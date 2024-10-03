COMPANION: Jack Quaid And Sophie Thatcher Have A Bad Romance In Twisted First Trailer

Warner Bros. has released the first teaser trailer for an intriguing new sci-fi horror love story(?) titled Companion, which stars Jack Quaid (The Boys) and Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets, The Book of Boba Fett) as a not-so happy couple.

The teaser cleverly puts us at ease with the usual romcom set-up, even noting that the movie comes from the studio that brought us The Notebook. We then see a chef preparing a meal for Quaid and Thatcher's characters, who initially seem to be enjoying each other's company.

Things quickly take a dark turn when it's revealed that Thatcher is handcuffed to her chair, and we're then told that "the unhinged creators of Barbarian" were also involved with bringing the film to the screen.

From here, we get some glimpses of sinister goings-on involving the leads (it definitely looks like they're doing their best to kill each other for some reason), but it's still not clear exactly what's happening. Is Thatcher's character some kind of android (this would explain her arm catching fire) companion that gets more than she bargained for when she is sent to meet Quaid's sadistic client?

That's just one theory, so have a look at the trailer for yourselves at the link below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

You are cordially invited to experience a new kind of love story. #CompanionMovie - only in theaters January 10.



Companion is written and directed by Drew Hancock, making his feature directorial debut here. He is known for his work as a writer on My Dead Ex, Mr. Pickles, and Suburgatory.

Companion stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets, The Boogeyman), Jack Quaid (The Boys, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Lukas Gage (Smile 2, Dead Boy Detectives), Megan Suri (Never Have I Ever, It Lives Inside), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows, Blue Beetle) and Rupert Friend (High Desert, Asteroid City).

Produced by Zach Cregger (Barbarian), Roy Lee, J.D. Lifshitz, Josh Mack, Raphael Margules. A BoulderLight Pictures Production, in association with Vertigo Entertainment/Subconscious. With cinematography by Eli Born, and music composed by Hrishikesh Hirway.

Companion has been rated “R” by the MPA for, “Strong violence, sexual content, and language throughout.”

Companion is set to release in theaters nationwide starting on January 10th, 2025. Do you plan on checking this out?