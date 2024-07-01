HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN - Jack Kesy Takes Over As Big Red In First Trailer For R-Rated Reboot

Millennium Media and Ketchup Entertainment have released the first trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man, the latest live-action take on Mike Mignola's beloved Dark Horse comic series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 01, 2024 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Hellboy

Big Red just won't stay down for the count!

Despite 2019's Hellboy reboot starring Stranger Things and Black Widow actor David Harbour tanking at the box office, Millennium Media has decided to take another crack at adapting Mike Mignola's acclaimed comic series with yet another live-action adaptation.

EW has debuted the first trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man, which is helmed by Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance and Crank co-director Brian Taylor and stars Jack Kesy (12 Strong, Deadpool 2) as the demonic hero.

The 3-issue Crooked Man miniseries was a period adventure set in 1956 which saw Hellboy attempt to retrieve a man named Tom's soul from a powerful demon deep in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains. Though this movie may make a few changes, this teaser suggests that it's going to stick pretty close to the source material.

The Crooked Man was co-written by Mignola and Christopher Golden, who has previously with the Hellboy creator on other related comics. We're sure many fans will be disappointed that Guillermo Del Toro (who directed the first two movies) and Ron Perlman aren't involved, but maybe this latest live-action outing for Big Red will still manage to capture the spirit of the character and the beloved comic series?

We'll let you decide!

Have a look at the trailer at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

"Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past."

Adeline Rudolph (Resident Evil) co-stars as a rookie agent of the BPRD (the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense) who teams up with Hellboy to protect the residents of Appalachia from the creepy Crooked Man, who is collecting souls for the devil. The movie also features Jefferson White (Yellowstone) as Tom Ferrel, Leah McNamara as Effie Kolb, Joseph Marcell as Reverend Watts, Hannah Margetson as Cora Fisher, and Martin Bassindale as the Crooked Man.

An official release date (we're going to assume this one will be heading direct to Digital/streaming) has not been announced, but the movie is expected to debut later this year.

HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN Acquired By Studio Behind Ben Affleck's Critically Panned HYPNOTIC
HELLBOY Star Ron Perlman Addresses Controversial Instagram Post: We Should Be Loving Each Other
HELLBOY Star Ron Perlman Addresses Controversial Instagram Post: "We Should Be Loving Each Other"
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/1/2024, 8:48 AM
Hmm they make Hellboy fanfic's lol no thanks
Slotherin
Slotherin - 7/1/2024, 8:49 AM
Interesting
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 7/1/2024, 8:50 AM
Looks like a very high budget Fanfic. I think it’s the casting of Hellboy.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/1/2024, 8:53 AM
One of the worst-looking fan films I ever seen.
AC1
AC1 - 7/1/2024, 8:54 AM
Huh, didn't realise this was going to be live action, could've sworn I'd heard it was gonna be animated when it was first announced
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 7/1/2024, 8:54 AM
The blue eyes just don't look right at all
mountainman
mountainman - 7/1/2024, 8:55 AM
2016 Hellboy was bad, but the monsters looked cool. Hopefully this is better but this trailer didn’t sell it very well.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 7/1/2024, 8:56 AM
That sure is...something...
HermanM
HermanM - 7/1/2024, 8:57 AM
It's always been a garbage series on print & screen

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines

