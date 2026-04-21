Hungry Hippos Are Not Playing Games In First Trailer For New Animal Attack Movie

A new animal attack horror movie titled Hungry - which is not officially based on or associated with Hasbro's classic tabletop game - is set for release on June 23, and the first trailer and a new poster are now online.

The story focuses on "thrill-seeking tourists on a riverboat tour through the treacherous Louisiana swamplands. Lured off the beaten path by the promise of an exclusive adventure, they soon find themselves fighting."

Though their ferocity and unpredictability tend to be overlooked, hippos are considered Africa's deadliest large animals, killing more people every year than lions or elephants. They are vegetarians, however, so the title of the movie really doesn't make much sense (maybe this hippo just fancied getting a bit more protein in his diet).

Hungry stars Madison Davenport (Sharp Objects), Joaquim de Almeida (Road House), Tracey Bonner (The Exorcism), Jim Meskimen (Apollo 13), Samantha Coughlan (Damage), Olivia Bernstone (Mood) Michel Curiel (She Hulk: Attorney At Law) and River Codack (Under the Bridge).

James Nunn (One Shot trilogy) writes and directs the movie, which is produced by Ben Jacques (One Shot) and executive-produced by Signature Films’ CEO Marc Goldberg and Head of Production & Development Sarah Gabriel (Riff Raff, Trap House).

Key behind-the-scenes talent who worked on the project includes award-winning MUFX designer Dan Martin (The Banshees of Inisherin, Possessor, Infinity Pool) and VFX company Magic Dust VFX (True Detective: Night Country, One Piece).

Said Ella Field, EVP International Sales at Capture: “We are beyond excited to introduce a new animal apex killer to the film market, one that has been overlooked and underestimated despite its colossal stature and its ferocity. A new — very real — fear will be unlocked for all those attending the screening.”

This could be a fun watch, and the FX actually look decent enough for a low-budget release.

All aboard the swamp tour from hell. Watch the official trailer for #HungryMovie. Coming for you June 23. pic.twitter.com/dLrIsi2a1V — Hungry Movie (@HungryMovie) April 20, 2026

This hippo isn’t playing games. #HungryMovie is coming for you June 23. pic.twitter.com/1woMTDS1hR — Hungry Movie (@HungryMovie) April 20, 2026

Hungry Hungry Hippos (or Hungry Hippos in some UK editions) first arrived on shelves back in the late '70s. The game's objective is for each player to collect as many marbles as possible by pushing a lever on their plastic hippos, which extends the neck so they can "eat" the marbles. Once all marbles are captured, the player who collected the most is the winner.

What do you make of this trailer? Any interest in an (unofficial) Hungry Hippos movie? Drop us a comment down below.