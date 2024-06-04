BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Image Features New Look At SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Willem Dafoe As Wolf Jackson

Warner Bros. released the full trailer for Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (oops!), last week, giving us a first glimpse of several new characters, including Willem Dafoe's brilliantly-named Wolf Jackson.

Now, Empire has shared a new image from the movie, providing us with a better look at the "afterlife cop," who is missing a portion of his skull.

When he was alive, Jackson was an actor who was known for playing a police officer by the just as fantastically-named Frank Hardballer, and took on a similar role after his death as head of the Afterlife Crimes Unit.

“The most important thing for me was to find the tone. It had to be rooted but it also had to be free enough that you could play with it. I take my cue off of [Michael Keaton],” says Dafoe. “You take your cue off of the world.”

Check out the new image below.

EXCLUSIVE 💚



Willem Dafoe is 'Afterlife Crimes' cop Wolf Jackson in #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice.



'It’s not a normal role,' he tells Empire. 'The most important thing was to find the tone. It had to be rooted, but free enough to play with it.'



READ MORE: https://t.co/hAaTCa0xcv pic.twitter.com/4xLsPBWW1m — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 3, 2024

The trailer also unveiled Betelgeuse's ex-wife Delores (Monica Bellucci), and one quick shot reveals that she is missing a finger. This is almost certainly a call-back to a scene from the original movie, when Betelgeuse is attempting to force Lydia to marry him, taking a severed finger out of his pocket with the ring still on it.

This may give us some insight into why Delores appears to have enlisted Jackson to help track Betelgeuse down.

Check out the recent trailer at the link below along with some character posters.

"After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return to the small Vermont town of Winter River. Paranormal empath, Lydia Deetz, begins to see the lecherous demon Beetlejuice, who haunted her as a teenager. His plans to finally marry Lydia are given extra urgency when his dead wife comes to life and begins to stalk the Afterlife hunting for him. Meanwhile, Lydia’s teenage daughter embarks on a romance with a local teen."

Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar penned the script.

Beetlejuice 2 is set to release in theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.