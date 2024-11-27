DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN Trailer Features Michael C. Hall's Return As Dexter Morgan In Prequel Series

DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN Trailer Features Michael C. Hall's Return As Dexter Morgan In Prequel Series

Showtime has released a new trailer and poster for Dexter: Original Sin featuring the return of Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in a spin-off which promises to explore his past and future. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 27, 2024 06:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

We'd been led to believe that Dexter Morgan's story reached a definitive end when the serial killer was gunned down by his son in Dexter: New Blood. However, a newly released trailer for the upcoming prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, reveals that he at least makes it to the hospital. 

With that, it appears we're one step closer to another sequel series; remember, original plans called for a spin-off revolving around Harrison Morgan before Showtime's attention shifted to exploring Dexter's early years.

Patrick Gibson takes over as the title character to explore Dexter's origin story, though Michael C. Hall will be on hand as narrator and his most famous role's "inner voice." This trailer also points to us picking up with Dexter in the present day. 

It's a little strange watching this trailer and seeing younger versions of so many familiar faces. However, Dexter ended way back in 2013, so enough time has arguably passed for different actors to make these characters their own.

Dexter: Original Sin premieres on Friday, December 13 on streaming and on demand for Paramount+ subscribers, before making its on-air US debut on Sunday, December 15 at 10pm ET/PT.

Internationally, the series will air exclusively on Paramount+ on December 13th in the UK, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The 10-episode drama series chronicles America’s favourite serial killer in training.     

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness.

With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.   

Dexter: Original Sin also stars Molly Brown, Christina Milian, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Patrick Dempsey. As noted, Michael C. Hall returns to voice the iconic inner monologue in Dexter Morgan's head.   

The series is executive produced by Clyde Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Michael C. Hall (Dexter), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily in Paris) and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer).

Michael Lehmann (Heathers) serves as directing executive producer. For Showtime Studios, the series is being creatively overseen by Gary Levine and Urooj Sharif with production supervised by Tara Power. 

Check out the new trailer and poster for Dexter: Original Sin below (via FearHQ.com).

Dexter-Original-Sin-Split-PR-Vert-2700x4000
SCREAM Star Melissa Barrera Opens Up On Being Fired From The Horror Franchise And Reaction From Fans
Related:

SCREAM Star Melissa Barrera Opens Up On Being Fired From The Horror Franchise And Reaction From Fans
FROM Season 3 Finale Spoiler Recap: A Shocking Return, A Major Death, And Some Big Reveals
Recommended For You:

FROM Season 3 Finale Spoiler Recap: A Shocking Return, A Major Death, And Some Big Reveals

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/27/2024, 6:12 AM
Let me be FIRST to say the OG series was unreal up to Lithgow - the rest is ass.
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 11/27/2024, 6:18 AM
@Batmangina - I still liked it personally. It wasn't as good but every season (minus 8) had its upsides. Lumen was a fun character in season 5, the idea of the killer in 6 was fun as was the episode with Brian. Season 7 was okay overall and then season 8 was just trash from start to finish and felt like 2 seasons smushed together. Cause it probably was.
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 11/27/2024, 6:16 AM
Loved the original dexter. Really liked new blood until the ending. Which was a good idea badly executed. This looks like it could be interesting although I am starting to go under the just let it die umbrella.

Especially with resurrection coming out. But this show at least doesn't look bad, even if it's unessecary since we basically know everything we need too from the flashbacks in the original.

Not to mention there is no sense of danger since it's a prequel so that's a hard hurdle to jump over.

Overall I'll watch this but I'm skeptical.

Please don't suck Dexter deserves something good.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/27/2024, 6:21 AM
I’m all in. More Dexter the better. Just hope its better than the piss poor later seasons of the OG series
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/27/2024, 6:22 AM

I’ll watch it.

It’s kind of like watching a show about Gusto if he wasn’t so lazy and drunk all the time.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/27/2024, 7:04 AM
Just glad it looks like there's a chance present day Dexter will pull through after this.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder