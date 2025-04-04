A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET: New Line Boss Shares Update On Freddy Krueger's Long-Awaited Return

One, two, Freddy's coming for you Three, four, better lock your door Five, six, grab your crucifix Seven, eight, better stay up late Nine, ten, never sleep again...

Star of the much-maligned 2010 remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street, Jackie Earle Haley, expertly trolled fans on April Fool’s Day (see below) by posting that a direct sequel is on the way.

Most people got the joke (some didn't, of course), but Haley's post did get fans wondering about the status of the iconic horror franchise and the dream demon known as Freddy Krueger.

The Hollywood Reporter asked New Line Cinema President and Chief Creative Officer Richard Brener if a new NOES movie was in development, and was given a somewhat optimistic response.

“We hope so. It’s complicated because of the rights.”

The U.S. rights to the A Nightmare of Elm Street franchise reverted to the estate of writer-director Wes Craven back in 2019, but New Line retains the international rights. Last we heard, the estate was "taking pitches," but they still need New Line on board or a deal with another domestic distributor to move forward with a new movie.

If and when a new Nightmare on Elm Street film does happen, fans shouldn't expect to see OG Freddy Krueger Robert Englund back in the iconic bladed glove and striped jumper.

“There’s no Freddy left in me," he told Bloody Disgusting in a recent interview. "I could possibly voice a really high-end animated version. That would be nice to be asked to do, but I know I can’t do the fight scenes more than one take now, one angle. I just can’t be snapping my head or anything like that. I’m an old dog! Give me a break.”

“I don’t. I literally don’t. I mean, there might be some gimmick thing we could do with a close-up or something, but no, I can’t play him anymore. I’m too old,” he added.

As most of you already know... It's official: Warner just green lit NOES 2026. Super pumped and excited to don the glove again... 1, 2, guess who's coming for you... pic.twitter.com/jz5Cf294GO — Jackie Earle Haley (@jackieearle) April 1, 2025

In Wes Craven's classic slasher film, several Midwestern teenagers fall prey to Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), a disfigured midnight mangler who preys on the teenagers in their dreams -- which, in turn, kills them in reality. After investigating the phenomenon, Nancy (Heather Langenkamp) begins to suspect that a dark secret kept by her and her friends' parents may be the key to unraveling the mystery, but can Nancy and her boyfriend Glen (Johnny Depp) solve the puzzle before it's too late?