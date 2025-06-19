28 YEARS LATER's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Promise A Worthy Follow-Up

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's 28 Years Later is now in theaters (or will be by tomorrow in certain regions), and the review embargo for the long-awaited horror sequel lifted last night.

There's only been a couple of negative verdicts so far, as the majority of critics seem to feel that the filmmakers have delivered a worthy follow up to 2002 "zombie" classic 28 Days Later. With 93 reviews counted, 28 Years Later is currently sitting at a near-perfect 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"28 Years Later taps into contemporary anxieties with the ferocious urgency of someone infected with Rage Virus, delivering a haunting and visceral thrill ride that defies expectations," reads RT's Critics Consensus.

You can check out some individual write-ups and recations at the links below.

#28YearsLater is a bleak, tender, gorgeously shot iPhone apocalypse: part horror, part humanist fable that is not for the faint hearted. Alfie Williams shines, Edvin Ryding steals scenes, and it’s as full of dread as it is of love. Be prepared to be on the edge of your seat. pic.twitter.com/3Qg0YYjdyj — Mia Pflüger (@justmiaslife) June 18, 2025

Boots. Boots....#28YearsLater is... an odd film. Much more surreal and smaller scale than I expected, with some surprisingly tender and even heartbreaking moments. There's also a bunch of somersaulting Jimmy Saville impersonators.



All in all, I really liked it. But ill need… pic.twitter.com/KsDXxZL0CJ — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) June 18, 2025

Yup. #28YearsLater rules.



Boyle & Garland are back with a film that keeps you emotionally invested, intellectually curious, and constantly uncomfortable in the best possible way.



It's a little uneven along the way, but also kinetic, tense, & surprising. Full review below - pic.twitter.com/HgghXUlOwY — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 18, 2025

28 Years Later is a horrifically beautiful masterpiece from Danny Boyle. Perfectly balanced as a new story and sequel. Relentlessly pulse-pounding, gorgeous cinematography, and incredible performances from Jodie Comer & Alfie Williams... Unmissable. @28YearsLaterMov #28YearsLater pic.twitter.com/EXvmWfGMPS — Eammon Jacobs (@EammonJacobs) June 18, 2025

28 Years Later is definitely mixed, it feels like an uneven season of TV with some thrilling sections, and some that will make you scratch your head. Horror hounds are in for a treat with the gore, but it's not nearly as much of a horror movie as you'd think. #28YearsLater pic.twitter.com/si7dcaeSzb — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) June 18, 2025

#28YearsLater was a mixed bag for me.



There’s plenty of gnarly zombie action, unexpected poignant moments, and lore expansion.



But it’s also tonally and stylistically all over the place. Some bold/weird choices work. Others were head scratchers.



Good but also disappointing pic.twitter.com/9I8keFSi8h — Sean Chandler (@kirkneverdied) June 19, 2025

"As a pure horror experience, #28YearsLater is ferocious, fizzing with adrenaline."



Danny Boyle and Alex Garland return to the infected apocalypse in a long-awaited sequel – in cinemas this Friday.



Read the Empire review: https://t.co/WmJrjMcAot pic.twitter.com/jkQDaD5MXV — Empire (@empiremagazine) June 18, 2025

According to the official synopsis, "It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

Ralph Fiennes, who plays Doctor Kelson, revealed some more specific details during a 2024 interview.

"It’s three films, of which two have been shot. Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities. And it centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother. He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good."

Check out the most recent trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Jodie Comer is also set to star, and it's been confirmed that Cillian Murphy will return as the original movie's protagonist, Jim, but he is not expected to appear until the second film.

"[On] this, we wanted him to be involved and he wanted to be involved," Producer Andrew Macdonald said in a recent interview. "He is not in the first film, but I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line. He’s involved at the moment as an executive producer, and I would hope we can work with him in some way in the future in the trilogy."

28 Days Later was a massive success, and already spawned one less well-regarded (but still well worth watching) follow-up in 2007's 28 Weeks Later. Boyle and Garland were only involved as executive producers on that project, so a lot of fans are sure to view this new movie as the first true sequel.

Boyle will helm the first instalment, while Nia DaCosta was recently announced as the second film's - reportedly titled 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple - director. Both movies shot back-to-back. Garland is writing all three. The budget for each movie is said to be in the $75 million range.

The first film starred Murphy as a man who wakes from a coma after a bicycle accident to find that England has been overrun by "The Infected." The virus turns its victims into raging killers, but unlike the usual "zombies," these creatures can move with frightening speed. The man then sets out to learn what's been going on, meeting fellow survivors played by Naomie Harris and Brendan Gleeson along the way, as well as a deranged army major played by Christopher Eccleston.