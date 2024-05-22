BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE: The Ghost With The Most Returns On New Poster Ahead Of Tomorrow's Full Trailer

We've seen a brief teaser for Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (oops), already, but Warner Bros. has now announced that the full trailer will be online tomorrow.

In the meantime, we have a new poster spotlighting Michael Keaton's returning Bio-Exorcist (well, most of him) alongside some new waiting room acquaintances.

This image is a callback to Betelgeuse's final scene from the first movie, which saw the mischievous Ghost with the Most banished to the Afterlife after falling foul of a sandworm.

There's been a lot of speculation that the sequel will begin with Betelgeuse still waiting to be seen all these years later, after attempting to jump the queue by stealing the witch doctor's ticket and getting his head shrunk for his trouble ("this could be a good look for me").

Check out the poster at the link below, and be sure to drop back on Thursday for the new trailer.

We saved a seat for you. Trailer Thursday.#Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice - Only in theaters September 6. pic.twitter.com/bj4ZMI6Xs3 — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) May 21, 2024

“It’s really f*cking good,” Keaton said of the movie during CinemaCon earlier this year. “I was very nervous to see if we could pull this off again, but every day just got better. This cast is so good,” he added. “Everyone is so friggin’ funny.”

Many years ago, the idea for a sequel that would have relocated the story to Hawaii was tossed around, but nothing ever came of it.

“Over the years we would kind of kick the notion of it around,” The Batman star said of the "Beetlejuice goes Tropical" storyline. "[But] when we joined forces, we tried to have everything done as close to the way we made it the first time.”

"After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return to the small Vermont town of Winter River. Paranormal empath, Lydia Deetz, begins to see the lecherous demon Beetlejuice, who haunted her as a teenager. His plans to finally marry Lydia are given extra urgency when his dead wife comes to life and begins to stalk the Afterlife hunting for him. Meanwhile, Lydia’s teenage daughter embarks on a romance with a local teen."

Winona Ryder will reprise the role of Lydia Deetz, with Catherine O'Hara as her mother, Delia. New cast members include Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz, Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse's wife, Willem Dafoe as an afterlife cop, and Justin Theroux in an undisclosed role.

Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar penned the script.

Beetlejuice 2 is set to release in theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.