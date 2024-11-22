FROM: Acclaimed Sci-Fi Horror Series Renewed For A 10-Episode Fourth Season

FROM: Acclaimed Sci-Fi Horror Series Renewed For A 10-Episode Fourth Season

From, MGM+'s acclaimed sci-fi horror series, has been renewed for a fourth season, with 10 new episodes set to air sometime in 2026...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 22, 2024
The season 3 finale of From, "Revelations: Chapter Two," airs this Sunday, and MGM+ has now announced that the mysterious - at times genuinely disturbing -  sci-fi horror series will return for a fourth season.

Variety reports that From - which has become the most-viewed series in MGM+’s history - will return in 2026, with production on the 10-episode fourth season scheduled to begin in Nova Scotia sometime next year.

“From has been a sensation for MGM+, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM+ brand,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the From audience so enthusiastically craves in Season 4!”

Showrunner Pinkner added: “We are thrilled by the support of our fans and our partners at MGM+ and are so excited to share the next chapter of our story with our FROMily. By the end of Season 3, our characters will begin to understand why they are trapped in FROM Town… but will understanding help them to escape? And if so, how?”

You can check out a clip from the finale below.

Starring Harold Perrineau as self-appointed Sheriff Boyd Stevens, From is set in a nightmarish town that inexplicably traps all who enter and prevents them from leaving. At night, terrifying creatures stalk the streets and can only be held at bay by talismans hung over doors and windows.

The series was created by John Griffin (Crater), who executive produces alongside showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias) and director Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones).

The ensemble cast includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, A.J. Simmons, Deborah Grover, Robert Joy and Samantha Brown.

The series is executive produced by Perrineau, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio; Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO; and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer.

"The weather grows colder, food is scarce, and every day is more difficult than the last. Season Three brings a host of new terrors and startling revelations, but will the fight for survival force the residents of town to sacrifice the very humanity that sets them apart from the monsters they fear?"

DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2024, 7:21 AM

This sounds like my kinda thing. How have I never heard of it. Gonna try it right now.
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 11/22/2024, 7:27 AM
@DocSpock - it’s a really good show but I’ll be honest with you, if you did not like Lost, it could be pretty tough to watch. Don’t get me wrong, show is damn good in seasons 1 and 2. But the way season 3 is still evading on giving us answers it’s starting to piss folks off. The s3 season finale on Sunday really has to tie things up or season 3 could’ve been an email. IMHO. I’ll still tune in for s4 just to see if they right the ship though.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2024, 7:30 AM
@QuietStorm -

I did like Lost very much. It was a very original concept when it came out. I liked the first 5 seasons a lot. Season 6 fell flat for me though.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/22/2024, 7:25 AM
It is the most amazing show on streaming right now. I started the first two seasons together and finished them in a day. I can't begin to describe how awesome this show is. You're gonna love it.....except the forever wait until the 4th season.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/22/2024, 7:35 AM
It's a great show, but it's time to start giving us some answers. There are already some plot threads from the previous seasons that seem to have been completely ignored.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/22/2024, 7:40 AM
It looked and sounded cool but I kept wondering how they could sustain the plot.

I was a big LOST fan so maybe this would be up my ally.

