BETRAYAL Interview: Calum Ross On How WEDNESDAY And STRANGER THINGS Prepared Him For New Movie (Exclusive)

In Betrayal, three desperate brothers return to the remote Scottish woodland where they killed their abusive father only to discover his shallow grave is now empty, forcing them to question each other’s loyalty as fear and paranoia set in.

The movie stars Paul Higgins, Brian Vernel, Daniel Portman, Calum Ross, Anita Vettesse, James Harkness, and Joanne Thomson, and is an absolute must-watch. While not a traditional "horror movie" per se, it will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish and features powerhouse performances from its impressive cast.

Ross is fantastic in the movie and, for those of you familiar with his work from Netflix's Wednesday or on stage in the West End as part of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, you can expect yet another stellar portrayal of an incredibly complex character here.

When we caught up with the actor last week, we wondered how working on a project like Wednesday prepared him for Betrayal.

"The shooting on Wednesday was really different," Ross admits in the video below. "I shot that over the course of three months in Romania and I was only working once or twice a week really. And I would only ever come in for a few hours unless it was fight choreography or we were rehearsing some scenes beforehand. It was an in and out process so there was a lot of downtime."

"With [this], it was in every single day, working for 12 to 14 hours. It was a much different experience being on a set every single day and having to be switched on the whole time. Extremely exhausting, but really, really fun. I think maybe Wednesday prepared me pressure-wise."

He adds, "This was only about 40 or 50 people working on set at the same time whereas Wednesday was a few hundred and the scale of it was just completely different. That was a very intimidating environment in which to work, especially trying to do anything remotely emotional or do any kind of good work. It's definitely a challenge. I think it was much easier for me to settle into the process here than Wednesday."

You can check out our full interview with Ross about his work in Betrayal, and Stranger Things, in the player below.

0:00 - Why he was excited to join the project

0:30 - Forming a brotherhood with his co-stars, Brian Vernel and Daniel Portman

1:30 - Collaborating with Paul Higgins to establish the character dynamics

2:28 - Portraying Vince's fear of his father

4:02 - How violence is used in Betrayal and his involvement with that

5:38 - Shooting one of the movie's most tense sequences

7:00 - What interested him most about this role

8:54 - What it was like shooting in the forest

10:06 - Working on Netflix's Wednesday and Stranger Things: The First Shadow

11:44 - How his stage work helped prepare him

12:44 - His future hopes and whether he has any dream roles

14:00 - Working with filmmaker Rodger Griffiths

Betrayal will be available on Digital and On Demand starting September 6.



