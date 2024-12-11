DUNE 2 And ELVIS Star Austin Butler To Play Patrick Bateman In New AMERICAN PSYCHO Adaptation

"I have to return some videotapes..."

We recently learned that acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (Bones and All, Suspiria, Queer) is set to helm a new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' controversial 1991 novel American Psycho for Lionsgate, and the project has now found its lead.

According to Variety, Austin Butler (Elvis, Dune: Part Two) has been cast as yuppie serial killer Patrick Bateman.

The script, which was penned by Scott Z. Burns (Extrapolations, The Bourne Ultimatum), is said to be a brand-new interpretation of the book and not a remake of the 2000 film starring Christian Bale.

The story focuses on “A wealthy New York City investment banking executive who hides his alternate psychopathic ego from his co-workers and friends as he delves deeper into his violent, hedonistic fantasies.”

The book was deemed so disturbing and graphic in its depictions of violence that it ended up being censored and even banned outright (temporarily) in multiple countries.

This new take is expected to "have a larger erotic emphasis than the original horror satire."

“We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson when the project was announced. “Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP.”

Jacob Elordi (Euphoria, Saltburn) was reportedly in contention to play Bateman prior to Butler landing the role, but the trade notes that things "didn't come to pass" for whatever reason. Elordi also played Elvis - albeit a very different take of The King - in 2023's Priscilla.

Butler has become one of the most in-demand young actors in Hollywood, and has a lot of projects on his slate, including Ari Aster‘s Eddington and Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing, which recently wrapped production. There are also rumors that he is in line to play one of the leads in Michael Mann’s Heat 2 with Adam Driver.

Guadagnino is coming off critical acclaim for his latest films, Challengers and Queer, and also has a busy couple of years ahead. The director is reportedly set to helm DC Studios‘ Sgt. Rock movie, with Daniel Craig in talks to star. Guadagnino also completed principal photography on Amazon MGM Studios’ After the Hunt with Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield, and will reunite with his Challengers star Josh O’Connor in Wake Up Dead Man alongside Léa Seydoux.

What do you make of this casting? Do you think we really need a new adaptation of American Psycho, even with so much talent involved? Let us know in the comments section down below.