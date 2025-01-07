NOVA: Everything You Need To Know About The Disney+ Series' Rumored Villain Annihilus

When Marvel Studios regained the rights to the Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises, they acquired not only some great heroes but a long list of iconic villains (most of whom were never used by 20th Century Fox).

In recent weeks, we've heard rumblings that Marvel Television's planned Nova TV series will pit Richard Rider against the villainous Annihilus. The comic book fans among you will likely realise the significance of that, but who is this classic Fantastic Four baddie and why is he going to be battling the Nova Corps?

In this feature, we're breaking down everything you need to know about Annihilus, from his origin story to the villain's powers and what his planned debut could mean for the MCU.

5. Who Is Annihilus?

The Tyannans were originally the only intelligent life in the Negative Zone and, after they inadvertently released life spores on a barren volcanic planet, one of those mutated and became the villain known as Annihilus.

Acquiring a Cosmic Control Rod that greatly extended his lifespan, Annihilus set out to destroy anything he deemed a threat to his existence. Obsessed with ruling the Negative Zone, he became quite the conqueror before crossing paths with the Fantastic Four (who used his Cosmic Control Rod to help Sue Storm during a difficult pregnancy).

A constant threat to Marvel's First Family, The Avengers, Thor, and more, Annihilus has been a recurring threat in the Marvel Universe but was arguably only a B or C List villain until the Annihilation event brought him into contact with several cosmic superheroes...

