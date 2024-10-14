Does TERRIFIER 3 Cross The Line? Director And Star Address Most Controversial Scenes - SPOILERS

Terrifier 3 - or "Terrifier: F*ck Them Kids" as it's being dubbed in some circles - is now playing in theaters in most regions, and, as you surely won't be surprised to hear, the slasher threequel contains some pretty extreme scenes. In fact, many feel it comes very close to crossing a line that even seasoned gore hounds consider taboo in the horror genre.

Spoilers ahead.

The opening sequence, in particular, has resulted in a lot of outrage.

In a flashback to before the events of Terrifier 2, we see Art the Clown dressed as Santa Claus visiting a family on Christmas Eve to spread his own twisted brand of Holiday cheer. Art brutally dispatches the mother and father with an axe, and while we don't actually see him kill their son - a young kid of about 8 or 9–years old - we do hear the murder in graphic details and witness the aftermath.

Then, later on, Art blows a number of children up with an exploding Christmas present.

Though other movies have shown children being killed (Pennywise's favorite snack was a child in the IT movies, after all), it is a rarity. Even though Terrifier 3 does show some restraint, these scenes have still caused uproar among those who simply don't think this sort of thing should ever be depicted on screen.

While speaking to Total Film, director Damien Leone and star David Howard Thornton weighed-in on the controversy and explain why they had no reservations about including these scenes.

"Everything I write has to be true to the character and organic," said Leone. "I kind of feel that sometimes with Art, where I might reach a scene or a taboo subject, and I'm like, 'Oh, what if that's a little much, that's gonna freak people out.' And he'll be like, 'I would do that.' And I have to say, 'You're right, you would do that.' And I have to put it in there. That becomes a really kind of exciting challenge; can I dabble with these taboo subjects and keep the audience in their seats? We'll see."

Thornton adds: "I think what's important is that we're not doing some kind of like, you know, alley kill with children in these movies, where I'm not going to be sitting there torching a child, and that's something I would have a problem doing."

Have you seen Terrifier 3 yet? If so, do you feel the movie crossed a line? Let us know in the comments section.

David Howard Thornton has shared an image of a Christian group protesting TERRIFIER 3 and its "Satanic Santa" outside a theater in Kansas City. You can't make this stuff up! https://t.co/14uHxllpRr — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) October 11, 2024 Watch the trailer for @damienleone's Terrifier 3.#Terrifier3 is only in cinemas 11 October.pic.twitter.com/dJwHsrKsxg — Terrifier 3 ☝️🤡✌️ (@TerrifierFilm) August 28, 2024

"After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother struggle to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. However, just when they think they're safe, Art returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare."

