New MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Trailer Arrives Tomorrow - Nicholas Galitzine & Camila Mendes Share Sneak Peak

The Masters of the Universe social media accounts have shared a new video featuring stars Nicholas Galitzine (Prince Adam/He-Man) and Camila Mendes (Teela) announcing that a second trailer for the live-action reboot will be released online tomorrow.

The teaser only includes a few brief shots, but we do get a quick glimpse of Skeletor (Jared Leto), as well as He-Man channelling the power of Castle Grayskull with the legendary Power Sword before rushing into battle against his evil nemesis.

“There’s an inherent silliness to it, which we are acknowledging and embracing,” director Travis Knight said in a recent interview with Empire. “I think it’s a virtue, actually. And it’s woven into the script to help some of these things make sense to a modern audience. Like, why would that character have that stupid name? Well, over the course of the movie we show you why.”

Prepare yourselves… New Masters of the Universe Official Trailer drops tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/n53cynvApR — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) March 30, 2026

Masters of the Universe also stars Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word last year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.