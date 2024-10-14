Does TERRIFIER 3 Cross The Line? Director And Star Address Most Controversial Scenes - SPOILERS

Does TERRIFIER 3 Cross The Line? Director And Star Address Most Controversial Scenes - SPOILERS

Terrifier 3 is now in theaters, and director Damien Leone and star David Howard Thornton have weighed-in on certain scenes that are causing some backlash online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 14, 2024 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Terrifier 3 - or "Terrifier: F*ck Them Kids" as it's being dubbed in some circles - is now playing in theaters in most regions, and, as you surely won't be surprised to hear, the slasher threequel contains some pretty extreme scenes. In fact, many feel it comes very close to crossing a line that even seasoned gore hounds consider taboo in the horror genre.

Spoilers ahead.

The opening sequence, in particular, has resulted in a lot of outrage.

In a flashback to before the events of Terrifier 2, we see Art the Clown dressed as Santa Claus visiting a family on Christmas Eve to spread his own twisted brand of Holiday cheer. Art brutally dispatches the mother and father with an axe, and while we don't actually see him kill their son - a young kid of about 8 or 9–years old - we do hear the murder in graphic details and witness the aftermath.

Then, later on, Art blows a number of children up with an exploding Christmas present.

Though other movies have shown children being killed (Pennywise's favorite snack was a child in the IT movies, after all), it is a rarity. Even though Terrifier 3 does show some restraint, these scenes have still caused uproar among those who simply don't think this sort of thing should ever be depicted on screen.

While speaking to Total Film, director Damien Leone and star David Howard Thornton weighed-in on the controversy and explain why they had no reservations about including these scenes.

"Everything I write has to be true to the character and organic," said Leone. "I kind of feel that sometimes with Art, where I might reach a scene or a taboo subject, and I'm like, 'Oh, what if that's a little much, that's gonna freak people out.' And he'll be like, 'I would do that.' And I have to say, 'You're right, you would do that.' And I have to put it in there. That becomes a really kind of exciting challenge; can I dabble with these taboo subjects and keep the audience in their seats? We'll see."

Thornton adds: "I think what's important is that we're not doing some kind of like, you know, alley kill with children in these movies, where I'm not going to be sitting there torching a child, and that's something I would have a problem doing."

Have you seen Terrifier 3 yet? If so, do you feel the movie crossed a line? Let us know in the comments section.

"After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother struggle to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. However, just when they think they're safe, Art returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare."

What do you make of this scene and the reaction? Do you plan on seeing Terrifier 3? Drop us a comment down below.

TERRIFIER 3 Star Says He Wants To Play The DCU's Joker; Details Of Most Depraved Scene Revealed - SPOILERS
Related:

TERRIFIER 3 Star Says He Wants To Play The DCU's Joker; Details Of Most Depraved Scene Revealed - SPOILERS
NOSFERATU Director Promises Remake Will Take Vampires Back To Their Scary, Smelly Roots; New Still Released
Recommended For You:

NOSFERATU Director Promises Remake Will Take Vampires Back To Their "Scary, Smelly" Roots; New Still Released
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/14/2024, 9:55 AM

Hard pass.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/14/2024, 9:56 AM
Which controversial scenes do they not address?
Did you mean to phrase it that way?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/14/2024, 10:11 AM
@Lisa89 - I meant they address the movie's most controversial scenes... there are a lot of them.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/14/2024, 11:02 AM
@MarkCassidy - As in not “…Address Most…” but “…Address THE Most…”?
A world of difference.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/14/2024, 9:59 AM
No one is forced to watch it, it's an R rated slasher known for its gore, if you go see it you know what you're gonna get. Saying that it's crossing some line is wanting censorship.
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 10/14/2024, 9:59 AM
The director is demonic

Call me a boomer, that’s fine…but leave the children out of your satanic fantasies
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/14/2024, 10:15 AM
@ProudPatriot76 - tell that to Epstein and his best friend lol, oh wait
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/14/2024, 10:04 AM
User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/14/2024, 10:10 AM
@ObserverIO - Exactly
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/14/2024, 10:11 AM
Good thing he atleast has some restraint. Shows a horror gore director/writer isn't a full blowm psychopath
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/14/2024, 10:22 AM
@bkmeijer1 - it isn't real lmao Art can't hurt you
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/14/2024, 10:28 AM
@bobevanz - true, but the dude coming up with all that nasty shit is. That is real, and sick imo
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/14/2024, 10:16 AM
I was saying if they want to top the last two, they'll have to do the one thing most people are afraid to do. And they went there, multiple times
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/14/2024, 10:20 AM
Terrifier 3 was a True Masterpiece 12 Stars / 10 Stars. Will see again very soon.

My Top 3 movies for 2024.

1) Terrifier 3
2) Alien: Romulus
3) Deadpool and Wolverine

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/14/2024, 10:21 AM
The best yet!
CapA
CapA - 10/14/2024, 10:23 AM
Ridiculous... A Serbian Film, and others, are so farther from the line already than this gonzo horror crap.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/14/2024, 10:30 AM
Better yet Keep Your Religion Out of My Government, Schools, Hospitals and my Life.

User Comment Image
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/14/2024, 10:57 AM
@AllsGood - Amen, brother.
Thing94
Thing94 - 10/14/2024, 10:34 AM
Garbage, pass
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/14/2024, 10:35 AM
It’s not really my thing, but it’s fiction, and freedom of expression trumps individual feelings. The market will decide if it has value to the public.
BringFFtoMCU
BringFFtoMCU - 10/14/2024, 10:40 AM
So, let’s get this straight…

Murdering children in a fake movie: Controversial

Murdering children in the womb in real life: Totally acceptable

Got it.
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/14/2024, 10:44 AM
@BringFFtoMCU - More like,

Murdering children in a movie: unacceptable.

But murdering children in Gaza: acceptable.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder