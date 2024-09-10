HOLD YOUR BREATH: Sarah Paulson And Ebon Moss-Bachrach Face A Dust Demon In Jumpy First Trailer

"If you breathe him in, he'll make you do terrible things."

Searchlight Pictures has released the first official trailer for a creepy-looking new horror movie titled Hold Your Breath, which is premiering on September 12 at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival before skipping theaters and going direct to streaming on Hulu just in time for Halloween

Set in 1930s Oklahoma during the Dust Bowl, Sarah Paulson stars as a woman attempting to protect her children from the region's intense storms, when a seemingly supernatural threat known as the Grey Man arrives to add to their problems.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - who will play The Thing in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps - is also part of the cast, and appears to be playing a pretty sinister character here.

We haven't heard much about this one, but the trailer is certainly very effective.

Check it out below, along with some stills and a poster, and let us know if you plan on giving this one a go in the comments section. We'll be sure to share the first social media reactions from TIFF following the screening.

"In dust bowl Oklahoma of the 1930s, a mother (Paulson) nears the breaking point as she tries to protect her daughters from deadly windstorms and the impact of her own harrowing past. When the older girl tells the legend of the Grey Man to the younger one, the story slips under the skin of the whole family. The Grey Man is a spirit carried like dust in the wind, breathed in, and never to be shaken."

Hold Your Breath is co-directed by American indie filmmakers Karrie Crouse & William Joines, both making their feature directorial debut after working on a number of shorts, including Com Truise: Propagation (2017). The screenplay is written by Karrie Crouse, with Alix Madigan and Lucas Joaquin on board as producers.