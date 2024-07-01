HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN - Jack Kesy Takes Over As Big Red In First Trailer For R-Rated Reboot

Big Red just won't stay down for the count!

Despite 2019's Hellboy reboot starring Stranger Things and Black Widow actor David Harbour tanking at the box office, Millennium Media has decided to take another crack at adapting Mike Mignola's acclaimed comic series with yet another live-action adaptation.

EW has debuted the first trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man, which is helmed by Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance and Crank co-director Brian Taylor and stars Jack Kesy (12 Strong, Deadpool 2) as the demonic hero.

The 3-issue Crooked Man miniseries was a period adventure set in 1956 which saw Hellboy attempt to retrieve a man named Tom's soul from a powerful demon deep in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains. Though this movie may make a few changes, this teaser suggests that it's going to stick pretty close to the source material.

The Crooked Man was co-written by Mignola and Christopher Golden, who has previously with the Hellboy creator on other related comics. We're sure many fans will be disappointed that Guillermo Del Toro (who directed the first two movies) and Ron Perlman aren't involved, but maybe this latest live-action outing for Big Red will still manage to capture the spirit of the character and the beloved comic series?

We'll let you decide!

Have a look at the trailer at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Something is wrong in Appalachia in the first trailer for 'Hellboy: The Crooked Man.' Jack Kesy stars as the big red hero trying to figure it out. https://t.co/qB3tMZysqU — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 1, 2024

"Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past."

Adeline Rudolph (Resident Evil) co-stars as a rookie agent of the BPRD (the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense) who teams up with Hellboy to protect the residents of Appalachia from the creepy Crooked Man, who is collecting souls for the devil. The movie also features Jefferson White (Yellowstone) as Tom Ferrel, Leah McNamara as Effie Kolb, Joseph Marcell as Reverend Watts, Hannah Margetson as Cora Fisher, and Martin Bassindale as the Crooked Man.

An official release date (we're going to assume this one will be heading direct to Digital/streaming) has not been announced, but the movie is expected to debut later this year.