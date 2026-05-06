Masters Of The Universe Stills Reveal The Reboot's Awesome Take On Trap Jaw, Fisto, And Ram-Man

Masters Of The Universe Stills Reveal The Reboot's Awesome Take On Trap Jaw, Fisto, And Ram-Man

A new look at next month's Masters of the Universe has been revealed, showcasing how Trap Jaw, Fisto, and Ram-Man have been reimagined by Costume Designer Richard Sale for the live-action reboot.

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By JoshWilding - May 06, 2026 09:05 PM EST
Source: EW (via Toonado.com)

Masters of the Universe will reboot the iconic franchise this summer, and making fans happy is by far He-Man's biggest task. After all, both the many animated series and the original live-action 1987 movie have huge fan bases. 

Fortunately, all signs point to filmmaker Travis Knight setting out to do right by the franchise. Several beloved heroes and villains from the cartoon will be brought to life in Masters of the Universe, including Trap Jaw (Sam C. Wilson, House of the Dragon), Fisto (Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Vikings: Valhalla), and Ram Man (Jon Xue Zhang, The Brothers Sun).

Now, we have a new look at this formidable trio (via Toonado.com), and it's hard to imagine anyone taking issue with how they've been reinterpreted for this live-action take on the property.

Trap Jaw is Skeletor's ruthless cyborg henchman, a half-man, half-machine predator with a massive metal jaw that devours anything. Armed with interchangeable weapons on his mechanical arm, he's greedy, dangerous, and always hungry for power.

Fisto is the burly, iron-fisted hero known across Eternia for his gigantic right hand. A rugged adventurer and trusted ally of He-Man, he delivers devastating punches that can shatter boulders and evil robots alike.

Ram-Man is the stout-hearted heroic warrior of Eternia, famous for his massive battering-ram helmet. Loyal to He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, he fearlessly charges into battle, smashing through walls, gates, and Skeletor’s minions with unstoppable power.

Richard Sale (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Eternals) was tasked with designing Masters of the Universe's costumes, and told Entertainment Weekly"Through years of knowing what is and what isn't achievable, we knew on the outset, with talking to our team and our costume prop team, we knew we could do these characters justice. That's why we stuck with them."

"We wanted people to see these characters realised from the cartoons that they watched and the toys that they played with," Sale continued. "We didn't want it to be some new Marvel imagination, imagined version, or some super-duper slick version. The world that they occupy is this weird, medieval, futuristic thing. And we wanted to keep it grounded in that, but also for people to go, 'I played with that character!'"

Check out these new stills from Masters of the Universe below.

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In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Written by Chris Butler and Aaron Nee & Adam Nee & Dave Callaham, and directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 5/6/2026, 9:27 PM
The more I see the more excited I get. Can’t wait
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/6/2026, 9:34 PM
User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 5/6/2026, 9:36 PM
@Wahhvacado - User Comment Image
If I hadn’t heard such a hard time finding a Ram Man picture that would post. Oh well.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/6/2026, 9:34 PM
I’m the Juggernaut, bitch.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2026, 9:47 PM
I really liked the comments from the costume designer….

All three characters all look really cool and am looking forward to seeing them in action!!.

I doubt it but it will be interesting if future installments (depending on if this is successful or not) hint at/confirm perhaps Fisto being Tesla’s true father or not like it was implied in the 2002 series?.

User Comment Image

Anyway , the movie seems really fun so looking forward to checking it out when i can!!.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/6/2026, 9:49 PM
This movie is gonna be incredible
LoudLon
LoudLon - 5/6/2026, 9:51 PM
Trap Jaw looks great. He was my favorite toy line villain. I got him for Christmas of '83, when I was 12, along with some Crystar action figures. I loved the hell out of that toy.

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