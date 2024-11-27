DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN Trailer Features Michael C. Hall's Return As Dexter Morgan In Prequel Series

We'd been led to believe that Dexter Morgan's story reached a definitive end when the serial killer was gunned down by his son in Dexter: New Blood. However, a newly released trailer for the upcoming prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, reveals that he at least makes it to the hospital.

With that, it appears we're one step closer to another sequel series; remember, original plans called for a spin-off revolving around Harrison Morgan before Showtime's attention shifted to exploring Dexter's early years.

Patrick Gibson takes over as the title character to explore Dexter's origin story, though Michael C. Hall will be on hand as narrator and his most famous role's "inner voice." This trailer also points to us picking up with Dexter in the present day.

It's a little strange watching this trailer and seeing younger versions of so many familiar faces. However, Dexter ended way back in 2013, so enough time has arguably passed for different actors to make these characters their own.

Dexter: Original Sin premieres on Friday, December 13 on streaming and on demand for Paramount+ subscribers, before making its on-air US debut on Sunday, December 15 at 10pm ET/PT.

Internationally, the series will air exclusively on Paramount+ on December 13th in the UK, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The 10-episode drama series chronicles America’s favourite serial killer in training.

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness.

With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Dexter: Original Sin also stars Molly Brown, Christina Milian, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Patrick Dempsey. As noted, Michael C. Hall returns to voice the iconic inner monologue in Dexter Morgan's head.

The series is executive produced by Clyde Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Michael C. Hall (Dexter), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily in Paris) and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer).

Michael Lehmann (Heathers) serves as directing executive producer. For Showtime Studios, the series is being creatively overseen by Gary Levine and Urooj Sharif with production supervised by Tara Power.

Check out the new trailer and poster for Dexter: Original Sin below (via FearHQ.com).