Masters Of The Universe CinemaCon Poster Spotlights Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Trap Jaw, And Beast Man

Masters of the Universe is right around the corner, and we now have a new look at the movie's villains (via SFFGazette.com). The poster, which has been put on display at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, puts Jared Leto's Skeletor front and centre, Havoc Staff in hand.

He's surrounded by Evil-Lyn (Alison Brie), Trap Jaw (Sam C. Wilson), and Beast Man. Looming large in the background is Snake Mountain, which is located on the Dark Hemisphere of Eternia and is home to the villainous, skull-faced Skeletor.

Amazon MGM is bringing Masters of the Universe to Sin City for its presentation later this week, though it's always hard to say whether whatever is shown to exhibitors will be shared online. This close to the movie's release, we'd bet on something from the reboot being officially released, though, so stay tuned.

With any luck, this one-sheet's presence on the CinemaCon floor is an indication that character posters, at the very least, are now on the way.

For filmmaker Travis Knight, TRON: Ares star Jared Leto was the perfect choice to bring Skeletor to life on screen, and it sounds like fans can expect a very timely portrayal of the villain who desires control of Castle Grayskull.

"Skeletor was a really interesting villain," he shared. "He looked cool. He was scary. He was funny. He was insecure. And then of course he had this distinctive voice."

"I wanted someone to craft their own version of that. Jared approached us, because he loves Skeletor and has his own history with the character. He wanted to swing for the fences," Knight continued. "And ultimately, we landed on something that I’m really happy with. Skeletor’s kind of the embodiment of toxic masculinity."

Check out this new look at Masters of the Universe below.

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Written by Chris Butler and Aaron Nee & Adam Nee & Dave Callaham, and directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year.