human Torch was there to stop him and Johnny Storm tragically died in the process of doing so. 

The villain's worm healers resurrected the hero and, after plotting a prison break, he eventually defeated the villain. We're not necessarily expecting a story like this to play out in the MCU but it shows what a threat this...thing...is. 

However, with Marvel Studios seemingly looking to make him a cosmic threat rather than a baddie encountered by the Fantastic Four, there's a chance he won't ever cross paths with Marvel's First Family (unless a Vartiant shows up in First Steps' rumoured villain montage). 
 

1. What Annihilus Means For Nova And The Wider MCU

Annihilation-Scourge-Alpha-Vol-1-1-Lim-Variant-Textless-copy

To bring you up to speed, it's been said that Annihilus will be the main threat in the planned Nova TV series, with Richard Rider set to lead a team of Nova Corps members against him. 

Like Secret Invasion, it seems Marvel Studios is taking a major comic book event storyline and condensing it for TV. That doesn't matter too much, though we can't help but think this battle would have been better served in Guardians of the Galaxy 4, for example. 

There's nothing to say other heroes won't appear, of course, and a big bad like Annihilus is a great way to establish Nova's place in the MCU as a cosmic superhero. It's been too long since we caught up with the Corps and the show will hopefully finally reveal what Thanos did to Xandar. 
 

Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/7/2025, 12:16 PM
I would love to see a live action adaptation of Annihilus! Hard to imagine them going with a perfectly comic accurate look, but they could surely come up with something impressive. Nova series is the perfect place for the villain too!
mountainman
mountainman - 1/7/2025, 12:17 PM
Nova’s Annihilation storyline is an all time great for that character. Can’t see how they would do it any justice on a show though. This better not be all set on Earth, but it likely will be.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/7/2025, 12:18 PM
I did everyone the favour of not reading the article so now none of you's have to, you're welcome.
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/7/2025, 12:30 PM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 1/7/2025, 12:25 PM
Chevy Nova
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/7/2025, 12:47 PM
@defenderofthefaith - Bossa Nova
supermanrex
supermanrex - 1/7/2025, 12:28 PM
its high time for some confirmation on the future of the MCU its so damn cloudy and murky with nonstop rumors filling the vacuum of solid information. Nova has been rumored forever and nothing seems to be official. just article bait. its hard to get hyped about something with little to no information. the infinity saga we had a solid sense of direction, with no spoilers ofcourse but we all knew where the hell we were going.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/7/2025, 12:38 PM
@supermanrex - I agree to an extent however I can understand them not doing another slate reveal because as we have seen , plans can change so if that happens they can get egg on their face.

However if we do get it then I don’t see it happening till Comic Con in the summer.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/7/2025, 12:40 PM
@supermanrex - also technically we know where we are going right now with Doomsday & Secret Wars

It’s stuff beyond that we don’t..

Plus we have heard a lot of tv show rumors which even the head of tv has said is that they are developing more shows then they will actually end up producing it so Nova & stuff could be true but not far enough to confirm anything
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 1/7/2025, 12:30 PM
Generic villain
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/7/2025, 12:44 PM
Seems like a bit putting the cart before the horse since we have no real confirmation about Annihilus but oh well , it’s a nice article with complied research to help one know the character better …

If we do get him then Michael Sheen for Annihilus!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/7/2025, 12:44 PM
I think an Insect-based/swarm villain would be a smart way to go for a big threat...Most People are scared of bugs and I'm pretty sure they're a good loophole to avoid harsher MPAA ratings restrictions. That way, the Avengers or Nova could really let loose and get a little violent in their films.
vtopa
vtopa - 1/7/2025, 12:50 PM
@xfan320 - I agree. I think that is a main reason why Starship Troopers was so well received. IF they can include that kind of feel the Nova series will be off to a great start.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/7/2025, 12:45 PM
Annihilation would be a badass product to adapt, doubt it'll ever happen though.
rychlec
rychlec - 1/7/2025, 12:49 PM
Annihilus is a cool cool-looking villain (although slightly derivative of Ultron). And there aren't too many 'big bads' left so hopefully he is established as a threat in a Nova series but then levels up to film later on.
vtopa
vtopa - 1/7/2025, 12:49 PM
The NOVA Annihilation saga is one of the top 5 in Marvel history. It took the character of Richard Rider from self-doubting wanna-be to a world beating mega hero. Incredibly relatable the way that Abnett and Lanning wrote his arc. I highly recommend people go back to read the original 25 issues of NOVA from the 70s and then skip to the Annihilation saga. You will absolutely fall in love with the character of Richard Rider.

