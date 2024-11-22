FROM: Acclaimed Sci-Fi Horror Series Renewed For A 10-Episode Fourth Season

The season 3 finale of From, "Revelations: Chapter Two," airs this Sunday, and MGM+ has now announced that the mysterious - at times genuinely disturbing - sci-fi horror series will return for a fourth season.

Variety reports that From - which has become the most-viewed series in MGM+’s history - will return in 2026, with production on the 10-episode fourth season scheduled to begin in Nova Scotia sometime next year.

“From has been a sensation for MGM+, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM+ brand,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the From audience so enthusiastically craves in Season 4!”

Showrunner Pinkner added: “We are thrilled by the support of our fans and our partners at MGM+ and are so excited to share the next chapter of our story with our FROMily. By the end of Season 3, our characters will begin to understand why they are trapped in FROM Town… but will understanding help them to escape? And if so, how?”

You can check out a clip from the finale below.

Check out this exclusive clip from the Season 3 finale of #FROM.



Streaming this Sunday on MGM+. pic.twitter.com/WGpsa1sOgk — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) November 20, 2024

Starring Harold Perrineau as self-appointed Sheriff Boyd Stevens, From is set in a nightmarish town that inexplicably traps all who enter and prevents them from leaving. At night, terrifying creatures stalk the streets and can only be held at bay by talismans hung over doors and windows.

The series was created by John Griffin (Crater), who executive produces alongside showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias) and director Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones).

The ensemble cast includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, A.J. Simmons, Deborah Grover, Robert Joy and Samantha Brown.

The series is executive produced by Perrineau, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio; Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO; and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer.

"The weather grows colder, food is scarce, and every day is more difficult than the last. Season Three brings a host of new terrors and startling revelations, but will the fight for survival force the residents of town to sacrifice the very humanity that sets them apart from the monsters they fear?"