A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET: New Line Boss Shares Update On Freddy Krueger's Long-Awaited Return

New Line boss Richard Brener is hopeful that a new A Nightmare on Elm Street movie will happen, as soon as the rights issue surrounding Freddy Krueger is sorted...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 04, 2025 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

One, two, Freddy's coming for you Three, four, better lock your door Five, six, grab your crucifix Seven, eight, better stay up late Nine, ten, never sleep again...

Star of the much-maligned 2010 remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street, Jackie Earle Haley, expertly trolled fans on April Fool’s Day (see below) by posting that a direct sequel is on the way.

Most people got the joke (some didn't, of course), but Haley's post did get fans wondering about the status of the iconic horror franchise and the dream demon known as Freddy Krueger.

The Hollywood Reporter asked New Line Cinema President and Chief Creative Officer Richard Brener if a new NOES movie was in development, and was given a somewhat optimistic response.

“We hope so. It’s complicated because of the rights.”

The U.S. rights to the A Nightmare of Elm Street franchise reverted to the estate of writer-director Wes Craven back in 2019, but New Line retains the international rights. Last we heard, the estate was "taking pitches," but they still need New Line on board or a deal with another domestic distributor to move forward with a new movie.

If and when a new Nightmare on Elm Street film does happen, fans shouldn't expect to see OG Freddy Krueger Robert Englund back in the iconic bladed glove and striped jumper.

“There’s no Freddy left in me," he told Bloody Disgusting in a recent interview. "I could possibly voice a really high-end animated version. That would be nice to be asked to do, but I know I can’t do the fight scenes more than one take now, one angle. I just can’t be snapping my head or anything like that. I’m an old dog! Give me a break.”

“I don’t. I literally don’t. I mean, there might be some gimmick thing we could do with a close-up or something, but no, I can’t play him anymore. I’m too old,” he added.

In Wes Craven's classic slasher film, several Midwestern teenagers fall prey to Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), a disfigured midnight mangler who preys on the teenagers in their dreams -- which, in turn, kills them in reality. After investigating the phenomenon, Nancy (Heather Langenkamp) begins to suspect that a dark secret kept by her and her friends' parents may be the key to unraveling the mystery, but can Nancy and her boyfriend Glen (Johnny Depp) solve the puzzle before it's too late?

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/4/2025, 9:22 PM
Man, its crazy that no one and i mean no one can touch Robert Euglund as Freddy.

I just can't see anyone doing it.

He is and was too much to follow.

The should just leave that alone.

They could get away with Michael and Jason because no one sees their faces but not Freddy.

For [frick] Sake
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/4/2025, 9:30 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Walton Goggins
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/4/2025, 9:39 PM
@SonOfAGif - [frick]ing hell mate.

Where the [frick] did you pull that from?

Brilliant.

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/4/2025, 9:41 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 4/4/2025, 9:43 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - He got it from Fallout
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/4/2025, 9:43 PM
@KennKathleen - 😂 For sure. No one is arguing with you on that one 😂
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/4/2025, 9:45 PM
@Repian - Still havent seen this show. But I see it.

Now I have to see the show.

For [frick]s sake
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/4/2025, 9:52 PM
@SonOfAGif - User Comment Image
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/4/2025, 9:37 PM
I’m not sure anyone can top Robert Englund in the role. It may just be one of those rolls too attached to the original actor. Once he is done, it is done.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/4/2025, 9:41 PM
@MrDandy - @SonOfAGif is unto something..

Walter Goggins!

He's no Robert but he can definitely make it his own.

