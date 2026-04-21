Hungry Hippos Are Not Playing Games In First Trailer For New Animal Attack Movie

Hungry Hippos Are Not Playing Games In First Trailer For New Animal Attack Movie

The first trailer for Hungry is now online, and it finds a group of tourists hunted by a particularly grouchy hippo in the Louisiana swamplands...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 21, 2026 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

A new animal attack horror movie titled Hungry - which is not officially based on or associated with Hasbro's classic tabletop game - is set for release on June 23, and the first trailer and a new poster are now online.

The story focuses on "thrill-seeking tourists on a riverboat tour through the treacherous Louisiana swamplands. Lured off the beaten path by the promise of an exclusive adventure, they soon find themselves fighting."

Though their ferocity and unpredictability tend to be overlooked, hippos are considered Africa's deadliest large animals, killing more people every year than lions or elephants. They are vegetarians, however, so the title of the movie really doesn't make much sense (maybe this hippo just fancied getting a bit more protein in his diet).

Hungry stars Madison Davenport (Sharp Objects), Joaquim de Almeida (Road House), Tracey Bonner (The Exorcism), Jim Meskimen (Apollo 13), Samantha Coughlan (Damage), Olivia Bernstone (Mood) Michel Curiel (She Hulk: Attorney At Law) and River Codack (Under the Bridge).

James Nunn (One Shot trilogy) writes and directs the movie, which is produced by Ben Jacques (One Shot) and executive-produced by Signature Films’ CEO Marc Goldberg and Head of Production & Development Sarah Gabriel (Riff Raff, Trap House).

Key behind-the-scenes talent who worked on the project includes award-winning MUFX designer Dan Martin (The Banshees of Inisherin, Possessor, Infinity Pool) and VFX company Magic Dust VFX (True Detective: Night Country, One Piece).

Said Ella Field, EVP International Sales at Capture: “We are beyond excited to introduce a new animal apex killer to the film market, one that has been overlooked and underestimated despite its colossal stature and its ferocity. A new — very real — fear will be unlocked for all those attending the screening.” 

This could be a fun watch, and the FX actually look decent enough for a low-budget release.

Hungry Hungry Hippos (or Hungry Hippos in some UK editions) first arrived on shelves back in the late '70s. The game's objective is for each player to collect as many marbles as possible by pushing a lever on their plastic hippos, which extends the neck so they can "eat" the marbles. Once all marbles are captured, the player who collected the most is the winner.

What do you make of this trailer? Any interest in an (unofficial) Hungry Hippos movie? Drop us a comment down below.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/21/2026, 2:50 PM
Thanks to Casual Geographic, I learnt that veggie animals aren't always veggie...
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/21/2026, 2:51 PM
They are indeed playing games, Josh would never mislead us like that
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/21/2026, 2:56 PM
This is going to be great on Rifftrax
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 4/21/2026, 3:04 PM
This looks so ridiculous.







(I kinda want to see it)
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/21/2026, 3:33 PM
@IronMan616 - I’ll go with you for the same reasons. 🤝
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 4/21/2026, 3:08 PM
Blurry Background: The Movie
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/21/2026, 3:35 PM
I wish Hasbro or Milton Bradley or whomever got behind something this silly and just called it what we know they want to.

May have to watch this train leave the rails.

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