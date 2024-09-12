HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN First Reviews Are A Mixed Bag But Probably Not What You Were Expecting

The first reviews for Hellboy: The Crooked Man are here and, while they're not exactly glowing, you'll probably be surprised to learn that most of them tend to be more positive than negative. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 12, 2024 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Hellboy

There doesn't appear to be an "official" review embargo in place for Hellboy: The Crooked Man, but with the movie being released at different times across the globe (we're still not 100% sure when it arrives in the U.S.), the first wave of reviews has just hit. 

They're mixed, yes, but tend to be more positive than negative...so far at least, anyway! A lot of outlets still need to weigh in and we're a long way off from getting a Rotten Tomatoes score but it sounds like we should at least consider giving Brian Taylor's take on Big Red a chance.

We'll start with the worst review of the bunch from The Hollywood Handle; in a 1.5*/5* review, the site says Hellboy: The Crooked Man "initially gives the impression, through its first act and part of the second, that it knows its place and embraces its trashy style. However, the movie soon abandons its fearful elements, opting instead for a dull, serious, and somewhat pretentious approach."

Total Film was a little more impressed, awarding the reboot 3*/5*, acknowledging that while "Taylor's film descends into a couple of extended set-piece battles...Some sore-thumb CGI amid the largely the practical effects, and the odd gimmicky edit, are further impediments," there is still "plenty here to celebrate."

In fact, the site goes so far as to say that those elements are "enough to leave you hoping that Taylor makes good on his plan to revisit Hellboy in the '60s, '70s and '80s."

Dexerto goes with the same score and states, "The Crooked Man is a very different kind of Hellboy, being smaller and cheaper than what’s come before. But that’s enabled Mike Mignola to tell a Big Red story on his terms."

"That definitely works in the film’s favor, as unlike Hollywood’s recent comic book movies, there are no characters or sequels being set-up, and no multiverse confusion to explain. Which gives the movie laser-like focus," it adds.

Starburst also went with 3*/5*, praising Jack Kesy for doing "good work" as Hellboy before concluding, "What The Crooked Man lacks in blockbuster bombast, this ambitious comic book adaptation makes up for with gothic chills and bloody action straight out of an Evil Dead film."

"For all its budgetary constraints, it’s refreshing to see a film take an iconic comic book character and do something that’s so small in scale but essentially true to the spirit of the big guy."

The Hollywood trades haven't chimed in yet and may not depending on how wide a release Hellboy: The Crooked Man receives. While these early reviews aren't exactly glowing, they at least seem to suggest that the movie won't be a critical disaster in the same vein as The Crow

Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past.

Brian Taylor directs Hellboy: The Crooked Man from a script by Mike Mignola and Chris Golden. The cast is led by Jack Kesy as Hellboy, Jefferson White as Tom Ferrell, and Adeline Rudolph playing Bobbie Jo Song. We'll also see Leah McNamara as Effie Kolb, Joseph Marcell as Reverend Watts, Hannah Margetson as Cora Fisher, and Martin Bassindale as the Crooked Man.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is set to be released later this year.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/12/2024, 11:46 AM
Sounds like what I wanted to hear, still looks like absolute wet dog sh1t though.
User Comment Image
BART
BART - 9/12/2024, 11:51 AM
@HashTagSwagg - looks like absolute wet dog sh1t though- sounds like my ex wife so I might have to watch this then
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/12/2024, 12:01 PM
Looks like dog shit but it performs well enough.
..sounds like that ugly chick that gives good head.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/12/2024, 12:35 PM
@Malatrova15 - they're the best.
User Comment Image
But what would I know.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/12/2024, 12:02 PM
The director directed gems like Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance and Gamer and wrote the script for Jonah Hex, what did y’all expect?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/12/2024, 12:38 PM
@soberchimera - Kino of the same level
narrow290
narrow290 - 9/12/2024, 12:02 PM
This is EXACTLY what i wanted to hear! Story and practical effects over CGI bullshit.
LeonNova
LeonNova - 9/12/2024, 12:03 PM
A Hellboy 3 from Del Toro would be such a win, but I guess they'll just keep pumping out flop reboot attempts until the IP is damaged beyond all reason.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 12:06 PM
@LeonNova - I agree but didn’t they underperform or something like that?.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/12/2024, 12:39 PM
@LeonNova - Del Toro is busy being the whitest mexican alive
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/12/2024, 12:36 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - is the 2019 worth the time?
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/12/2024, 1:01 PM
@RegularPoochie - I haven't seen it either. Probably not judging by the trailers lol
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/12/2024, 12:04 PM
I was about to say reviews being mixed is exactly what I was expecting, but I stand corrected since I didn't expect them to be leaning towards positive more
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/12/2024, 12:04 PM
Everybody is going to look back fondly on that David Harbour film from 2019 lol
mountainman
mountainman - 9/12/2024, 12:21 PM
@TheLobster - Don’t these reviews sound more positive than that one?
Nightmare
Nightmare - 9/12/2024, 12:59 PM
@TheLobster -
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 12:11 PM
Honestly , better then i expected with the mixed reviews since I thought it would be straight up negative..

The movie seems kinda generic to me though I do like the smaller scale & more horror focused approach , the atmosphere especially seems to be working.

Glad to hear Jack Kesy getting praise , the dude has some big shoes to fill with Perlman and Harbour (the latter of which was in a dud of a movie but he was the best part)…

He seems fine from what I’ve seen , reminiscent of his predecessors but doing his own thing aswell.

User Comment Image
narrow290
narrow290 - 9/12/2024, 12:13 PM
its crazy how superficial some folks are. Yeah, its a different take, yeah they made this with a way smaller budget. But it doesn't look like "dogshit" and if your a true fan of the character, you'd at least give it the benefit of the doubt
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 9/12/2024, 12:36 PM
Solid 3/5. I'll check it out.

